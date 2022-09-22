Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
wdhn.com
Revitalization efforts underway for Dothan neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Josephine Parrish is just one of the residents in the ‘Ford Country’ area excited to see a much-needed change on the way after she says her neighborhood was in disrepair for so long. “When I come to Dothan, Alabama I did not realize...
wdhn.com
Enterprise Fall Harvest Day
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—The second annual Fall Harvest Day at the Enterprise farmer’s market starts Saturday, September 24. They’ll be plenty of produce and arts and craft vendors. Families can gather around a pile of peanuts on the vine and enjoy a down-on-the-farm experience. At eight in the...
wdhn.com
“He was just a great person. He was my rock.” Family remembers the life of a loved one.
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A family is remembering the life of a loved one who passed away in a deadly car crash in Geneva County. Brenton Stanley and his brother were going on a drive after celebrating his sister’s birthday on Cotton Box Road in Slocomb and then he lost control of his truck.
wdhn.com
Finally feeling like Fall!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Friday night is look absolutely perfect for football and any other outdoor activities! Temperatures will drop fast, so bring a light jacket if you are cold-natured. Saturday should be a little on the cool side tomorrow morning with morning lows in the upper 50s and...
wdhn.com
Elba Football Team giving back to the community!
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) —Miller Memorial Stadium is just an old field in Elba, Alabama,. most know it as Foggy Bottom. Some see junk, some see history, But the Wiregrass Wolverines see the future!. The only non-profit club out of 26 teams in the APDFL. Or Amateur to Professional...
wdhn.com
Slocomb man killed in early morning crash
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was killed in a car crash shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Brenton Stanley, 21, of Slocomb. Stanley was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when his truck left the roadway and overturned on Cotton Box Road — four miles south of Slocomb.
wdhn.com
Dothan City now offering a new sport!
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Have you always wanted to learn a new sport? Now is your chance! Dothan Leisure Services is offering an opportunity for people of all ages and experience levels to join a Pickleball League at Eastgate Park. The chance to learn how to play this worldwide sport will...
wdhn.com
WMA: Alabama State Council awards grants on the Arts
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two grants have been awarded to the Wiregrass Museum of Art for funding two art programs. The Alabama State Council on the Arts (ASCA) has granted a total of $12,700 for the WMA teens program and the Visiting Artist Series. The first award of $6,600...
wdhn.com
Wiregrass COVID-19 numbers at an all-time low
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—With Covid-19 rates in a fast decline around the state, only one Wiregrass county is in the second-highest covid bracket, with the rest of the Wiregrass being in the lowest bracket. Only 4 out of the 67 Alabama counties are reporting high covid-19 rates. Six counties in...
wdhn.com
Enterprise city employee receives prestigious award
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise city employee has been honored for her support of the community. The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce presented Tammy Doerer with the Yancey Parker Community Spirit Award at the membership awards banquet and annual meeting on Thursday. “This year’s recipient has an ‘un-boll-weevible’ commitment...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
wdhn.com
Local sheriff’s office sees decline in pistol permit revenue ahead of new law
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, fewer people are coming to this courthouse to get a pistol permit. Starting Jan. 1, Alabama residents will no longer be required to have a concealed carry permit. Earlier this year, the Alabama senate voted to end...
wdhn.com
Elba Chamber of Commerce looking for new building after fire claimed the last one
ELBA, Ala (WDHN)— In July of 2021, officials say it was lightning that caused the fire which destroyed Elba’s Chamber of Commerce building on Putnam street. The chamber was located in the historic Stinson house which had survived numerous floods and other weather events for more than a century until the fire.
