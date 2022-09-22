Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter
CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
Dog Found Alive on Island Month After Running from Owners
Animal control in a rural area of central Michigan says it has rescued Zaria, a Great Dane who ran from her owners and for a month evaded recapturing efforts. Clare County Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Zaria had been successfully captured, marking the end of the saga that attracted attention from dog lovers across the internet. A follow-up post, which has drawn over 1,600 reactions, thanked the community for its support and included a picture of the white and brown Great Dane starting her recovery after a month of being undernourished on her own.
Five dead after whale surfaces under boat and flips it over plunging passengers into freezing cold water
A BOAT has capsized after a whale surfaced under it, killing five in a horror incident off the coast of New Zealand. The vessel had 11 people on board when the whale is believed to have come up underneath it, flipping it over. A major rescue operation was launched close...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Children of shark victim tried desperately to save her life with son gouging predator’s eyes in Bahamas attack
THE SON of a woman who was fatally attacked by a shark while snorkeling on a Bahamas boat tour tried save her by gouging the predator's eye out, the vessel's owner has revealed. Caroline DiPlacido, 58, of Millcreek Township, Pennsylvania was killed by the shark Tuesday while holidaying with family...
Tragic details emerge of deadly kangaroo attack as it's revealed the victim was an alpaca farmer who raised the marsupial as a pet
An elderly man who was savagely killed by his pet kangaroo in the first deadly attack in 86 years, was a respected and loving alpaca farmer. Peter Eades, 77, was found by a relative at his property in Redmond, near Albany in Western Australia's Great Southern region, suffering serious injuries at about 5pm on Sunday.
Dramatic footage shows orcas breaking an ice platform to trap and kill a seal, a rare technique used by only 100 whales
The whales made an artificial wave to break up the ice platform by swimming side by side, as shown in a new BBC documentary.
International Business Times
64-Year-Old Woman Bitten And Dragged Underwater By Sea Turtle While Holidaying
An elderly Russian tourist is reeling from the aftermath of being attacked by a sea turtle while holidaying on the coast of Turkey. Lidia Bazarova, 64, said she was at the popular Güzeolaba Resort, a place she has frequently visited in the coastal region of Antalya when the incident took place.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body found floating in lake in Waterford Twp. identified as 25-year-old man from Mexico
A body found facedown in Williams Lake two days ago was revealed to be that of a young native of Mexico, authorities in Oakland County confirmed.
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
Extremely Rare “Spirit Bear” (Black Bear With White Fur) Was Killed By Wolves Right After Discovery
A wild discovery was made recently through a trail cam in the western peninsula of Michigan. An incredibly rare black bear with all white fur was spotted, leaving avid hunters and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in awe. The odd of spotting a white-furred black bear. There is a...
Alaskan Hunting Guide Stops Charging Brown Bear With Warning Shot, Just Seconds Before It Attacks The Raft
Alaska is just an incredible place. Equal parts stunningly beautiful and dangerously harsh, it will leave you in awe, and completely humble you at the very same time. A sportsmen’s paradise, some of the best hunting and fishing in the world happens in Alaska, but make no mistake, it’s not easy.
pawesome.net
9 Week Old Puppy Rescued From Car Bumper Will Melt Your Heart
The best people treat a pet like a welcomed member of the family. Unfortunately, not every pet has a great owner. That’s where Elli Smith enters the picture. Under the handle “@ellirescues“, Smith tells the story of a small, young pup in a precarious situation. When she realized being tied to a bumper was the entirety of this adorable creature’s life, she knew she had to step in. The current owner agreed to sell the animal for $263 which is how “Malibu” got rescued. The first trip was to the tub. The second is to the vet for a check-up. This precious ball of energy weighs in at four pounds. The video ends with a tease for the upcoming adoption. The happy ending just keeps on going.
PETS・
1 Person Died After A Three-Car Crash In Grand Traverse County (Grand Traverse County, MI)
Authorities are investigating a three-car crash on Wednesday morning that claimed a life. The crash happened on M-72 at Cook road at 10 a.m. in Williamsburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, three cars [..]
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
Severely short-sighted Chinese worker is found alive in 'miracle' rescue after wandering around remote mountains without his glasses for 17 DAYS looking for help following deadly earthquake
A short-sighted Chinese worker who tended to his injured colleagues following a deadly earthquake and then got lost in the mountains has been rescued 17 days later. The 6.6-magnitude quake struck southwestern Sichuan province earlier this month, killing at least 93 people and forcing thousands to be resettled into temporary camps.
Missing Bridgeport dog found, returned to her family
Diva's owners say she was returned by a good Samaritan after she went missing near Brooks and Stillman streets.
Fishermen Panic When Grizzly Bear Charges Across Alaskan River Looking For A Fish
A fisherman’s nightmare. Any fisherman who’s had a good day fishing out in grizzly country has them in the back of their minds. I mean, it’s hard not to when you’ve spent the day wrestling slimy and smelly fish, getting coated in a smell that draws those massive animals right in.
Comments / 0