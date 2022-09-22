ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 27

Walter Strausser
3d ago

That happened to me, just 2 days ago. Same speeds. On 167 Northbound. When those riders die because they do this, their Family, friends, and riding buddies want to talk them up. He/she was such a great person! Always giving to others!Then. In the same breath, accuse the car/truck driver. I always say the following: You cannot break "part" of a law! You break 100% of a law or, you don't!

Reply(4)
10
Dan
3d ago

Washington state Under, RCW 46.61. 608(3), “no person shall operate a motorcycle between lanes of traffic or between adjacent lines or rows of vehicles.”

Reply(2)
10
Dan Bolton
3d ago

Nearly 20 years ago, on highway 14, and just before entering the I-5 interchange, we were passed by a large group of motorcycle riders on all sides. They passed between cars, on the left, and on the right at an extremely high rate of speed. No notice, or warning they were just there! One flinch by a startled automobile would have ended in a calamity of sprawled bodies and metal all over the asphalt causing other chain reactions, and more carnage. I am by no means saying that motorcyclist in general are suicidal, but this particular group had zero interest in anyone else's safety, including their own. I've had over 50 years of motorcycle riding myself, and there is no excuse for not getting to your destination alive!

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatcom-news.com

WSDOT study focuses on Mt Baker Highway through Deming, public forum scheduled for Oct. 1st

DEMING, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), citing a lack of “options for pedestrians, bicyclists and those using mobility devices to travel,” have begun a study to “document transportation needs along the SR 542 [Mount Baker Highway] corridor in Deming as well as possible strategies to enhance accessibility and safety for all modes of travel.”
DEMING, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Sheriff Buys Homeless Bus Tickets & Invites to WA Leaders Homes

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich has written a harsh letter to Washington State leaders about the homeless camp problem in his city. The letter sent September 22nd 2022 is in response to the homeless camp in Spokane in which Knezovich describes as " inhumane conditions created by WSDOT's inaction." His letter, which you can read in full below, describes his plans for solving the problem that are nothing short of controversial. Here is what he is going to do.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Tacoma, WA
Traffic
Local
Washington Traffic
State
Washington State
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
KXL

Truck Hits, Damages I-5 Overpass In Southwest Washington

CASTLE ROCK, Wash. — A truck collided with the overpass on Interstate 5 northbound at State Route 506 near Toledo on Thursday morning. The crash happened around 10:00am. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours. The same overpass on the southbound side is currently being replaced...
CASTLE ROCK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splitter#Legislature#Hov
myeverettnews.com

Driver Flees Crash On Evergreen Way

Everett Police are looking for the driver of an SUV that reportedly ran a red light at 57th and Evergreen Way, clipped a vehicle and then slammed into a power pole, turning over on its side. It happened about 9:20 AM Saturday morning. Bystanders from nearby businesses helped remove the...
EVERETT, WA
secretseattle.co

Washington Road Rage Ranked Among The Worst In The Country

Hey Seattleites, raise your hand if you’ve been a victim of Washington road rage 🤚. If you’ve driven around Seattle you may be familiar with the overall stereotype of Seattle-area drivers being, let’s say, overly-yielding (some may even call it “passive-aggressive”). That doesn’t seem to be the case all across Washington state, however. According to a new study, WA state drivers can be the most aggressive in the country. Read on for all the details about Washington road rage.
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Chronicle

SW Washington Repair Shop Fined $10K for Violating Clean Air Act

The manager of a Ridgefield repair shop was fined $10,000 and sentenced to serve 30 days of community service for altering diesel trucks and violating Washington's Clean Air Act. Nicholas L. Akerill, pleaded guilty Sept. 14 in Clark County District Court to a motor vehicle emission control systems violation, court...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
NEWStalk 870

Study: WA State Ranks #1 in Fatal Car Crashes in 2022

We're Number One, but it's a dubious even dangerous stat. A national study says WA State has had the most fatal car crashes in the US in 2022. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) says when it comes to car fatalities, we're leading the nation for 2022. And, we've seen one of the biggest percentages jumps over last year.
gigharbornow.org

Gig Harbor blotter: Suspect caught when stolen Prius loses its charge

Editor’s note: The Blotter is written based on information provided by Gig Harbor Police, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and Gig Harbor Fire & Medic One. Gig Harbor police apprehended a shoplifting suspect on Sept. 16 after the stolen Toyota Prius the suspect was driving ran out of gas and lost its charge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy