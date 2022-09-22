ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wnmufm.org

Grant awarded to Marquette Regional History Center

MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Regional History Center has been awarded a $19,500 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The money will be used to operate the museum. It was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for fiscal year 2022-2023 funding. Officials say it's one of the only operations grants available in Michigan.
MARQUETTE, MI
UPMATTERS

What’s next for the former UPHS Marquette hospital site?

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Foundation and Duke LifePoint officially closed on the contract for the purchase of the old hospital property. The NMU Foundation is now the owner of the project site. This will officially allow the demolition process to begin. “In a best case scenario interior...
MARQUETTE, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th

U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
ESCANABA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Marquette, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
Marquette, MI
Education
City
Marquette, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Marquette Man Convicted On 66 Felony Child Sex-Related Charges

Edward James Charboneau, 52, of Marquette, was convicted after a three-day jury trial of the following Crimes:. 28 Counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. 28 Corresponding counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime which carries a maximum penalty of 20...
MARQUETTE, MI
wnmufm.org

Man brought back to Iron County to face drug, absconding charges

IRON COUNTY, MI— A man has been extradited from Nevada to face charges in Iron County, Michigan. Donald Kurth was recently located and identified by officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department while they were investigating an unrelated crime. He was held on a Michigan State Police warrant while arrangements were made for his transportation back to Michigan.
IRON COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Intergenerational farm to bring new life to 3.75 acre site in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm breaks ground on Friday with something they’re calling and intergenerational farm. Work will begin on the former site of UPHS Bell Hospital off of Division Street. The developer of Jasperlite Senior Living included Partridge Creek in their grant proposal to take control of the land not being used for apartments.
ISHPEMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University President#Presidential Candidate#Election Local#Academic Excellence#Linus College#Nmu
UPMATTERS

Man arrested after two robbery attempts in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Negaunee man is lodged at the Marquette County Jail after police say he made two robbery attempts on Wednesday afternoon. The Negaunee City Police Department (NCPD) says officers were dispatched to an unarmed robbery attempt at Embers Credit Union in Negaunee at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21.
NEGAUNEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy