The choreographer, director and writer Kate Prince, 48, was born in Hampshire. Watching music videos on MTV inspired her to become a dancer. Since she founded her company ZooNation in 2002, she has shaped street dance into a popular theatrical form. She followed Into the Hoods (2008), the West End’s first hip-hop dance show, with Some Like It Hip Hop and The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, which premiered at the Royal Opera House. More recently, she used the songs of Sting as the soundtrack to Message in a Bottle, about the plight of refugees. She lives near Brighton with her husband, Leo, and seven-year daughter, Ella. Mixtape, celebrating ZooNation’s 20th anniversary, is at Sadler’s Wells, London, next month.

