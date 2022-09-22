Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Rape Cases Seeing An Increase In NYCJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
brooklynvegan.com
Pet Shop Boys & New Order brought fabulous synthpop spectacle to Barclays Center (review, setlists)
For fans of synthpop, Pet Shop Boys and New Order's Unity Tour is a dream come true, with two of the most innovative groups of the last 40 years joining forces for a highly pleasurable, often dazzling night of classics of the form. Originally set for 2020, the tour finally got underway this week and hit Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Friday night, the first of two NYC shows they'll play.
brooklynvegan.com
The Smashing Pumpkins played Irving Plaza (video, setlist)
Ahead of their big fall tour with Jane's Addiction, and after announcing a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, The Smashing Pumpkins played an NYC club show at Irving Plaza on Thursday night (9/22). The free show was presented by ALT 92.3, and the band played their new single "Beguiled," along with "Empires," another new song they debuted at a recent Chicago club show. Aside from those two, though, they stuck to older favorites, including "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Stand Inside Your Love," "Silverfuck," "X.Y.U.," "Tonight, Tonight" (which Billy and James played acoustic), their cover of Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime," and more. See their playlist, and some fan-taken videos, below.
brooklynvegan.com
12 ft puppet Little Amal is walking in NYC (pics, video)
Parading down the middle of West 63rd Street last Saturday afternoon, we were following a giant puppet — a whole crowd of us, trekking along behind Little Amal. The 12-foot-tall Syrian refugee child, a creation of the renowned Handspring Puppet Company, was en route to Lincoln Center to greet more of her public, who would throng the wide plaza there to catch a glimpse of her with their own eyes, and capture proof of the encounter on their phones.
brooklynvegan.com
Spiritualized cancel tonight’s Jersey City show after “medical emergency” in Philly on Thursday
Spiritualized have canceled tonight's show at Jersey City's White Eagle Hall. No explanation has been given, but Thursday night's show at Philadelphia's Union Transfer was also canceled -- less than an hour before it was supposed to start -- and the venue sent messages to ticket holders, writing, "We are incredibly sorry but tonight's Spiritualized show will NOT take place tonight. There is an medical emergency w/ a member of the touring party. We'll send out more details asap but tonight's show is 100% not happening. - UT"
