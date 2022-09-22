LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor has compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent. Tudor Dixon’s remarks at two events Friday immediately drew criticism from Democrats who said she was making light of a serious and dangerous crime. At one event Dixon said, “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage.” Two men were convicted last month of plotting to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about pandemic-related restrictions she imposed. Prosecutors said they were part of a group who planned to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO