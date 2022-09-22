Read full article on original website
Hatcher’s 4 TDs carry Texas St. past Houston Christian
SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Layne Hatcher threw for 362 yards and four touchdowns and Texas State controlled from the outset in a 34-0 win over Houston Christian on Saturday. Previously named Houston Baptist University, the school announced the name change to Houston Christian University on Wednesday. Hatcher completed...
Harris leads UTSA to 52-24 victory over Texas Southern
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Frank Harris passed for 392 yards and four touchdowns, De’Corian Clark had three touchdown catches and UTSA pulled away in the second half to beat FCS-member Texas Southern 52-24 on Saturday. Harris threw a 69-yard scoring strike to Clark just 47 seconds into the...
Prairie View A&M handles Alabama St. behind Conley
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday. Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. His 16-yard scoring run put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on the board first. Later, his 2-yard run with 5:59 before halftime made it 14-6.
Texas Tech LB Bryce Ramirez back home after gruesome injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez, who is from the Houston area, returned to Lubbock on Thursday, greeted at the airport by...
Houston, Rice face off for Bayou Bucket on Saturday
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The battle for the Bayou Bucket is back on this Saturday as Houston and Rice face off at TDECU Stadium with the Cougars looking to bounce back from two tough losses, while the Owls look for another big upset. Houston (1-2) is coming off an overtime...
Hired goats are clearing unnatural vegetation from Houston city park
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The word “goat” is often used these days as an acronym for “greatest of all time”. The Houston Parks and Recreation Department believes goats are the greatest way to clear unnatural vegetation from F.M. Law Park near Hobby Airport. They hired a...
Houston Health finds cancer-causing dioxin at Fifth Ward neighborhood
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Health Department announced that it began notifying residents on Friday it found a cancer-causing chemical at an abandoned rail yard in a Fifth Ward neighborhood. The city said that surface soil samples collected in July around the contaminated Union Pacific rail yard and tested...
Time to get your flu shot
HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you have been wondering when is a good time to get your flu vaccine, the Houston Health Departments says you should be getting the shot starting now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends September and October as good times to get vaccinated. The...
HPD: Boy drowns in bathtub while taking a shower in southwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a drowning incident involving a young boy in a bathtub in a southwest Houston home on Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to a home at the 15600 block of Corsair Road around 10 p.m. for reports of a 9-year-old boy drowning. When...
Deputies break up possible kidnapping incident in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Deputies rescued a possible kidnapping victim on Thursday night by detaining a man who was with his ex-girlfriend in northwest Houston. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Fallbrook Road and Highway 249 around 7 p.m. for a reported kidnapping.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff in north Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in jail after waving a gun and holding police at bay on Thursday night. It happened around 7:30 p.m. at a home in the 15700 block of Greendale. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man was pointing a gun at people around his home. That’s when they called for help.
Time to prepare for another major closure on 69/610 interchange project this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) – After a break for a few weeks, more closures are set to begin this Friday, September 23, on the 69/610 interchange project. Beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, all main lanes of I-69 north and southbound will be closed until Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 a.m. Included in this closure is the northbound I-69 ramp to north on I-610 during this same timeframe.
New details released in 16-year-old’s murder in Liberty County
LIBERTY, Texas (KIAH) — All three people who are accused of murdering a 16 year old girl in Liberty County in early September have confessed to the crime — and one of them used to be in a romantic relationship with the victim. Those are some of the...
HPD: Man arrested after pinning Harris County deputy with car, deputy shoots him
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man who pinned an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy with his vehicle and was shot by the deputy in a Thursday night altercation near a northside nightclub. Jamie Rook-Perez, 21, is charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer for his role...
