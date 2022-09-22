WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Representatives from the U.S. military, U.S. air force, U.S. naval academy, the coast guard and many more set up at the Warner Robins Aviation Museum to educate and inform locals to be a part of the missions. The free Service Academy Day welcomed dozens of families and students to learn about the career field. Barbie Voigt of the Air Force academy, reminded of her daughters celebrates the event as to why she is a part of the academy day.

WARNER ROBINS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO