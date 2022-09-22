Read full article on original website
mybackyardnews.com
RHODE ISLAND DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (RIDE)
Building the Schools Our Kids Deserve: A $30 Million Dollar Announcement. This week, I joined state and education leaders to share some excellent news for our kids: the school Facility Equity Initiative is expandingt!. The first round of the initiative directed more than $20 million dollars into five underserved school...
independentri.com
SK School Committee advances new pitch for district’s facilities
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee has unanimously approved a new Stage 1 application to the state to improve the district’s school facilities. It’s the town’s second attempt in recent years to push forward a plan that voters will be asked to back by passing multi million-dollar bond items. In May 2021, residents rejected an $85 million facilities bond.
WaterFire honors educators before full lighting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire honored several state educators, including the RI Teacher of the Year Lisa Leaheey, at Saturday’s lighting. The event is part of WaterFire’s Celebrating Educational Excellence in Rhode Island with the Rhode Island Department of Education. “It’s heartwarming to know they appreciate what we do.” Said Leaheey. “They come through our classrooms […]
rinewstoday.com
Recovery Month – 4 Rhode Islanders in recovery, paying it forward
September is Recovery Month. Featuring the real stories of real people is one way we can all see that recovery is actually possible. These four stories are all compelling stories of real people – who all now work to help others who are struggling on their recovery road. Jessica...
Turnto10.com
Open house shows off amenities of new $250M Attleboro High School
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — An open house was held Saturday for the new $250 million Attleboro High School. After six years of designing and two years of construction, residents finally got a first look. "It's been a long time coming, so this is a very exciting moment," said Superintendent...
Turnto10.com
RIPTA says all routes serving Providence high schools are running
(WJAR) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said all routes serving Providence high schools are running on Friday. The announcement comes after two days of service disruptions that forced students to look for alternatives. Friday’s announcement came just before 6:00 a.m. as students began their morning commutes.
eastgreenwichnews.com
Public Works Chief, Engineer Resign
The Planning Department returned to full strength last week with the arrival of a new planning technician but, at the same time, the new director of Public Works is returning to his old job in DPW director in Jamestown, and the assistant town engineer took a job in South Kingstown.
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena – Pat Cortellessa, candidate for Secretary of State
Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders in Rhode Island. This week he talks with RI Republican candidate Pat Cortelessa, who is running for RI Secretary of State:. Cortellessa talks about his qualifications and ideas about being Secretary of State, including more active programs to help people access historical references about Rhode Island, veterans services, etc. He would also highlight heroes of Rhode Island. He says he will be a unifier.
ABC6.com
Reed, Whitehouse secure $1.5M for new CODAC facility and overdose prevention
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse on Friday secured $1.5 million for a new CODAC Behavioral Healthcare facility and to boost overdose prevention. “We are very happy today to recognize Senator Reed and Senator Whitehouse for their support of CODAC Behavioral Healthcare, but most...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Cranston One of Three Rhode Island Fire Department to Get Federal Grant
The Cranston (RI) Fire Department has received a $1 million Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant program for a new aerial, according to a report published by Patch.com RI. According to the report, Cranston is one of three Rhode Island communities to receive funds from AFG. Additionally,...
Turnto10.com
Free dental clinic in Providence serves hundreds in need
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Mission of Mercy is hosting free dental care at the Providence Community Health Center Dental Clinic this weekend. The clinic is made possible by volunteers at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Rhode Island. The founder of the Mission of Mercy clinic,...
Turnto10.com
Westport superintendent puts armed officers in each building for second year
WESTPORT, Mass. (WJAR) — Westport's school superintendent is putting armed officers in each of the district's buildings for the second year in a row. Superintendent Thomas Aubin started the program after the shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas. Like the rest of the world, Aubin watched in horror...
rinewstoday.com
Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication
The Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge Dedication ceremony will be held on Sunday, September 25th from noon to 2pm. The Van Leesten family and friends will honor the life and legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten at the DEDICATION CEREMONY, to be emceed by Lenny Cabral. Michael S. Van...
GoLocalProv
Five Staggering Numbers - The Costs to Live, Eat and Put a Roof Over Your Head in RI
The cost of living, eating, turning on the lights, or getting sick is increasing at a staggering rate in Rhode Island. The federal government produces a dizzying array of data about the condition of the economy and the rate of inflation but too often it's a macro look dwarfed by data from states like California. (If California were a sovereign nation in 2022, it would rank as the world's fifth largest economy, behind Germany and ahead of India.)
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
Uprise RI
Campaign donations may supply a clue as to why Providence seeks to approve sweetheart developer deals
Real estate developer Arnold “Buff” Chace is hoping to reap an incredible tax windfall from the City of Providence when the Providence City Council approves a deal worked out between City Solicitor Jeffrey Dana, and approved by outgoing Mayor Jorge Elorza. Tonight’s meeting the the Providence City Council...
Turnto10.com
Bridge dedication ceremony honors life, legacy of Michael S. Van Leesten
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island politicians and local leaders gathered with hundreds for the dedication ceremony of the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge on Sunday afternoon in Downtown Providence. Van Leesten was a civil rights advocate, community leader, U.S. Air Force Veteran, as well as an athlete...
MAP: How Providence voted for mayor, governor in the Democratic primary
Brett Smiley won 46 out of the city's 82 voting precincts.
Turnto10.com
Public Utilities Commission approves energy rate increases in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A meeting of the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities on Friday descended into chaos even before it took up the vote on proposed huge rate increases, which the panel later approved after Warwick police cleared the room. District representatives and advocates for utility customers...
Uprise RI
PUC approves record electric rate increases
After a contentious Public Utilities Commission (PUC) was shut down part way through by protesters loudly challenging the morality of approving the biggest electricity rate increase in Rhode Island history, the commission voted in favor of a number of changes to rates and credits on electric customers’ bills that will take effect beginning on October 1, 2022. Rhode Island Energy, which recently purchased the electric and natural gas distribution rights in the state, requested the record price increase because of the War in Ukraine and the resulting rising costs of natural gas, which is used to supply at least 51% of the electrical energy in New England.
