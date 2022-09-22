ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Opinion: Rony Seikaly Is The Most Overlooked Player In Miami Heat History

By Cory Nelson
InsideTheHeat
InsideTheHeat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7lMJ_0i5q5hyG00

Seikaly's contribution to the Heat are often forgotten

During their existence, the Miami Heat have featured players such as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Eddie Jones, Steve Smith and Glen Rice.

With so many talented players, it's easy to forget the impact of center Rony Seikaly. He was the first pick for the franchise, chosen at No. 9 in 1988. As a rookie, he developed into one of the league's top centers.

Seikaly averaged double-figures in points and rebounds in all but one of his six seasons with the Heat. His Heat totals: 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds a game. He grabbed a franchise record 34 rebounds in a victory against the then Washington Bullets in 1993.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Seikaly never won a championship but he did help the Heat make the playoffs twice. He averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, and one block in the postseason.

He was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Billy Owens before the 1994-95 season. Despite his short stay in Miami, he is still No. 6 on the franchise scoring list (6,742), No. 3 in rebounds (4,544) and No. 4 in blocks (610).

After Golden State, he played with the Orlando Magic and New Jersey Nets before retiring in 1999.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Heat complete roster with Dru Smith signing. CLICK HERE

Two Heat players crack ESPN's 100. CLICK HERE

Heat to hold training camp in the Bahamas. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Shaquille O'neal
Person
Glen Rice
Person
Chris Bosh
Person
Rony Seikaly
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Tim Hardaway
Person
Billy Owens
WHO 13

Hubbard Radcliffe basketball standout now battling cancer

HUBBARD, Iowa — They came out by the hundreds to honor the Hubbard basketball star. Lisa Brinkmeyer VanDeventer was known for leading the Hubbard Radcliffe Girls basketball team to a state championship in 1993. She was also named Miss Basketball that year for Iowa. Now the former standout is battling brain cancer and cancer in […]
HUBBARD, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders become NFL's lone winless team

Well, this isn’t a story I thought I would be writing before the season. The Raiders are 0-3. And now they are the *only* team in the NFL without a win. Coming into this weekend, there were six teams without a win — the Panthers, Colts, Bengals, Titans, Raiders, and Falcons.
NFL
InsideTheHeat

InsideTheHeat

Miami, FL
868
Followers
862
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheHeat is a FanNation channel covering the Miami Heat

 https://www.si.com/nba/heat

Comments / 0

Community Policy