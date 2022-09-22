Read full article on original website
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House
Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
idesignarch.com
Modern Oceanfront Luxury Home with Timeless Appeal
This contemporary coastal home in Corona Del Mar, Newport Beach, California enjoys breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean. Geoff Sumich Design and Nicholson Companies collaborated on the project that offers all the bells and whistles. The home has 8,310 square feet of living space, 5 bedrooms, 6 baths and 2 powder rooms. A neutral color palette with modern contemporary furniture provide a fresh luxurious feel.
atomic-ranch.com
Finding and Renovating a Fullerton Forever Home
Hard work, creative visions and clever strategies turn a remodeling nightmare into a Mid Century Modern dream. As they embark on their adventures in house hunting, many people aren’t sure where to look for their Mid Century Modern dream home. But that wasn’t the case with Susan Schroeter and...
Fast Casual
Ramen King Keisuke launching in California
Ramen King Keisuke, a fast casual concept led by Tokyo's chef Keisuke Takeda, is opening Saturday in Monterey Park in Los Angeles and will serve Tonkotsu Broth Ramen, a bone broth boiled for over 10 hours. "This isn't your college roommate's typical ramen, but it is on his budget," CEO...
Panoringan: Trending in Huntington Beach – Five New Restaurants (and One Remodel) Are Making Waves
Visitors often believe beaches are synonymous with summer, but O.C. cities like Huntington Beach are year-round destinations thanks to temperate coastal weather and annual events including the Pacific Airshow. Recently this beach community has upped the ante for local dining. A pandemic may have influenced a need for additional al...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in West Covina, CA
Are you looking for a place to dine out in West Covina, California with the people who mean the most to you? Below you’ll find the top 15 Best Restaurants in West Covina. Off from work and want to grab a quick bite at lunchtime? Panera bread is the perfect place for you. The Panera Bread crew offers you exceptional service throughout the day in a very welcoming atmosphere. Their Chipotle chicken and bacon flatbread pizza is the best serving for your dinner cravings.
San Bernardino pumpkin patch rated best in California, according to Yelp
Pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween décor and the hopes of slightly cooler weather can only mean one thing; the fall season has started in California. While some break out their fall wardrobe and pumpkin-scented candles in August, there is one seasonal tradition Californians have to wait a bit longer to indulge in – picking the perfect […]
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
foxla.com
Fault along LA, OC coast could unleash huge 7.8-mangitude earthquake, study shows
You look along the coastline at its beauty and you may think about the monster underneath the water, but potentially – there is one. From Santa Monica to Dana Point there is a fault line, about 70 miles give or take, that stretches across coastal Los Angeles and Orange counties.
thetouristchecklist.com
28 Best & Fun Things to Do in San Clemente (CA)
Looking for the best and fun things to do in San Clemente, CA? There are quite some fun places to visit in this city. San Clemente is a city along the coast in Orange County, about sixty minutes from Hollywood Land in California, United States. San Clemente had a population...
Dezeen
Photos reveal MAD's "iconic" Lucas Museum under construction in Los Angeles
The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has released images of its MAD-designed home under construction in Los Angeles and announced an opening date of 2025. Under construction alongside the LA Memorial Coliseum stadium in Exposition Park, the five-story building will be home to the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art when it completes.
easyreadernews.com
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
AOL Corp
The 21 Best Halloween Events in Los Angeles, from Drive-Throughs to Haunted Houses
Halloween is just around the corner, and Los Angeles is ready to bring on the spooky festivities. Sure, you could spend Fright Night streaming scary movies or organizing Halloween activities for the kids at home, but we recommend checking out one (or more!) of the many fun things to do out on the town. Whether you’re looking for a terrifying haunted house, a family-friendly jack-o-lantern display or a drive-through scream fest, we’ve got you covered with the best Halloween events in Los Angeles for 2022.
irvineweekly.com
Coca-Cola Co. Celebrates New Office Space In Irvine
While Irvine’s technology sector is well-represented, Coca-Cola will now be part of the local innovation pool representing the food and beverage sector with a newly announced office space. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Coca-Cola Company celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by company executives, and state and local leaders for...
Southern California gas prices are skyrocketing again
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, increasing 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689.
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
Metro Finally Announces An Opening Date For The K-Line—And Rides Will Be Free For The Entire Weekend
Metro has just announced the official opening date of the $2 billion K Line light rail, or the Crenshaw/LAX Line, that has been decades in the making. While you might have thought you’d never see it happen in this lifetime, the date is Friday, October 7 of this year. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at noon along with a host of festivities at Leimert Park on the big day. What’s more, you’ll get to test out the new line and ride wherever you like from the moment it opens through Sunday of that weekend. So you can start planning...
SoCal refineries fuel local gas price hike as national average drops
The average gas price of a gallon of self-serve regular in Los Angeles County rose for the 22nd consecutive day, spiking 7.4 cents Saturday to $5.689. The average price of a gallon of gasoline has increased 44.3 cents over the past 22 days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 26.1 cents more than one week ago, 37.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.286 greater than one year ago.
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
thelog.com
Fast Facts: Welcome Everybody, to SoCal’s Version of the Wild, Wild West
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO— Life in Orange County hasn’t always been about beaches and surfing. Before it was the paradise we know today, Southern California had a wild west past. The wild west, also known as the old west or the American Frontier, refers to the geography, history, folklore, and cultural expression of the Western United States during its frontier period.
