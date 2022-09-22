MARQUETTE, MI— The Marquette Regional History Center has been awarded a $19,500 grant from the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs. The money will be used to operate the museum. It was awarded through the MACC peer review process and was one of 639 applications to compete for fiscal year 2022-2023 funding. Officials say it's one of the only operations grants available in Michigan.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO