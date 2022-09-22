Where is the public outcry about this mishandling of funds the election committee person was sentenced to time in prison and it seemed to be just fine He Phil and Tate corrupt behind needs to be held accountable
The current criminal governor has obstructed the investigation to keep favre and bryant from being charged. These people really love to commit crimes.
if he did this, shame on him. I can no longer support Green Bay Packers , Farve and Rodger's are both a problem. Farve didn't you get the Glory we showed you, had to consume welfare money for your own selfish narcissistic greed. your daughter, if talented could have done great things without this type of help. you stained her, your city, your state with " are you sure this won't be in the news anywhere, and wow your screwed" remember when buddy chumara was found in a bathroom with a young woman, haven't heard much on him, see what happens when you do dirty deeds.I guess it's " go cowboys, or Vikings, or whoever. but surely not go pack go🤮🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮🤢🤮
