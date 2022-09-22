Read full article on original website
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Man shot outside of popular food truck in south Houston after talking to a womanhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Two people were shot at an apartment complex in north Houston while enjoying a few drinks outsidehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Gun waiving man frightens people shopping in Cinco RanchCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Katy Mills adds two stores and a well known restaurantCovering KatyKaty, TX
Click2Houston.com
HBREA to hold ‘State of Homeownership in Black America’ event in Houston
HOUSTON – Houston Black Real Estate Association, HBREA, presents an overview of the State of Homeownership in Black America, S.H.I.B.A., the Houston Edition. Join the collaborative genius of HBREA, NAREB, TAREB and industry supporters and professionals as they take you through the journey and effect on Black Homeownership during the pandemic, inflation, and a looming recession.
Gizmodo
A Houston Community Is Being Dismantled by Mandatory Buyouts
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. This story is part of the Grist series Flood. Retreat. Repeat, an exploration of how communities are changing before, during, and after managed retreat. Dolores Mendoza lived in the Houston neighborhood of Allen Field for...
Click2Houston.com
After cancer-causing chemicals were found in Fifth Ward soil, Houston mayor says cleanup plans are inadequate
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said a plan submitted to Texas environmental regulators to remediate legacy rail yard contamination in a north Houston neighborhood won’t be sufficient after the city’s health department found toxic chemicals in soil samples near the yard.
enchantingtexas.com
18 Best Weekend Getaways from Houston, Texas
If you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle of Houston, you’re in luck!. There are plenty of destinations within driving distance that offer a variety of activities for everyone in the family. Whether you’re looking to hit the beach, explore some history, or...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Rice University’s Kinder Institute receives $50 million boost to endowment
The new gift from the Kinder Foundation will be used to help the institute expand its research and reach, with the goal of helping the Houston area address a wider range of issues. A new $50 million gift to the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, from the...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are several resources seniors living in the Houston area need to know about
HOUSTON – The following is a collection of resources specific to the Houston area as well as more generalized information for seniors living in Texas. Houston Seniors Agencies, Departments, and Centers. 1. The Harris County Area Agency on Aging: A government office within the Houston Health Department responsible for...
momcollective.com
Houston Area Guide to Pumpkin Patches and Fall Festivals
We are thankful to our friends at UTMB Health for helping us get in the spirit of all things fall this year in Houston!. It’s fall y’all and we know that means dry leaves, pumpkin spice and everything nice that comes with a hopefully less humid Houston. Whether...
getnews.info
Guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” Helps Community Members With A Fresh Start
This project from “Shawn Lacy Arnold” enables readers with a complete blueprint to expunge their criminal records in Houston, TX. The guide “Erase Your Criminal Record” is intended to present thousands of individuals with a second chance. There is no debate that having a criminal record is one of the most damaging things to a person’s life. Federal statistics show that over four million people have an active criminal record, even if they were arrested only once.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
cw39.com
Hired goats are clearing unnatural vegetation from Houston city park
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The word “goat” is often used these days as an acronym for “greatest of all time”. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department believes goats are the greatest way to clear unnatural vegetation from F.M. Law Park near Hobby Airport. They hired a...
fox26houston.com
How Hispanics helped slaves escape to Mexico on the Underground Railroad
Galveston - This Hispanic Heritage month we’re highlighting the history of Latinos and their part in helping slaves escape. When we think of the history of slavery in Texas we think of Juneteenth in Galveston, but I met up with a couple of historians who say the history begins even further South because decades before Juneteenth, Hispanics were helping enslaved black people escape to Mexico.
KHOU
Tropical Storm Ian update: Forecast remains uncertain for the Gulf as track moves west
HOUSTON — Tropical Storm Ian continues to move through the Caribbean on its way to the Gulf of Mexico. On its current track, the system is expected to have an impact on the Gulf Coast next week. With the 7 p.m. Saturday update, the storm had maximum sustained winds...
Cancer-causing dioxin detected in dozens of soil samples from Union Pacific rail yard, Houston health officials say
HOUSTON — The Houston Health Department began notifying residents Friday morning that surface soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific rail yard contain dioxin, a highly toxic chemical compound associated with cancer and other severe health risks. Houston health officials released the results to the public...
Where to shop for Mexican and Latin American food in Houston
From grocery stores to small markets, here's where to find spices, baked goods and more.
Houston Crime Stoppers ends annual reading of murder victim names: 'Can't do that anymore...would take hours'
On Sunday, crime victim advocates and murder victims' loved ones will gather in Houston for Crime Stoppers' annual "Day of Remembrance" as violence continues to grip cities around the country. This year's ceremony, however, will be different from years past. Officials with Crime Stoppers of Houston said they expect a...
gcaptain.com
Port Houston a Big Winner from West to East Cargo Shift
The Port of Houston has smashed its record for the highest number of containers handled in a single month as some U.S. imports have shifted from West to Gulf and East Coast ports. Port Houston reports that total container volume in August came in at 382,842 TEUs, which is 20%...
This Spooky Museum In Texas Is All About Death & It'll Give You The Creeps
Houston has a plethora of museums that tourists and locals love to explore — even Kylie Jenner. For those with morbid curiosity, there's a museum just for you in the Bayou City that is dedicated to the celebration of life when a person dies. That's right. You can visit...
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
Time to Party: Voodoo Doughnuts Opening Their Fifth Location in Texas
Voodoo Doughnuts is expanding in Texas and adding their fifth location in Katy, TX!. Their other Texas locations include two in Houston, one in Cypress and one in Austin. No other details about the new location have been given; and there really hasn't been an update on the new location- but judging by the comments, everyone sounds super excited for it!
