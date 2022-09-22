ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Comments / 0

Related
1470 WFNT

Lapeer Is Getting A New Sign – Like The One In Flint

A landmark sign is in the works for the city of Lapeer. The question is - where it be set up?. Flint resident Ryan Kilpatrick is working on the giant sign now in his studio, Whiskey Mics. Kilpatrick is the artist who also created the Flint landmark sign located in downtown Flint.
LAPEER, MI
nbc25news.com

Kettering University opens new $63 million learning commons on Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. – Friday, Kettering University opened its new Learning Commons, a $63 million, 105,000-square-foot building designed to facilitate optimum collaboration and transform the social and academic life of students and faculty. “We see the Learning Commons as a revolution in how universities conceptualize space, how they fashion space...
FLINT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Genesee County, MI
Society
County
Genesee County, MI
Genesee County, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
Flint, MI
Government
Club 93.7

Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested

Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Camp Healing Hearts helps children struggling with grief, loss

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An event for children hopes to help struggling with the loss of a loved one through art. Camp Healing Hearts uses music, arts and crafts and community to help children in Saginaw find new ways to deal with complex emotions. “Grief can last a day or...
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Injury crash on I-75 in Genesee County

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Transportation is reporting a crash with injuries on southbound I-75 at the Corunna Road exit. We are working to learn new information and will update this story when we confirm new details.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discrepancy#Sterling Attorneys
WNEM

Sheriff: Sister saves young sister from dog attack

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Genesee County is being recognized for saving her little sister from a dog attack. About two weeks ago, a young girl named Zoey was attacked by a bulldog, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. That’s when Zoey’s sister, Tammy, jumped in...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WNEM

Residents pick up pieces after Hogarth Ave. explosion

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been ten months since a deadly explosion on Hogarth Avenue left the Flint neighborhood in ruins. Residents have been told they can finally begin to clean up and move forward. The explosion killed two. “It hasn’t been a picnic. That’s for sure,” said Phil...
FLINT, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw teen accused of killing stepsister, 10, to undergo psych evaluation

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw teen accused of killing his 10-year-old stepsister is to undergo a psychological evaluation to see if he is fit for court. Jameion Peterson, 14, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for a pre-examination conference. During it, Fichtner granted a request from defense attorney Rod O’Farrell that his client be sent to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Ypsilanti.
SAGINAW, MI
thecentersquare.com

Saginaw, MI Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

Flint Police need your help locating missing man

FLINT, Mich - Flint Police need your help locating 60-year-old Jefferie Tyron Williams. Williams was last seen on September 20th, 2022 around 3:30 pm in the 900 block of E. Court St. Police believe he is suffering from dementia and possibly bipolar disorder. Please contact Officer Hughley at 810-237-6821 or...
FLINT, MI
detroitfashionnews.com

Top 5 Men’s Clothing Stores in Metro Detroit

Fashion is for everyone, but sometimes it can be harder for some to find stylish, comfortable, and affordable clothing near them. In this piece, I’ll focus on men’s fashion by showing you some hidden gems across metro Detroit. JBrooks Menswear. Located in Farmington Hills, JBrooks Menswear offers a...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Widow of Flint police Capt. Collin Birnie sues driver accused of killing him

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The widow of Flint Police Capt. Collin Birnie has filed a lawsuit against the teenage driver accused of causing the crash that claimed Birnie's life. Tina Birnie filed the lawsuit in Genesee County Circuit Court seeking a judgment that "far exceeds $25,000" from the 16-year-old driver from Montrose and the boy's father, who owned the vehicle he was driving.
FLINT, MI
The Flint Journal

Eight Flint schools parking lots to be rehabbed after board approval

FLINT, MI -- Eight Flint school building parking lots will be rehabbed after the Board of Education approved a $167,250 resolution at its Wednesday, Sept. 21 regular meeting. Asphalt parking lots and storm drain inlets will be demolished and replaced by Stantec Architecture, Inc., a Michigan-based company out of Berkeley, according to board documents.
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy