WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
wnmufm.org
Grant awarded to Marquette Regional History Center
MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Regional History Center has been awarded a $19,500 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The money will be used to operate the museum. It was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for fiscal year 2022-2023 funding. Officials say it's one of the only operations grants available in Michigan.
UPMATTERS
What’s next for the former UPHS Marquette hospital site?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The NMU Foundation and Duke LifePoint officially closed on the contract for the purchase of the old hospital property. The NMU Foundation is now the owner of the project site. This will officially allow the demolition process to begin. “In a best case scenario interior...
radioresultsnetwork.com
U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th
U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
WLUC
Marquette’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority temporarily suspends Cliffs-Dow funding for former factory site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (BRA) voted to table the approval of the Cliffs-Dow property funding to the city of Marquette Thursday morning. It was going to be used on a former factory site. BRA Chair David Allen said the suspension comes after not...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Marquette Man Convicted On 66 Felony Child Sex-Related Charges
Edward James Charboneau, 52, of Marquette, was convicted after a three-day jury trial of the following Crimes:. 28 Counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years. 28 Corresponding counts of Using a Computer to Commit a Crime which carries a maximum penalty of 20...
wnmufm.org
Man brought back to Iron County to face drug, absconding charges
IRON COUNTY, MI— A man has been extradited from Nevada to face charges in Iron County, Michigan. Donald Kurth was recently located and identified by officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department while they were investigating an unrelated crime. He was held on a Michigan State Police warrant while arrangements were made for his transportation back to Michigan.
UPMATTERS
Intergenerational farm to bring new life to 3.75 acre site in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Partridge Creek Farm breaks ground on Friday with something they’re calling and intergenerational farm. Work will begin on the former site of UPHS Bell Hospital off of Division Street. The developer of Jasperlite Senior Living included Partridge Creek in their grant proposal to take control of the land not being used for apartments.
WLUC
‘Everything just came together’: One business closes, another expands
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sheryl and John Yavorski are the owners of 906 Flowers and Gifts. Their store is along Ludington Street across from the UPS store. But in one week, the flower and gift shop is closing. “Everything just came together very, very nicely. I was very concerned about...
UPMATTERS
Man arrested after two robbery attempts in Negaunee
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Negaunee man is lodged at the Marquette County Jail after police say he made two robbery attempts on Wednesday afternoon. The Negaunee City Police Department (NCPD) says officers were dispatched to an unarmed robbery attempt at Embers Credit Union in Negaunee at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21.
