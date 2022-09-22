Read full article on original website
Jit and ZAP: Improving programming security
Jit, a startup programming security company, dreams of being a top security power. To help make those dreams a reality, Jit recently hired Simon Bennetts, the founder of the world's most popular web app security scanner, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). At Jit, Bennetts will...
Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen: 6 tips and tricks to get the most out of Apple's newest wireless earbuds
Apple just released the second-generation AirPods Pro. While the $249 price tag hasn't changed, Apple has improved the overall experience with better active noise cancellation and a new adaptive transparency mode that's sure to impress. The completely wireless earbuds also have longer battery life and a new charging case with...
These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone
So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
To alleviate DevOps skills issues, we need more AI skills, ironically
Artificial intelligence is reportedly boosting intelligence within businesses and is also doing the same for information technology shops. For example, AIOps (artificial intelligence for IT operations) applies AI and machine learning to data streaming from IT processes, sifting through the noise to detect, spotlight, and head off problems. Featured. AI...
Bosses spying on you? Here's the most disastrous truth about surveillance software
It's easy to feel disturbed these days, even if you're still working from home. The notifications are constant. The pings ring in your ears, leaving a nasty echo. And then there's the spying. When the pandemic struck, companies worried that they couldn't observe their employees in the way they used...
Meta's AI guru LeCun: Most of today's AI approaches will never lead to true intelligence
(Article is updated with a rebuttal by Gary Marcus in context.) Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist of Meta Properties, owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is likely to tick off a lot of people in his field. With the posting in June of a think piece on the Open Review...
There's no joy in Windows laptops, claims MacBook-loving Google employee
At work, feelings matter. Not just in the way that bosses manage employees, and not just in the way employees treat each other. Feelings about technology are important too. You walk into a new job and discover a bright, shiny, state-of-the-art computer on your desk. There's that extra buzz of excitement as you sit in your tiny cubicle. Or your tiny space along a very large table.
