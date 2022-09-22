Read full article on original website
One dead, several injured after shooting at block party in Jefferson County, Ga.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The victims have been identified in a shooting during a block party near Forrest Drive in Lousiville, Georgia. 40-year-old Antonyo Terrell Wicker, of Louisville, GA was pronounced dead a short time after the shooting. 19-year-old Ricardo Jermaine Tarver Jr. of Wrens, GA was stabilized and transported by ambulance to Augusta […]
WRDW-TV
2 people killed in Washington County head-on crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people are dead after a car accident in Washington County. According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, the victims of that accident have been identified as Briant Ware, of Statham, and Hassan Glasgow, of Sandersville. The sheriff said the accident happened on Fall Line...
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
'He kept us intact': East Laurens mourns student killed in wreck
DUBLIN, Ga. — East Laurens High School is mourning senior Carlos Graves, after he was killed in a car accident Tuesday night. The 17-year-old along with three other students were involved in the wreck. In Memory of 'Family Career and Community Leaders of America' president Carlos Graves is what...
WRDW-TV
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending...
wgxa.tv
1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at Georgia block party
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (AP) — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting at a block party in eastern Georgia. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said “numerous” shots were fired at the Saturday gathering in Louisville while more than 100 people were present. The person...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Wrong-way driver blamed for fatal Washington Co. wreck, liquor bottle found in car
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fatal accident in Washington County is under investigation. In a post on Facebook, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened Saturday night on Highway 88, also known as the Fall Line Freeway. It was near the Jefferson County line. The Georgia State...
WJBF.com
Fatal crash reported in Washington County; lanes blocked in area
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — Deputies and Emergency Responders are responding to a fatal crash. Details are limited, but authorities say the incident happened on Hwy 88 (Fall Line Freeway) at the Jefferson County line. Eastbound lanes are completely blocked while emergency crews work the scene. Georgia State Patrol...
wgxa.tv
Perry Houston County airport is keeping its air space safe
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Perry Houston County airport held a safety course for interested pilots in the area. Following a lunch, air force profiles taught the few dozen attendees exactly how they can stay safe at the Perry airport when they have no tower including collision avoidance and runway incursions.
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Three shot Friday night in Macon, no information on who did the shooting
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Three people are recovering after being shot Friday night. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Friday night near the intersection of Cleveland Street and Blount Street. Investigators say three people were shot at a gathering. All three victims...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins Aviation Museum holds service academy day
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Representatives from the U.S. military, U.S. air force, U.S. naval academy, the coast guard and many more set up at the Warner Robins Aviation Museum to educate and inform locals to be a part of the missions. The free Service Academy Day welcomed dozens of families and students to learn about the career field. Barbie Voigt of the Air Force academy, reminded of her daughters celebrates the event as to why she is a part of the academy day.
Three people hurt in overnight shooting near Houston Avenue in Macon
MACON, Ga. — Three people were shot overnight on Friday in Macon at around 1:20 a.m., according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They said three people were hit by gunfire at a gathering on Blount Street near Houston Avenue. No one saw who was shooting. All three victims...
Bibb P&Z to discuss possible IHOP coming to Macon, Grants Lounge repairs, and other developments
MACON, Ga. — A new company and hundreds of jobs could be coming to south Macon-Bibb in the future, another spot in the works for folks to grab an endless stack of pancakes, and big renovations are coming to a staple in Macon's music scene. These are some busy...
East Laurens High School mourns death of student killed in car wreck
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — An East Laurens High School student is dead and 3 others are hurt after a crash Tuesday. The Public Information Officer of Laurens County Schools, Pat Brock, confirmed student Carlos Graves died in the accident. Brock says two of the other students involved in the...
Macon nurse arrested after video of woman giving birth reportedly shared on Snapchat
The nurse, Rachel Elizabeth Fastow, of Macon, was released from the Bibb County jail Thursday evening after posting a $44,000 bond.
wgxa.tv
Hundreds celebrate diversity at Perry International Festival
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Hundreds of locals celebrated diversity Saturday at the Perry International Festival. The free event covered more than two blocks where attendees could roam from dining, to shopping, to dancing. The festival promoted the preservation of heritage and tradition through cultural entertainment and education. From a whole...
wgxa.tv
Atrium Health Navicent RN arrested after video of woman in labor seen on Snapchat
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- An Atrium Health Navicent nurse was arrested over an incident involving a woman giving birth. Documents from the Bibb County Courthouse state that the victim was giving birth to her son in May 2022. While giving birth, the victim and her husband noticed Registered Nurse Rachel...
wgxa.tv
P&Z considering plans for new IHOP, QuikTrip along Mercer University Dr.
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two new businesses could soon come to Mercer University Drive. Macon-Bibb Planning and Zoning is set to hear an application for a new IHOP restaurant. An application for a QuikTrip gas station that would be located next to the new IHOP has also been submitted. The...
41nbc.com
FVSU names Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal
FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Homecoming Parade Grand Marshal has been named for Fort Valley State University. FVSU says that internationally renowned plastic surgeon and FVSU alumnus Dr. Wright Jones will be the Grand Marshal for the upcoming parade on October 1st at 9 a.m. in downtown Fort Valley.
mercercluster.com
Macon Pride Festival promises an event-filled week of celebration
As fall approaches, so does the return of the annual Macon Pride Festival. This year's festival is a seven-day long celebration beginning on Sept. 26 full of food, vendors, drag and, of course, pride. This is Macon’s third pride festival since the festival's debut in 2019. The festival aims to...
