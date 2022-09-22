At work, feelings matter. Not just in the way that bosses manage employees, and not just in the way employees treat each other. Feelings about technology are important too. You walk into a new job and discover a bright, shiny, state-of-the-art computer on your desk. There's that extra buzz of excitement as you sit in your tiny cubicle. Or your tiny space along a very large table.

