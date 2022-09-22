Covey forced to park with fans: 'Inspiring to see how much people love football here'

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Britain Covey was denied access to the team's player parking, as he was recently elevated from the practice squad before Monday's game against Minnesota and was not on the player list.

"When I told them I was elevated, they said, 'Look, you don't have the pass for this,'" Covey told 94WIP's Howard Eskin on Wednesday.

Covey took it like a champ, actually embracing it.

"I liked it," he admitted. "I had to park with the grinders, about a half mile a way with the tailgaters and walk through. I thought it was a blast, honestly. It was kind of like college...For me, like I said, it was kind of inspiring to walk through the crowd and see how much people love football here and it made me determine I want to be a great player here. I didn't play my best on Monday, so I'm going to have to walk through that crowd again to get even more determined."

The 25-year-old Eagles punt returner joked he may have to park with the fans more often.

