Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Betting Trends
Despite the struggles in the secondary, the Ravens are favored in their Week 3 against New England in Foxborough.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Despite the struggles in the secondary, the Ravens are favored in their Week 3 against New England in Foxborough.
The Ravens are 2-9 vs. the Patriots in regular season play, including an 0-6 mark in Foxborough. In the postseason, the Ravens are 2-2 against New England, winning both games at Gillette Stadium.
Nonetheless, Baltimore is expected to win the game.
Here's the breakdown from FanDuel
Moneyline: BAL: (-168) | NE: (+142).
Spread: BAL: -3 (-114) | NE: +3 (-106).
Total: 43.5 —Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Ravens vs Patriots Prediction & Pick
"The Ravens have given up a lot of yards this season — a league-worst 463.5 per game, to be exact," FanDuel's Devon Plantania wrote . Having said that, the majority of the damage has come through the air, so it's a good thing that the Patriots don't have much of a passing game. Outside of wideout Jakobi Meyers, New England doesn't have many consistent passing weapons.
Final Score Prediction:
Ravens: 24 ,Patriots: 17
Ravens vs Patriots Betting Trends
- Baltimore is 1-7 straight up in its last eight games.
- New England is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games as the underdog.
- The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last eight road games.
- The total has hit the over in four of New England's last five games against Baltimore.
"Baltimore is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 games against New England and while that isn't mind-blowing, the fact that the Pats are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games helps a lot," Plantania wrote .
Best Bet: Ravens -3
Comments / 0