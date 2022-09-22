Opinion: Rony Seikaly Is The Most Overlooked Player In Miami Heat History

Seikaly's contribution to the Heat are often forgotten

During their existence, the Miami Heat have featured players such as Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Chris Bosh, Shaquille O'Neal, Tim Hardaway, Eddie Jones, Steve Smith and Glen Rice.

With so many talented players, it's easy to forget the impact of center Rony Seikaly. He was the first pick for the franchise, chosen at No. 9 in 1988. As a rookie, he developed into one of the league's top centers.

Seikaly averaged double-figures in points and rebounds in all but one of his six seasons with the Heat. His Heat totals: 15.4 points and 10.4 rebounds a game. He grabbed a franchise record 34 rebounds in a victory against the then Washington Bullets in 1993.

Seikaly never won a championship but he did help the Heat make the playoffs twice. He averaged 12 points, nine rebounds, and one block in the postseason.

He was traded to the Golden State Warriors for Billy Owens before the 1994-95 season. Despite his short stay in Miami, he is still No. 6 on the franchise scoring list (6,742), No. 3 in rebounds (4,544) and No. 4 in blocks (610).

After Golden State, he played with the Orlando Magic and New Jersey Nets before retiring in 1999.

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson