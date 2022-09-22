Ahead of their big fall tour with Jane's Addiction, and after announcing a new album, ATUM: A Rock Opera In Three Acts, The Smashing Pumpkins played an NYC club show at Irving Plaza on Thursday night (9/22). The free show was presented by ALT 92.3, and the band played their new single "Beguiled," along with "Empires," another new song they debuted at a recent Chicago club show. Aside from those two, though, they stuck to older favorites, including "Bullet With Butterfly Wings," "1979," "Stand Inside Your Love," "Silverfuck," "X.Y.U.," "Tonight, Tonight" (which Billy and James played acoustic), their cover of Talking Heads' "Once in a Lifetime," and more. See their playlist, and some fan-taken videos, below.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO