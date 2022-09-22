ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions DL coach Todd Wash explains the emergence of DT Isaiah Buggs

By Jeff Risdon
 3 days ago
One of the key stats in the Lions Week 2 win over the Commanders was how effectively the Detroit defensive front bottled up the Washington ground game. Commanders RBs managed just 37 yards on 17 carries and had 10 runs that gained less than two yards.

Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash was very pleased with the play of his interior line in the game. On Wednesday, Wash took time to single out tackle Isaiah Buggs for his standout play in the big win.

“When Buggs is on point he’s as good as there is in the league,” Wash told reporters. “We’re very fortunate that that’s where he’s at right now, and we continue to see him there. So, we’re really really excited with how he’s playing. He does a lot of good things inside.”

Buggs was a disappointment in Pittsburgh, a 2019 late-round draft pick that didn’t pan out for the Steelers. But he’s thrived since arriving in Detroit just before training camp, progressively earning more playing time and now staying on the field more than veteran Michael Brockers.

Wash explained why he believes Buggs is working out so well in Detroit.

“When you come to the Detroit Lions with the leadership of (GM) Brad (Holmes) and (head coach) Dan (Campbell), you know, if you’re a grown man and you act like a grown man, you’re going to be able to be a man,” Wash said. “That’s the way we treat it. And Buggs is in a really good place right now mentally, and obviously physically. He’s playing well,” Wash said.

