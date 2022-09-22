Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: 6 tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple's newest wireless earbuds
Apple just released the second-generation AirPods Pro. While the $249 price tag hasn't changed, Apple has improved the overall experience with better active noise cancellation and a new adaptive transparency mode that's sure to impress. The completely wireless earbuds also have longer battery life and a new charging case with...
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro wins with substance over sizzle this year
With the 2022 lineup of new iPhones, Apple poured almost all of its best innovations and upgrades into the Pro models. The fact that Apple kept the same base prices for the entire iPhone 14 lineup is a win for consumers in today's high-inflation environment where everything feels like it costs more.
ZDNet
These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone
So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in September that you need to listen up to
Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
Apple iPhone 14 Pro review: new ideas in a familiar package
Apple’s latest top smartphone model, the iPhone 14 Pro, features upgraded cameras, a new always-on display and some funky animations around a new smaller, floating notch design. It also features a substantial price rise as a result of currency shifts. Weak currency rates against the dollar mean the new...
ZDNet
Do you WFH? IOGEAR's laptop accessories are on sale at Amazon
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ZDNet
These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts
You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
ZDNet
Baby, these space heaters keep the cold outside with Wi-Fi connectivity
Smart home technology has made it possible to remotely lock doors, see and speak to someone at your front door, schedule automatic light settings, and even remotely control your home's temperature. We bring you six of the best space heaters for every budget. Space heaters have entered the smart home...
ZDNet
IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories
ZDNet
Is Amazon about to ruin Alexa answers with ads?
I'm a product guy. Way back in the day I was actually a product marketing executive for a big tech company. I've shipped hundreds of products over the years. You always try to marry a need with a solution. Meet enough folks' needs, and they'll buy your product. Generally, though,...
ZDNet
Want to scare the block this fall? We found the best Halloween projectors
Going all out this Halloween is a must. For many children in different neighborhoods, this will be the first Halloween that will feel normal in over two years. And nothing brings Halloween decorations several notches above the rest like projectors to bring spooky animations to life. ZDNET did the research...
ZDNet
There's no joy in Windows laptops, claims MacBook-loving Google employee
At work, feelings matter. Not just in the way that bosses manage employees, and not just in the way employees treat each other. Feelings about technology are important too. You walk into a new job and discover a bright, shiny, state-of-the-art computer on your desk. There's that extra buzz of excitement as you sit in your tiny cubicle. Or your tiny space along a very large table.
ZDNet
Need a printer? We ranked the best inkjet, photo, and laser printers
We've looked at many printers over the past few months. Most have been selected based on their usefulness in traditional workspaces and home offices. This time, however, we decided to take a look at printers most appropriate for home use, whether you need one for work, school, crafts, or general household operations.
How to start your own podcast
Everyone, they say, has a story to tell, and increasingly those stories are being told directly into the ears of podcast listeners – which, according to Ofcom, was about 25% of the adult population in the UK in 2021. If you have something to say, podcasting provides an easy, accessible and low-cost way to say it.
ZDNet
Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam
Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
ZDNet
How to save on utility bills with 4 smart home devices
It may sound counterintuitive that smart home devices could save you money. People associate smart devices with high expenses and, though it is true that many popular smart devices will initially cost more than a "dumb" alternative, the money you can save in utility bills can offset that cost in a matter of months.
ZDNet
Bosses spying on you? Here's the most disastrous truth about surveillance software
It's easy to feel disturbed these days, even if you're still working from home. The notifications are constant. The pings ring in your ears, leaving a nasty echo. And then there's the spying. When the pandemic struck, companies worried that they couldn't observe their employees in the way they used...
