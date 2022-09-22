Read full article on original website
How long can Instagram Reels be?
Instagram announced Reels, its answer to short-form video sharing platform TikTok, in August 2020. The social media giant describes Reels as “a new way to create and discover short, entertaining videos on Instagram.”. With Instagram Reels, you can record short videos and then edit them using a range of...
New Google Pixel Watch promo video confirms previous leaks
It’s two weeks until Google’s next hardware event, where the Pixel Watch will be released. While we’ve already seen leaks of the device, Google decided to one-up those with a sizzle reel of the Pixel Watch in all its glory. The video shows off the design in...
How to delete duplicate photos with iOS 16
Alongside the latest iPhone software update, iOS 16, came several new features. One of those new iOS 16 features is the ability to delete duplicate photos from your Photos app. We’ve all likely run into a similar issue. You take a bunch of images of the same thing and dig...
Latest iOS 16 update fixes the iPhone 14 Pro’s shaky camera
Apple has released a new iOS 16 update, to address a few major bugs. The biggest thing it fixes? The camera shakes on the iPhone 14 Pro when using third-party apps. The iOS 16.0.2 update also fixes an issue with VoiceOver, which could stop working if you rebooted your iPhone. On top of that, an iOS 16 bug that showed excessive copy-paste prompts was also fixed.
Google’s new 1080p Chromecast with Google TV only costs $30
Google has released a low-cost Chromecast with Google TV with remote control. The $30 Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is now available to buy and comes packed with features. The tiny Chromecast dongle looks the same as the $50 4K version. That’s a white oval with a short HDMI cable, so it hangs off your TV.
Amazon is offering up to 53% off Echo Show displays right now
If you want a device with more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, the Echo Show is your next best bet. And right now, Amazon’s Echo Show displays are up to 53 percent off right now. Almost every Echo Show device is up for grabs in this offer,...
How to enable haptic feedback on your iPhone keyboard
IOS 16 brought tons of new features and capabilities to iPhones. If you’re a fan of haptic feedback, then one of the lesser-known new features for your iPhone’s keyboard is one that should be on your radar. Haptic feedback helps to add a little immersion to your iPhone...
Why is Alexa flashing blue and green?
All Amazon Echo devices have lights that indicate their status. These lights can be solid, spinning, or blinking, and they all have different stories to tell. If your Echo device starts flashing blue, green, orange, or any other color, it could be due to several reasons. There is no need to worry, as this is usually not a sign of a problem.
