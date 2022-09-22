United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at New Jersey airport after circling over Atlantic

Read full article on original website
NNcy Ellington
3d ago
Glad the plane landed safely. Think I would have the urge to kiss the ground...
Reply(5)
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Rape Cases Seeing An Increase In NYCJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Related
Report confirms what we knew: Newark Airport worst in U.S. (Opinion)
We didn't need this JD Power ranking of major airports. We already knew Newark Liberty International Airport is a cesspool of dysfunction, bad manners and utter failure. Too blunt? No. I'm being kind. The satisfaction survey ranking shows Newark Airport as dead last in the nation. That's among what they...
Newark will no longer be considered a New York City airport; passengers could end up paying more
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Attention travelers: You might want to reconsider booking a flight into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport come October. Despite being considered a New York City-area airport for years, Newark will be known as it’s own entity beginning Oct. 3, according to a Lufthansa memo circulating on Twitter that cites the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the trade association made up of the world’s airlines.
Flight makes emergency landing at Newark after sparks shoot out back
A plane made an emergency landing at Newark airport on Thursday morning after video showed sparks shooting out the back.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boozyburbs.com
North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State
The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
FAA: Plane from MacArthur violates U.N. no-fly zone, military aircraft responds
The FAA says a plane that took off from MacArthur Airport violated a no-fly zone restriction that was in place in New York City due to President Joe Biden’s presence at the United Nations.
F-15 fighter jet intercepts small plane in restricted New York City airspace
NEW YORK - An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane entering restricted New York City airspace Wednesday morning while the U.N. General Assembly was in session. It happened at around 11:40 a.m.The fighter jet responded after the small plane didn't respond to communications, according to NORAD. President Joe Biden was speaking at the United Nations Wednesday morning. According to NORAD, the small plane was intercepted about 20 miles east of the city. The NORAD jet escorted the plane out of the area. It's part of Norad's Operation Noble Eagle, which covers air defense missions in North America.
Home Sale Prices In Newark, New Jersey Have Gone Up Drastically
Based on our recent collection of data, we've noticed the prices of homes in Newark, New Jersey, have quickly increased since 2018. Here's why.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thrillist
These United Airlines Deals from Newark Will Save You Big on International Travel
For anyone living in the New York or New Jersey area, now might be the best time to plan your next getaway trip. For flights starting in October, United Airlines is offering some heavily discounted deals for both its domestic and international flights departing from Newark Liberty International Airport. Those...
This Tree Tunnel in New Jersey is an Epic Fall Destination
From scenic drives to hikes through the woods, there are tons of different ways to take in all the beautiful fall foliage the Garden State has to offer. If you're looking for something completely unique, you're going to want to check out this stunning sculpture park in Mercer County. Keep reading to learn more.
Thrillist
Newark Will Lose Its NYC Airport Status & It Could Affect Your Next Flight
Newark Liberty International Airport will soon lose its designation as an NYC-area airport, and it could affect the price of your next flight. Effective October 3, Newark Airport will get its own International Air Transport Association (IATA) city code. The New Jersey airport previously shared the same code as the Big Apple's other two main airports, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia International, which is a common practice when it comes to multi-airport cities.
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Report: Record number of New Yorkers switching driver’s licenses to Florida
(The Center Square) – A record number of New Yorkers are switching their driver’s licenses to Florida, according to a New York Post analysis of Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data. The analysis comes at a time when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged...
roi-nj.com
Turner Construction awarded contract to build major motion picture studio in Bayonne
Near the Bayonne Bridge sits a vacant piece of property that the city has long been looking to have developed. Last March, it was announced that a plan to build New Jersey’s largest film and television studio was proposed by Togus Urban Renewal. On Friday, Turner Construction Co. said...
N.J. military base warns of ground-shaking explosions, 2 weeks of heavy training
Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst will be conducting heavy weapons training through the end of September that will include “high” levels of noise from explosives and munitions training that is expected to be clearly heard and felt in surrounding communities. Ground-shaking noise at the state’s largest military base is likely...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022
One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New Jersey
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New Jersey offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Garden State has to offer along the gorgeous Black River & Western Railroad.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
NBC New York
First Fall Storm Threatens NYC Area With 60+ MPH Wind Gusts
Incoming storm threats kept tri-state residents on alert Sunday as the first fall weekend eyed potentially destructive wind gusts. The biggest risk heading into Sunday looked to be wind gusts up to 60 mph, on top of showers and the possibility for hail. The chance of tornadoes weren't ruled out.
Comments / 7