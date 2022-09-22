ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Falls, MN

Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YbOXf_0i5py0aT00
BringMeTheNews

The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing.

The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself.

Police searched the city on the ground and with drones, using K-9s, and a boat to search the Minnesota River, but were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, the department was called in to investigate a body that had been found outside of the city in Chippewa County. At the scene, officers found Knutson’s body in a secluded area.

The body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, there is help. The Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 provides around-the-clock free and confidential support for people in distress.

Comments / 1

Clay Plemmons
3d ago

That's sad. he said he didn't feel good😢. simple talks with people can make a world of difference sometimes. when you see someone down smile and say hi. let them kno someone cares.

Reply
6
Related
CBS Minnesota

2 dead, 1 seriously hurt in fatal Kandiyohi County crash

EAST LAKE LILLIAN TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people are dead and a woman is seriously injured after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon collided at the intersection of Highway 7 and 195th Street Southeast in East Lake Lillian Township around 4:30 p.m.The driver of Edge, 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian, was killed. He was not wearing a seat belt. His passenger, 83-year-old Gertrude Faber, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was wearing her seat belt.The driver of the Yukon, 35-year-old Jacob Thomas Dalheimer of Faribault, was also killed. He too was not wearing his seat belt.The state patrol is investigating, and says it's not clear at this point if alcohol was involved in this crash.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
WJON

Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian

LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
Y-105FM

Two Killed, One Seriously Injured in Western Minnesota Wreck

Lake Lillian, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were killed and another person suffered serious injuries after a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Ford Edge was traveling west on Highway 7 and a GMC Yukon was traveling south on 195th Street southeast when the two vehicles collided at the intersection around 4:30 p.m.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Granite Falls, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Granite Falls, MN
County
Chippewa County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash

YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

More information released on death of Granite Falls man

(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
kduz.com

Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building

Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Minnesota River
willmarradio.com

Fatal crash reported south of Canby

(Canby MN-) The state patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Yellow Medicine County. At 7:37 p.m. Friday, a car traveling northbound on Highway 75 and a pickup traveling southbound collided about a mile and-a-half south of Canby. Roads were wet at the time. In the pickup were a man and woman, both 42 of Canby and in the car was a 32-year-old woman from Hendricks. At this point no names have been released, and the state patrol has not indicated how many fatal victims there were and they say they will release more information Sunday afternoon.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

State patrol says alcohol was a factor in crash that hurt Montevideo woman

(Slayton MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was a factor in a crash last night that injured a Montevideo woman. At 8:38 p.m. a Jeep driven by 24-year-old Katelyn Hillerud of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 30 when she left the road at Highway 59, about 5 miles north of Slayton, and rolled. Hillerud was taken to a hospital in Sioux Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
MONTEVIDEO, MN
willmarradio.com

Body of missing Granite Falls man found Tuesday

(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department is thanking everyone who helped locate a man who had been missing since Saturday. Unfortunately 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson was found deceased on Tuesday...more details are expected to be released later today. Knutson reportedly left his home around 2:44 Saturday morning and was last seen walking east on Ninth Avenue, near the railroad tracks. A search for Knutson took place using drones and search dogs, and yesterday afternoon the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook that Knutson's body has been found.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage

Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
MANKATO, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
trfradio.com

Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County

(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
myklgr.com

Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs

Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Arrested in Drug Raid in Litchfield

(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.
LITCHFIELD, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota

(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
NEW LONDON, MN
myklgr.com

Redwood Falls man sentenced for sending threatening Facebook messages

A Redwood Falls man, John Donald Stillson, age 27, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court for witness tampering after sending threatening Facebook messages. According to court documents, on Jan. 7, at about 1 a.m., the Redwood Falls Police Department heard a report of harassing messages that had been sent earlier that evening by Stillson using Facebook messenger. The messages demanded the victim recant testimony she had made against against a third party accused of criminal sexual conduct.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Court appearance Monday for woman charged with stabbing woman in group home

(Morris MN-) A review hearing takes place Monday afternoon for 24-year-old Jessica Nazarian of Shoreview, accused of stabbing a vulnerable adult at a group home she worked at in Morris February 13th. The alleged victim suffered cuts to the face, neck and stomach and broken vertebrae. Nazarian is charged with 2 counts of Attempted 2nd Degree Murder and 1 Count of 1st Degree Assault. Nazarian is currently being held in the Traverse County Jail on $500,000 unconditional bail and a review hearing is scheduled for Monday at 1:45 p.m.
MORRIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
79K+
Followers
13K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy