Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Betting Trends

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

Despite the struggles in the secondary, the Ravens are favored in their Week 3 against New England in Foxborough.

The Ravens are 2-9 vs. the Patriots in regular season play, including an 0-6 mark in Foxborough. In the postseason, the Ravens are 2-2 against New England, winning both games at Gillette Stadium.

Nonetheless, Baltimore is expected to win the game.

Here's the breakdown from FanDuel

Moneyline: BAL: (-168) | NE: (+142).

Spread: BAL: -3 (-114) | NE: +3 (-106).

Total: 43.5 —Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Ravens vs Patriots Prediction & Pick

"The Ravens have given up a lot of yards this season — a league-worst 463.5 per game, to be exact," FanDuel's Devon Plantania wrote . Having said that, the majority of the damage has come through the air, so it's a good thing that the Patriots don't have much of a passing game. Outside of wideout Jakobi Meyers, New England doesn't have many consistent passing weapons.

Final Score Prediction:

Ravens: 24 ,Patriots: 17

Ravens vs Patriots Betting Trends

  • Baltimore is 1-7 straight up in its last eight games.
  • New England is 3-6 against the spread (ATS) in its last nine games as the underdog.
  • The total has hit the under in six of Baltimore's last eight road games.
  • The total has hit the over in four of New England's last five games against Baltimore.

"Baltimore is 5-4-1 ATS in its last 10 games against New England and while that isn't mind-blowing, the fact that the Pats are 1-5-1 ATS in their last seven games helps a lot," Plantania wrote .

Best Bet: Ravens -3

Comments / 0

 

ClutchPoints

New England Patriots: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots were able to get their first win of the season against the Steelers in Week 2, pulling away with a 17-14 victory in Pittsburgh. New England heads home for its home opener on Sunday to play another AFC North team, the Baltimore Ravens. Like the Patriots did in Week 1, the Ravens fell to the Dolphins in Week 2, losing 42-38.
ESPN

New England Patriots players rallying around QB Mac Jones

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac’s support system: Patriots players have quarterback Mac Jones’ back. That was one of the resounding themes of the past week as the Patriots (1-1) prepared to host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m. ET, Fox).
ClutchPoints

Broncos get massive Week 3 update on Russell Wilson weapon Jerry Jeudy

The Denver Broncos were able to escape an upset loss against the Houston Texans in Week 2, but it came at the expense of an injury to star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. Amid fears that he’d have to miss some time after hurting both his shoulder and ribs, the Broncos can breathe a huge sigh of relief that Russell Wilson won’t have to miss one of his top weapons for long. According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Jerry Jeudy is “on track” to suit up for Denver in their Week 3 tilt against the San Francisco 49ers.
NBC Sports

Super Bowl locations in 2023, 2024 and beyond

Anyone who wishes to attend a Super Bowl in the near future now can start planning. The NFL has announced where the Super Bowl will be played for the next three seasons, with this year's game being played in Glendale, Arizona. Here are the Super Bowl locations for the next...
