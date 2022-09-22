It sure is a pretty place. That's not exactly breaking news. However, this botanical garden in Missouri was just named the most beautiful in America. Livability has just shared their 2022 list for the most beautiful botanical gardens in the United States. At the top of their list is the one that's located practically in our backyard (OK, so a couple hours away). It's the Missouri Botanical Garden. This spring we shared some pictures from the Missouri Botanical Garden showing what flowers were in season.

