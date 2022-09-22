November 25, 2022 — (KUTV) - All throughout the high school football season the crew at Talkin' Sports is pleased to honor scholar athletes on Sunday nights. Thanks in-part to America First Credit Union it's in correlation with Thursday Night Lights and Friday Night Rivals football broadcasts throughout the Fall. Here's your chance to meet Green Canyon High School's Jackson Landon who's a tremendous athlete, great student, and a kind person with a great future ahead of him!

