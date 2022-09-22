ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

Why MFA matters: These attackers cracked admin accounts then used Exchange to send spam

Microsoft has exposed a crafty case of OAuth app abuse that allowed the attackers to reconfigure the victim's Exchange server to send spam. The point of the elaborate attack was to make mass spam – promoting a fake sweepstake – look like it originated from the compromised Exchange domain rather than the actual origins, which were either their own IP address or third-party email marketing services, according to Microsoft.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Jit and ZAP: Improving programming security

Jit, a startup programming security company, dreams of being a top security power. To help make those dreams a reality, Jit recently hired Simon Bennetts, the founder of the world's most popular web app security scanner, Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) Zed Attack Proxy (ZAP). At Jit, Bennetts will...
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Startups are building businesses out of DevOps tools for existing sales platforms

(Here, “DevOps,” refers to tools that automate processes between software development and IT teams.) It’s become a blossoming sector all its own, with vendors selling DevOps platforms for software including Salesforce purporting to make sales tech easier to integrate into a company’s existing workflows. But wait,...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microsoft Sharepoint#Microsoft Powerpoint#Microsoft Excel#Microsoft Apps#Sharepoint#Viva Connections#Viva Insights#Viva Topics#People Cards#Viva Learning#Viva Goals#Viva Engage#Viva Sales
ZDNet

These walkie-talkies connect to your phone and even offer weather alerts

You may think walkie-talkies are a thing of the past since we have smartphones, but there are always situations where cellular connectivity is limited, or you may not want to buy your kid a smartphone just yet. Walkie-talkies are great for communicating within a specific mile range, and while their...
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

IOGEAR launches sale on work from home tech, accessories

Our work lives are now in a constant state of evolution -- or struggle, depending on the company and employee's perspective. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many of us to work from home without warning, with businesses and workers alike hastily setting up temporary offices at home, in a spare room, garden shed, or the corner of the kitchen -- but as time passed, we began to see the true impact of this enforced new way of life.
ELECTRONICS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Ex-Twilio CIO named CTO at Slalom; Eviation adds CEO; Docugami builds team

— Michelle Grover was appointed as the first chief technology officer of Slalom, a Seattle-based global business and technology consulting firm. Grover previously served as chief information officer for Twilio, and was most recently the interim chief information and digital officer at First Command Financial Services. She was also senior VP of software development for TripIt and Mobile at SAP Concur.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ZDNet

These handy tools can diagnose and fix your broken iPhone

So, the new iPhone 14 is the most repairable smartphone since the iPhone 7, according to the experts over at iFixit. This makes sense, since not only has Apple been working to make it easier for owners to repair their devices, but it also helps Apple technicians when they are repairing iPhones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
ZDNet

iPhone 14 Pro wins with substance over sizzle this year

With the 2022 lineup of new iPhones, Apple poured almost all of its best innovations and upgrades into the Pro models. The fact that Apple kept the same base prices for the entire iPhone 14 lineup is a win for consumers in today's high-inflation environment where everything feels like it costs more.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

Git and the benefits and challenges of everything-as-code

Git has been a central part of the DevOps story. Our continuous integration systems run builds, produce artifacts, execute tests, and ultimately deploy systems defined as code in our git repositories. More recently, GitOps has extended the reach of git towards a better understanding of our Kubernetes workloads. But does...
SOFTWARE
ceoworld.biz

The Benefits of a Frictionless Strategy

The media sometimes paints the picture that organizations that cut costs are also cutting corners and creating poor customer experiences. The assumption is that long waits on the phone, delayed flights, and confusing bills are all signs of cost-cutting at the customer’s expense. But this need not be the case if the organization’s changes include one thing: cutting out customer friction.
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Is Amazon about to ruin Alexa answers with ads?

I'm a product guy. Way back in the day I was actually a product marketing executive for a big tech company. I've shipped hundreds of products over the years. You always try to marry a need with a solution. Meet enough folks' needs, and they'll buy your product. Generally, though,...
TECHNOLOGY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Leading 3PL To Announce One-Stop Portal for Customers & Employees

Arrive Logistics introduces ARRIVEnow, the suite of proprietary digital solutions created to increase productivity and drive efficiency for its shippers, carriers, and employees at scale. ARRIVEnow is a cloud-based native technology platform that uses machine learning models and human expertise to support the most complex transportation challenges. Over the next...
TECHNOLOGY
StreetInsider.com

MIT Consumer Edtech Startup Out Of The Box Education Launches World's First Classroom-in-a-Box with Digital Platform for Children

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. An all-in-one, modular educational unit for children ages 2+ and above, creating meaningful learning and playing experiences anywhere. Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States - September 25, 2022 — Out Of The Box Education,...
EDUCATION
The Hill

The collaboration that’s connecting the unconnected

When I launched Broadcom in the early 1990s with the goal of revolutionizing digital connectivity, it was necessary to work closely with governments around the world, starting with cable set-top boxes. This new class of technology that Broadcom and others brought to market over the next 30 years were transformative and complex, presenting policymakers with a steep learning curve that, at times, led to delays in or barriers to innovation.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy