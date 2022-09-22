HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a break for a few weeks, more closures are set to begin this Friday, September 23, on the 69/610 interchange project. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, all main lanes of I-69 north and southbound will be closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. Included in this closure is the northbound I-69 ramp to north on I-610 during this same timeframe.

