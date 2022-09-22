Local Lion’s Club invites the community to “The Godfather” of a spaghetti fundraiser on Oct. 16

Read full article on original website
High Holidays, Hot Dogs and the Last of The Mustard
Thankfully our recent heat wave is gone, at least for now. It was as intense and lengthy as I can remember in all the years I’ve lived here. (Actually in all the decades, but who’s keeping count?) Digressing for a second, this Sunday evening begins Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish celebration of the new year 5783. (Don’t quote me on the exact number as it’s a few thousand more than I write on my checks.)
The Jewish High Holy Days: A Season of Introspection, Forgiveness and Growth
Like all communities across the nation, in Santa Monica, many of us spend late August and September reacclimating our families to the new school year. Even if we do not share the immediate joy and responsibility of housing children in our homes, we are all spectators to the parade of students with bouncing backpacks spilling out of school buildings and the staccato progress of yellow school buses negotiating our city streets. This anticipatory school energy shakes the whole city awake from our summertime languor. It heralds new challenges and the potential for new successes. It stirs our own school memories and awakens us to a renewal of expectations, a new cycle of learning and growth.
Pier bridge replacement on track to open for the Los Angeles Olympics
The City of Santa Monica and Caltrans have released a Recirculated Draft Environmental Impact Report/Environmental Assessment for the Santa Monica Pier Bridge Replacement Project, signaling the next stage in the long (long, long) awaited plans to rebuild the crumbling bridge. If and when it is finally completed, the new bridge...
SMC Student is White House News Photographers Association’s “Student Still Photographer of the Year”
Ethan Swope, a Santa Monica College (SMC) film major and a contributor for SMC’s student-run media outlet The Corsair, was named the 2022 White House News Photographers Association (WHNPA) ‘Eyes of History®’ Student Still Photographer of the Year winner. Swope received the award at a gala held Sept. 10, in Washington, D.C., with his win announced earlier in February by the association. Lucas Pruitt of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill was named the WHNPA Student Video Photographer of the Year.
Crime watch: Big trouble for a Big Mac
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Officers responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Street (McDonald’s) for an armed robbery call. The suspect, later identified as Guy Barnes, a 53-year-old male, approached the employee at the register, pointed a knife at them and demanded food. Barnes was located nearby the restaurant in possession of a knife. He was arrested and booked without incident. He remains in police custody with a Sept. 30 court date.
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. On September 10 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Officers arrived at the 1600 block of Ocean Avenue (Tongva Park) for a robbery...
BBB drops mask requirements in alignment with state guidelines
Face masks are now optional on Big Blue Bus and Metro as of Friday Sept. 23. The announcement by the two agencies comes as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health dropped mask requirements for public transit including buses, trains and airports. While no longer required, Metro emphasized on...
