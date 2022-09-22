ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clare County Animal Control says dog trapped on island was rescued, is safe at shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. – Animal control said a dog trapped on an island in Cranberry Lake in Clare County has been rescued and is safe at the animal shelter. Claire County Animal Control officer Bob Dodson said they spotted the dog, Zaria, with a drone last month. Dodson and another officer went to the island and were tracking the dog with the drone before she vanished again.
CBS Detroit

Dog stranded on Michigan island rescued, taken to shelter

CLARE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Clare County Animal Shelter says a dog that was stranded on a small island has been rescued.In an update on Facebook Thursday, officials say the dog, named Zaria, was taken to the shelter and was examined. She has been cleared to start her recovery process."She will be fed several small meals a day until her system can adjust. She has been sleeping since she arrived," read the post.For weeks, officials had been working to rescue the dog after she went missing on Aug. 17. Bob Dodson with Clare County Animal Control said that he and another officer located the dog using a drone, but the dog continued to run away. At that time, Dodson said she had been on the island for about 11 days.They believed she likely got stranded after slipping out of her collar, running, and then swimming across the canal to the small island area in Cranberry Lake.
Newsweek

Dog Found Alive on Island Month After Running from Owners

Animal control in a rural area of central Michigan says it has rescued Zaria, a Great Dane who ran from her owners and for a month evaded recapturing efforts. Clare County Animal Shelter said in a Facebook post Wednesday that Zaria had been successfully captured, marking the end of the saga that attracted attention from dog lovers across the internet. A follow-up post, which has drawn over 1,600 reactions, thanked the community for its support and included a picture of the white and brown Great Dane starting her recovery after a month of being undernourished on her own.
