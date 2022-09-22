ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jit and ZAP: Improving programming security

Jit, a startup programming security company, dreams of being a top security power. To help make those dreams a reality, Jit recently hired Simon Bennetts, the founder of the world's most popular web app security scanner, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). At Jit, Bennetts will...
These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone

So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
To alleviate DevOps skills issues, we need more AI skills, ironically

Artificial intelligence is reportedly boosting intelligence within businesses and is also doing the same for information technology shops. For example, AIOps (artificial intelligence for IT operations) applies AI and machine learning to data streaming from IT processes, sifting through the noise to detect, spotlight, and head off problems. Featured. AI...
There's no joy in Windows laptops, claims MacBook-loving Google employee

At work, feelings matter. Not just in the way that bosses manage employees, and not just in the way employees treat each other. Feelings about technology are important too. You walk into a new job and discover a bright, shiny, state-of-the-art computer on your desk. There's that extra buzz of excitement as you sit in your tiny cubicle. Or your tiny space along a very large table.
