Ozzy Osbourne Feared No One Would Know Him at Hometown Show
Ozzy Osbourne worried that no one would know who he was when he guested at the Commonwealth Games finale in his hometown of Birmingham last month. His onstage reunion with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was a triumphant moment in the singer’s battle back from severe health issues. He’s determined to become fit enough to complete his farewell tour and just released his latest album, Patient Number 9.
David Lee Roth Releases ‘Ain’t Talkin’ ‘Bout Love’ Live Rendition
David Lee Roth has released another new "studio live" rendition of a classic Van Halen song, this time taking Van Halen's "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" for a spin. You can hear it below. The newly released performance, which comes less than two weeks after Roth shared his live rendition of...
Ozzy Osbourne Has More Songs Featuring Taylor Hawkins
Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt revealed that the Black Sabbath legend recorded several unreleased tracks with Taylor Hawkins, which will be released at some point. The singer didn't meet Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins before he took part in sessions for Osbourne's new album Patient Number 9. The late drummer is heard on three tracks, for which he also received writing credits. In a Rolling Stone article featuring parts of an Osbourne interview that didn't previously run, it was noted that more tracks featuring Hawkins existed.
How Ted Templeman Helped Sammy Hagar With ‘Crazy Times’ Vocals
Sammy Hagar hadn't worked with Eddie Van Halen for nearly 20 years before the guitarist's death in October 2020. But his influence still permeates the Red Rocker's new album with the Circle, Crazy Times. "Eddie was so special. He had a profound influence on me musically, and, you know, Mikey...
Stadium Tour Proved Rock Is Not Dead, Says Rikki Rockett
Poison drummer Rikki Rockett argued that the success of the Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Joan Jett proved rock music wasn’t dead. The road trip ended on Sept. 9, with plans for similar performances to take place in other parts of the world next year. The North American run is reported to have made around $5 million every night.
Jimmy Page Called 1 Led Zeppelin Song His ‘Baby’
He gave the world several memorable songs, but Jimmy Page once called one Led Zeppelin song his “baby.”
Our 30 Wildest Ozzy Osbourne Photos: Gallery
Ozzy Osbourne has always been known as one of rock's wildest personalities and our photo gallery freezes some of his craziest moments. Ozzy's career is full of unbelievable stories, yet none is more infamous than the 1982 solo show in Des Moines, Iowa when he bit the head off of a bat. The Prince of Darkness -- who claimed the taste was "very salty" -- described the incident in an interview with Night Flight. “I thought it was one of those rubber bats," the rocker explained. "I picked it up and it was a real bat, you know?” The interviewer then asked if the bat was alive when he picked it up, and Ozzy admitted it was, “’Til I bit the head off it.”
The Judas Priest Album That Shocked Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens
Tim "Ripper" Owens isn't slowing down, 25 years after his stint in Judas Priest began. Among his recent projects was a reunion with longtime bandmate K.K. Downing for last year's KK's Priest album. He's also completed a second LP with Held Hostage, the upstate New York hard-rock group helmed by lead guitarist and founder Tom Collier.
Reissue Roundup: Summer Sets From Blondie, Lou Reed and More
The best summer 2022 reissues included an appetizing mix of career box sets, unreleased recordings, lost albums and forgotten demos tucked away on shelves. Surveying the archival releases found in the below Reissue Roundup, it's safe to say some of them were expected: more remastered Kinks albums celebrating silver anniversaries, another volume of jazz great Miles Davis' Bootleg Series and even another previously shelved Neil Young album, this one dating from the start of the millennium.
35 Years Ago: Pink Floyd Takes Off Again With ‘Learning to Fly’
Unspoken fears that were guiding David Gilmour's private and professional lives eventually commingled on the first Pink Floyd single he worked on without Roger Waters. He hardly seemed like the bold figure needed to lead the band past the departure of its main songwriter. At the same time, Gilmour had always harbored a fear of flying. He decided to face it all down, taking lessons to become a pilot – and then discovering the spark for Pink Floyd's first-ever Billboard rock chart No. 1.
Exclusives Announced Ahead of Record Store Day: Black Friday
Releases from the Doors, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie, Duran Duran, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Captain Beefheart and the Cure highlight the classic rock lineup for Record Store Day's 2022 Black Friday event, set for Nov. 25. Keith Richards, Brian Wilson, the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Bryan Ferry, Iggy Pop, Joe Strummer,...
Motley Crue Hints at Future Tour Plans: ‘See You in February’
The day after wrapping up their comeback tour, Motley Crue hinted that fans wouldn't have to wait very long to see them again. "See you in February," read a post that appeared on the Instagram pages of both the band and bassist Nikki Sixx. On Friday night in Las Vegas the group completed a highly successful summer tour that found them performing alongside Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.
The Led Zeppelin Song Robert Plant Is Embarrassed by That Isn’t ‘Stairway to Heaven’
He’s called out the band’s most famous song, and in 2022, Robert Plant said he was embarrassed by another Led Zeppelin classic.
Neal Schon Calls Steve Perry’s Journey Legal Action ‘Total Crap’
Journey's Neal Schon has responded to new legal action from former bandmate Steve Perry, calling it "total crap." Perry is petitioning to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by Schon and Jonathan Cain. The list includes several of the band's most memorable hits, including "Anyway You Want It,"...
Sammy Hagar’s Producer Talked Him Out of Americana Album
The producer of Sammy Hagar and the Circle’s new album Crazy Times talked him out of making an acoustic Americana LP and pursued a Van Halen feel instead, the pair revealed. Dave Cobb is best known for his work with country music artists, and that’s how he and Hagar connected seven years ago, they explained in a new interview with Rolling Stone.
Nikki Sixx Claims Motley Crue Can’t Be Canceled: Is He Right?
Midway through Motley Crue’s closing performance of the Stadium Tour, Nikki Sixx used a small towel to wipe the sweat away from his brow. An eager fan asked for it, bringing a smile to the bassist’s face. “You want this towel?” Sixx smirked, before throwing it to the...
John Mellencamp Announces ‘Scarecrow Deluxe’ Reissue
John Mellencamp has announced a deluxe reissue of his classic 1985 album Scarecrow, which he's previewing with a previously unreleased demo of his Top 10 hit "Small Town." Scarecrow Deluxe will hit shelves on Nov. 4 as a two-CD box set containing a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and unreleased bonus tracks, as well as a photo booklet and new liner notes by author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
40 Years Ago: ‘Back on the Chain Gang’ Gives Purpose to Grieving Pretenders
There's an understandable weariness to the Pretenders' biggest Billboard hit, as Chrissie Hynde returns to the rock 'n' roll grind with "Back on the Chain Gang" after suffering unspeakable loss. The band had quickly established itself over two early albums and an EP, earning platinum success by combining her all-attitude...
Billy Idol, ‘The Cage EP': Album Review
Billy Idol is eligible for Medicare and is a grandfather, but he still has some burrs under his saddle and ghosts in the machine to deal with in his golden years. The artist formerly known as William Broad makes all that clear on The Cage EP, a four-song record that follows last year's The Roadside and now appears to be Idol's preferred form of releasing new music. The truncated format certainly works to his advantage, as well as the listener's, as this bite-size 14-minute dose of Idol blazes by in a blink and leaves us wanting more, more, more.
How Pink Floyd Faced Down Challenges on ‘Animals’: Exclusive Interview
Animals is one of the more intriguing albums from Pink Floyd, but it's acquired a bit of a cult status compared to mammoth entries like The Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall. A perhaps needed opportunity for re-evaluation arrives with their newly remixed version of the LP. This reissue was actually completed in 2018, but took some time to see release due to verbal scuffling between David Gilmour and Roger Waters over liner notes for the set.
