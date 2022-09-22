Read full article on original website
KUTV
SWAT arrest wanted fugitive after responding to apartment in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — A wanted fugitive was arrested after they were found at an apartment complex in Layton. Police responded after they said they received a tip Sunday morning that the fugitive was hiding out in the apartment at 1475 N Main St. Officers said the fugitive initially...
KUTV
Weber State students, staff continue 100-year tradition of climbing Mount Ogden
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Hundreds of students, faculty and staff from Weber State University completed a century-old tradition by climbing to the top of Mount Ogden. University officials said the tradition first began on Oct. 4, 1922, when 350 students and staff members hiked the mountain and placed a Weber State flag.
KUTV
America First Credit Union Scholar Athlete: Jackson Landon
November 25, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Green Canyon High School's Jackson Landon who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!
KUTV
Barron, Davis help Weber State beat UC Davis 17-12
DAVIS, Calif. | (AP) — Bronson Barron completed 20 of 30 passes for 201 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Josh Davis, and Davis added 100 yards rushing on 20 carries to help Weber State beat UC Davis 17-12 Saturday night. Weber State lost a fumble on the...
KUTV
Brumfield helps UNLV get rare win over Utah State, 34-24
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Doug Brumfield threw for one touchdown and ran for two more as UNLV opened Mountain West Conference play with its first win over Utah State since 2008, taking a 34-24 decision Saturday night. The defense played a big role, intercepting Aggies quarterback Logan Bonner four...
