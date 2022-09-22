ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Dublin, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck

DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
DUBLIN, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dublin, GA
Local
Georgia Accidents
City
East Dublin, GA
East Dublin, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending...
LOUISVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Georgia block party

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (AP) — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a block party in eastern Georgia. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said “numerous” shots were fired at the Saturday gathering in Louisville while more than 100 people were present. The person...
LOUISVILLE, GA
WJBF.com

Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Services#Traffic Accident#East Laurens#Fccla#Ffa#Elhs
wgxa.tv

Perry Houston County airport is keeping its air space safe

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Houston County airport held a safety course for interested pilots in the area. Following a lunch, air force profiles taught the few dozen attendees exactly how they can stay safe at the Perry airport when they have no tower including collision avoidance and runway incursions.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Warner Robins Aviation Museum holds service academy day

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Representatives from the U.S. military, U.S. air force, U.S. naval academy, the coast guard and many more set up at the Warner Robins Aviation Museum to educate and inform locals to be a part of the missions. The free Service Academy Day welcomed dozens of families and students to learn about the career field. Barbie Voigt of the Air Force academy, reminded of her daughters celebrates the event as to why she is a part of the academy day.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wgxa.tv

Hundreds celebrate diversity at Perry International Festival

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of locals celebrated diversity Saturday at the Perry International Festival. The free event covered more than two blocks where attendees could roam from dining, to shopping, to dancing. The festival promoted the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural entertainment and education. From a whole...
PERRY, GA
41nbc.com

FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
FORT VALLEY, GA
mercercluster.com

Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration

As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy