Mount Vernon, MO

How Missourians can help monarch butterflies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Kelly McGowan, a horticulture expert from the University of Missouri Extension Center, joined us in the studio today to talk about monarch butterflies’ habits and how Missourians can help them flourish. McGowan brought two monarch caterpillars into the studio that will soon enter their chrysalises — that many people mistakenly call cocoons, […]
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash

ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
This Botanical Garden in Missouri Named Most Beautiful in America

It sure is a pretty place. That's not exactly breaking news. However, this botanical garden in Missouri was just named the most beautiful in America. Livability has just shared their 2022 list for the most beautiful botanical gardens in the United States. At the top of their list is the one that's located practically in our backyard (OK, so a couple hours away). It's the Missouri Botanical Garden. This spring we shared some pictures from the Missouri Botanical Garden showing what flowers were in season.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks

Miller County, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F responsed to a boat on fire at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat was idle at the dock when the engine caught on fire at the 7.7 mile mark channel north of Buck Creek The post Boat totaled after fire on the Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eric Schmitt (r) gets pwned…again

Yesterday evening, from the guy who is apparently afraid to hold a beer:. While my opponent The Heiress Valentine is emailing people about the beginning of “Pumpkin Spice Latte” season — I’m here to remind Missourians it’s Busch Light camo can season. Enjoy!. [….]
New Missouri State Park To Open Friday

(KTTS News) – Missouri is adding a new State Park this week. Bryant Creek State Park will open to tourists at 11 am Friday and will offer multiple trails and scenic overlooks. Park developers say the park is still in the process of being developed, and once completed will...
These Area Wineries Show off the Best of Missouri’s Wine Country

596 Defiance Rd, Defiance, 636-798-2675, chandlerhillvineyards.com. For autumn celebrations or intimate gatherings, Chandler Hill Vineyards is the destination to enjoy a relaxing afternoon, overlooking the fall foliage of Missouri wine country. Reserve a table or cabana for your group via their Tock. For any questions email the events department at events@chandlerhillvineyards.com. Cheers!
Poll shows how Missourians feel about overturning Roe v. Wade, COVID-19, student loan debt forgiveness & filibusters

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some of the biggest topics facing Missouri voters were examined in a SurveyUSA poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision and 19% are not sure.
