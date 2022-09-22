Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz said Republicans don't criticize Donald Trump because he "punches them in the face" for it. Cruz said many Republicans asked themselves how to "deal with Trump" and his incendiary political style. Cruz also praised policy achievements under Trump, who was once a staunch opponent that insulted his wife.
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Tucker Carlson's Take Awkwardly Backfires When He Accidentally Slams Trump
Tucker Carlson mistakenly took a dig at the financial woes and marital life of former President Donald Trump on Thursday. Carlson, in a segment about the war between Russia and Ukraine on Thursday, called the U.S. response to the invasion “classic mission creep,” in which the country extends the military’s stay for a purpose that’ll hurt America in the long term.
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Retired general: Intercepted intelligence reveals two things about Putin
Brig. Gen. Mark Kimmitt (Ret.) responds to a CNN report that Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally giving directions to Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine.
Former DOJ official says special master telling Trump to ‘put up or shut up’
Former Trump Justice Department spokesperson Sarah Isgur said the special master reviewing Mar-a-Lago documents is pushing the former president’s legal team to “put up or shut up” regarding claims of planted materials and declassified documents. Isgur, a political commentator, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that special...
US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’
The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
