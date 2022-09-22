ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Annie Mae
3d ago

Where is the public outcry about this mishandling of funds the election committee person was sentenced to time in prison and it seemed to be just fine He Phil and Tate corrupt behind needs to be held accountable

Dr No-No
3d ago

The current criminal governor has obstructed the investigation to keep favre and bryant from being charged. These people really love to commit crimes.

Barbara Karls
3d ago

if he did this, shame on him. I can no longer support Green Bay Packers , Farve and Rodger's are both a problem. Farve didn't you get the Glory we showed you, had to consume welfare money for your own selfish narcissistic greed. your daughter, if talented could have done great things without this type of help. you stained her, your city, your state with " are you sure this won't be in the news anywhere, and wow your screwed" remember when buddy chumara was found in a bathroom with a young woman, haven't heard much on him, see what happens when you do dirty deeds.I guess it's " go cowboys, or Vikings, or whoever. but surely not go pack go🤮🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮

TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Man Burned Cross in Front Yard to Intimidate Black Family, Feds Say

A man in Mississippi has been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly taunting a Black family by burning a cross in his front yard. In December 2020, Axel C. Cox, a resident of Gulfport, allegedly set a cross ablaze while spewing racist comments at his Black neighbors. On Friday, the Department of Justice charged him with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony. Cox could face up to 10 years in prison and be forced to pay $250,000 if convicted.Read it at U.S. Department of Justice
tvinsider.com

Todd and Julie Chrisley Granted Sentencing Delay in Fraud Case

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have been granted a sentencing postponement in their tax fraud case after the couple claimed an IRS Revenue Officer lied in her testimony. In June, the Chrisley Knows Best stars were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the...
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Official Takes a Plea Deal in Brett Favre-Connected Welfare Embezzlement Scheme

The former executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services pleaded guilty Thursday to misusing federal funds by steering finances away from programs intended to aid needy families and instead helping officials and associates line their own pockets. The charges against John Davis, 54, included theft and conspiracy to commit wire fraud; as part of his plea deal he has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in cases against other potential defendants. The scheme redirected $77 million away from welfare programs and allegedly drew in the likes of former Gov. Phil Bryant and NFL quarterback Brett Favre, who lobbied for a chunk to be funneled toward a volleyball stadium for the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played. Favre is not facing charges and has maintained he didn’t know where the money came from—but texts uncovered by Mississippi Free Press this month suggested otherwise. Davis faces up to 10 years in prison when he’s sentenced in Feb. 2023.Read it at The New York Times
Sahan Journal

Charges in alleged federal food-aid fraud are rich in detail, but complex issues could confuse jurors, legal scholars say.

Local law professors say it will be a challenge for prosecutors to walk through how allegedly stolen funds were used for personal gain. They also suspect that with 48 defendants, many will defend themselves by pointing the blame at higher-ups in their organizations. The post Charges in alleged federal food-aid fraud are rich in detail, but complex issues could confuse jurors, legal scholars say. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
