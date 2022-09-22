ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

mybackyardnews.com

RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)

Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
independentri.com

SK School Committee advances new pitch for district’s facilities

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities. It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire honors educators before full lighting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting.  The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education.  “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Open house shows off amenities of new $250M Attleboro High School

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An open house was held Saturday for the new $250 million Attleboro High School. After six years of designing and two years of construction, residents finally got a first look. "It's been a long time coming, so this is a very exciting moment," said Superintendent...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

RIPTA says all routes serving Providence high schools are running

(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said all routes serving Providence high schools are running on Friday. The announcement comes after two days of service disruptions that forced students to look for alternatives. Friday’s announcement came just before 6:00 a.m. as students began their morning commutes.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign

The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
JAMESTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Pat Cortellessa, candidate for Secretary of State

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island. This week he talks with RI Republican candidate Pat Cortelessa, who is running for RI Secretary of State:. Cortellessa talks about his qualifications and ideas about being Secretary of State, including more active programs to help people access historical references about Rhode Island, veterans services, etc. He would also highlight heroes of Rhode Island. He says he will be a unifier.
POLITICS
Zachary Scott
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Cranston One of Three Rhode Island Fire Department to Get Federal Grant

The Cranston (RI) Fire Department has received a $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for a new aerial, according to a report published by Patch.com RI. According to the report, Cranston is one of three Rhode Island communities to receive funds from AFG. Additionally,...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Free dental clinic in Providence serves hundreds in need

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is hosting free dental care at the Providence Community Health Center Dental Clinic this weekend. The clinic is made possible by volunteers at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island. The founder of the Mission of Mercy clinic,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication

The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI

The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Bridge dedication ceremony honors life, legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island politicians and local leaders gathered with hundreds for the dedication ceremony of the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Downtown Providence. Van Leesten was a civil rights advocate, community leader, U.S. Air Force Veteran, as well as an athlete...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Public Utilities Commission approves energy rate increases in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A meeting of the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities on Friday descended into chaos even before it took up the vote on proposed huge rate increases, which the panel later approved after Warwick police cleared the room. District representatives and advocates for utility customers...
WARWICK, RI
Uprise RI

PUC approves record electric rate increases

After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
WARWICK, RI

