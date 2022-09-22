ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
Seven years. Five schools. Remember Lindsey Scott, the ex-LSU signee? Here's his story.

Seven years. Five schools, three different levels of college football. For quarterback Lindsey Scott, it’s been one long, strange journey — from LSU to Last Chance U to Mizzou. Back to Louisiana, at Nicholls State, where he saw no action for two years, then played two seasons in one calendar year and went through Senior Day ceremonies with the Colonels last November.
TigerTV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts New Mexico

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After playing its first SEC game of the season, LSU breaks from conference play to host New Mexico in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game can be seen on SEC Network+. The TigerTV Tailgate show previewing the...
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
Northside-McKinley High School Football Game Suspended After Bench-Clearing Brawl

A night that was meant to be memorable will now be remembered for all the wrong reasons after a high school's homecoming football game was cut short by a bench-clearing brawl. According to multiple outlets in Baton Rouge, McKinley's high school football game versus the Northside Vikings was suspended due to a fight that broke out in the second quarter.
Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates On Jayden Daniels & Armoni Goodwin

Following LSU's 38-0 shutout win vs. New Mexico, head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates on quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Armoni Goodwin who both exited Saturday's game early with injuries. Kelly said Daniels strained his lower back in the 3rd quarter and was cleared to go back in,...
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana

There are plenty of big games taking place across South Louisiana Friday night, and this will be the place to keep up with high school football scores in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. East Jefferson-Central, Teurlings-Notre Dame, Plaquemine-Istrouma and E.D. White-Woodlawn are among the big games on...
JACQUES TALK: Peter Burns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Peter Burns joined SEC Network as a studio host in August 2014, regularly hosting the news and information show, SEC Now. Beginning in the fall of 2018, Burns added host of SEC This Morning to his repertoire, a simulcast of his hit radio show by the same name. The SEC Network simulcast airs every Monday morning in the fall.
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana

Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school called Reach University allows...
Scotlandville High announces new schedule for students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students attending Scotlandville Magnet High School will rotate between in-person learning and virtual learning in two-day increments while construction continues after plumbing issues in the school’s E-building. On Thursday, Sept. 22, just before 6:30 a.m., school leaders posted a correction on their website pertaining...
Restaurants Near Southern University

Fall is in the air, which means school is back in session at Southern University. More importantly, it means that football season has begun, and A.W. Mumford Stadium is filled to the brim each home game with fans cheering the Jags (or the opposing team) on. All the fanfare is sure to work up an appetite before or after the game, so make sure to hit up these spots by Southern University to satisfy those game day cravings!
