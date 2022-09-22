Read full article on original website
Amazon’s new warehouse employee training exec used to manage private prisons
The treatment of Amazon employees has made headlines multiple times. AmazonBefore Amazon, the new director of learning and development spent five years as a manager at Corrections Corps of America.
ZDNet
Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam
Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
ZDNet
Jit and ZAP: Improving programming security
Jit, a startup programming security company, dreams of being a top security power. To help make those dreams a reality, Jit recently hired Simon Bennetts, the founder of the world's most popular web app security scanner, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). At Jit, Bennetts will...
TechCrunch
Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms
(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
ZDNet
These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts
You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
ZDNet
IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories
Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Ex-Twilio CIO named CTO at Slalom; Eviation adds CEO; Docugami builds team
— Michelle Grover was appointed as the first chief technology officer of Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and technology consulting firm. Grover previously served as chief information officer for Twilio, and was most recently the interim chief information and digital officer at First Command Financial Services. She was also senior VP of software development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur.
ZDNet
These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone
So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
ZDNet
iPhone 14 Pro wins with substance over sizzle this year
With the 2022 lineup of new iPhones, Apple poured almost all of its best innovations and upgrades into the Pro models. The fact that Apple kept the same base prices for the entire iPhone 14 lineup is a win for consumers in today's high-inflation environment where everything feels like it costs more.
Git and the benefits and challenges of everything-as-code
Git has been a central part of the DevOps story. Our continuous integration systems run builds, produce artifacts, execute tests, and ultimately deploy systems defined as code in our git repositories. More recently, GitOps has extended the reach of git towards a better understanding of our Kubernetes workloads. But does...
ceoworld.biz
The Benefits of a Frictionless Strategy
The media sometimes paints the picture that organizations that cut costs are also cutting corners and creating poor customer experiences. The assumption is that long waits on the phone, delayed flights, and confusing bills are all signs of cost-cutting at the customer’s expense. But this need not be the case if the organization’s changes include one thing: cutting out customer friction.
VC Firm General Catalyst Partners Lands First NHS Trust Partnership in UK
– Venture capital firm General Catalyst announced a partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust (GSTT), the largest hospital system in the UK with a diverse patient population and a longstanding commitment to innovation. – As part of the partnership, General Catalyst and GSTT will work...
ZDNet
Is Amazon about to ruin Alexa answers with ads?
I'm a product guy. Way back in the day I was actually a product marketing executive for a big tech company. I've shipped hundreds of products over the years. You always try to marry a need with a solution. Meet enough folks' needs, and they'll buy your product. Generally, though,...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Leading 3PL To Announce One-Stop Portal for Customers & Employees
Arrive Logistics introduces ARRIVEnow, the suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase productivity and drive efficiency for its shippers, carriers, and employees at scale. ARRIVEnow is a cloud-based native technology platform that uses machine learning models and human expertise to support the most complex transportation challenges. Over the next...
The Power of Personal Branding in a Senior Level Job Search
These days, there's no shortage of information online about how you can develop a personal brand.
ZDNet
Meta's AI guru LeCun: Most of today's AI approaches will never lead to true intelligence
(Article is updated with a rebuttal by Gary Marcus in context.) Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist of Meta Properties, owner of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, is likely to tick off a lot of people in his field. With the posting in June of a think piece on the Open Review...
StreetInsider.com
MIT Consumer Edtech Startup Out Of The Box Education Launches World's First Classroom-in-a-Box with Digital Platform for Children
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. An all-in-one, modular educational unit for children ages 2+ and above, creating meaningful learning and playing experiences anywhere. Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States - September 25, 2022 — Out Of The Box Education,...
ceoworld.biz
CEO Spotlight: TECOBI is Revolutionizing and Modernizing How Automotive Companies Communicate to Customers
The driving force behind the creation of TECOBI, an automotive sales software that provides lead generation and follow-up solutions, is the aim for better communication. That was the mission for founders Jason Girdner and Scarlet Mick in launching the platform. TECOBI is a unique proprietary technology that utilizes calling and...
The collaboration that’s connecting the unconnected
When I launched Broadcom in the early 1990s with the goal of revolutionizing digital connectivity, it was necessary to work closely with governments around the world, starting with cable set-top boxes. This new class of technology that Broadcom and others brought to market over the next 30 years were transformative and complex, presenting policymakers with a steep learning curve that, at times, led to delays in or barriers to innovation.
