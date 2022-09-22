Read full article on original website
Related
abc12.com
Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week. It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills. Council members say the credit does...
Meet Karima Amlani: A Flint community leader, activist and role model
FLINT, MI - Karima Amlani has tried a few different things in her life. But her calling card has always been giving back to the community. For that reason, Amlani has earned a spot on the Flint and Genesee Group’s first “40 under 40″ recognition program. Amlani...
Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint
A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
nbc25news.com
Kettering University opens new $63 million learning commons on Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. – Friday, Kettering University opened its new Learning Commons, a $63 million, 105,000-square-foot building designed to facilitate optimum collaboration and transform the social and academic life of students and faculty. “We see the Learning Commons as a revolution in how universities conceptualize space, how they fashion space...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
WNEM
Camp Healing Hearts helps children struggling with grief, loss
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art. Camp Healing Hearts uses music, arts and crafts and community to help children in Saginaw find new ways to deal with complex emotions. “Grief can last a day or...
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
nbc25news.com
Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
abc12.com
Flint man completes mental health court, has criminal record cleared
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Court appearances are not usually a time for celebration, but there were a lot of cheers and a few tears Wednesday in Genesee County Probate Judge Jennie Barkey’s courtroom. Aaron Richards walked into the courtroom with a stunned expression. The 31-year-old was greeted with smiles...
WILX-TV
‘It was scary’ - Lansing police respond to ‘swatting’ fake crime call
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The FBI is warning municipal police departments about false shooting calls. It’s called swatting and it’s been happening at schools across the country all week. It also happened Thursday night at a home on Rayborn Drive, which is near Waverly and Holmes roads in...
WNEM
Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNEM
Residents pick up pieces after Hogarth Ave. explosion
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been ten months since a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue left the Flint neighborhood in ruins. Residents have been told they can finally begin to clean up and move forward. The explosion killed two. “It hasn’t been a picnic. That’s for sure,” said Phil...
Family of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie files lawsuit in fatal crash
FLINT, MI – The family of a Flint police captain who was killed in a head-on crash on Elms Road in February is suing the family of the 16-year-old boy who has since been convicted of causing the crash. Tina Birnie, the widow of Flint Capt. Collin Birnie, who...
Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
thecentersquare.com
Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
nbc25news.com
Flint Police need your help locating missing man
FLINT, Mich - Flint Police need your help locating 60-year-old Jefferie Tyron Williams. Williams was last seen on September 20th, 2022 around 3:30 pm in the 900 block of E. Court St. Police believe he is suffering from dementia and possibly bipolar disorder. Please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or...
detroitfashionnews.com
Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit
Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
abc12.com
Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life. Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.
Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval
FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
Comments / 0