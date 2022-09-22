Read full article on original website
abc17news.com
Democrats in Florida seek to win over Latinos on gun control
MIAMI (AP) — Annette Taddeo walked to a podium overlooking Miami’s Biscayne Bay and described to her audience how she had fled terrorism as a teenager in Colombia and now feared for the safety of her 16-year-old daughter at an American public school. A blue and bright orange...
Missouri judge weighing lawsuits over photo ID law
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge is weighing two lawsuits against a new state law on voter photo identification and civic engagement rules. Attorneys argued over how and whether the lawsuits should proceed during a hearing before a judge on Friday. The first lawsuit probes the constitutionality of requiring voters to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a regular ballot. Lawyers defending that portion of the law asked the judge to dismiss the lawsuit. The other lawsuit centers on new rules for absentee voter applications and voter registration. The plaintiffs want the judge to put that portion of the law on hold.
Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor has compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent. Tudor Dixon’s remarks at two events Friday immediately drew criticism from Democrats who said she was making light of a serious and dangerous crime. At one event Dixon said, “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage.” Two men were convicted last month of plotting to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about pandemic-related restrictions she imposed. Prosecutors said they were part of a group who planned to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge.
Tracking scattered showers and storms Friday
Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy with isolated light showers. Overnight lows cool to the lower 50s with winds remaining out of the northeast. Tomorrow: Scattered showers begin early Friday morning before becoming more widespread for the northern half of Mid-Missouri. Rainfall totals look to remain below 0.25" in most areas with chances of weak storms by the afternoon hours. Afternoon highs warm into the mid-60s.
