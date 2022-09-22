That happened to me, just 2 days ago. Same speeds. On 167 Northbound. When those riders die because they do this, their Family, friends, and riding buddies want to talk them up. He/she was such a great person! Always giving to others!Then. In the same breath, accuse the car/truck driver. I always say the following: You cannot break "part" of a law! You break 100% of a law or, you don't!
Washington state Under, RCW 46.61. 608(3), “no person shall operate a motorcycle between lanes of traffic or between adjacent lines or rows of vehicles.”
Nearly 20 years ago, on highway 14, and just before entering the I-5 interchange, we were passed by a large group of motorcycle riders on all sides. They passed between cars, on the left, and on the right at an extremely high rate of speed. No notice, or warning they were just there! One flinch by a startled automobile would have ended in a calamity of sprawled bodies and metal all over the asphalt causing other chain reactions, and more carnage. I am by no means saying that motorcyclist in general are suicidal, but this particular group had zero interest in anyone else's safety, including their own. I've had over 50 years of motorcycle riding myself, and there is no excuse for not getting to your destination alive!
