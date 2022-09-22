ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown Fair culinary awards: Who won blue ribbons for their winning recipes?

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 3 days ago

For the past eight years, I’ve had the chance to be part of something special.

I’ve been a judge at the Allentown Fair’s culinary contests, which bring together the Lehigh Valley’s most talented amateur bakers and home cooks to battle for prizes, blue ribbons, and bragging rights.

It’s a lot of fun to see how creative the contestants are every year. It’s a special community event.

Here’s the first of two rounds of blue-ribbon recipes.

PA Preferred Junior Baking: Cookies, Brownies and Bars

First place: AnaiaMueller of Hellertown

Plant-based carrot cake cookies

What you’ll need

Cookie ingredients

2 tbsp. organic yellow ground flax

5 tbsp. warm water

1 cup sifted organic oat flour

1 cup PA Preferred whole organic rolled oats

1/2 cup sifted organic almond flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp, cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1 cup grated carrots (about 3 medium carrots)

1/2 cup organic almond butter

1/4 cup melted organic coconut oil

1/2 cup PA Preferred pure maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup organic raisins

Icing

4 ounces vegan organic cream cheese

1 1/2 tbsp. vegan organic butter (cashew-based Miyokos brand a good choice)

2 cups organic powered sugar

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Satin Ice fondant

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line two large cookie sheets and baking trays with parchment paper. Combine flex and warm water and set aside. In a large bowl, mix oat flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

In a medium bowl, add almond butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, carrots and vanilla and stir well. Then incorporate the flax mixture. Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients using a spatula until combined. Fold in raisins.

Scoop batter onto the cookie sheets and shape using a medium-sized cookie cutter of your choice. Allow one to two inches of space in between each cookie so they can expand as they bake. Bake until golden brown about 24 minutes.

Icing: Using a mixer with a beater attachment, cream together vegan butter, vegan cream cheese and then add powdered sugar and vanilla. Frost cookies.

Shoo-fly pie

First place: Christine Gossman of Allentown

Wet-bottom shoo-fly pie

What you’ll need

Crust:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

6 tbs. chilled butter

2/3 cups chilled shortening

Crumbs:

3 cups flour

3 cups sugar

3/4 cup shortening

3/4 tsp. salt

Filling:

1 cup molasses

3 cups hot water

1 tsp. baking soda

Crust: Combine flour, salt, butter and shortening and slowly add 1/2 cups of ice water. Kneed, separate into two discs. Chill overnight. Roll out and form into two deep dish pie-tins.

Crumbs: Combine flour, sugar, shortening and salt. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of the crumbs.

Combine crumbs (minus reserve) and molasses mixture. Pour into prepared pie tins. Bake 350 for 20 minutes. Sprinkle remaining crumbs evenly over both pies. Bake an additional 40 minutes.

Sandwich cookie

First place: Madison Stettler of Schnecksville

Strawberry shortcake sandwich cookies

What you’ll need

1/4 lb. melted butter

1 1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/2 pint sour cream

1 tsp, vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

Filling:

1 pint heavy whipping cream

2 cups powdered sugar

1 8-ounce bar of cream cheese

2 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, cut into pieces

Preheat oven at 325.

Mix melted butter, sugar and eggs. Add sour cream and vanilla and blend. Then add flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Blend well and chill in the fridge for an hour before you bake.

Scoop dough into balls onto an ungreased pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

Filling: Combine cream, powdered sugar and cream cheese and blend. Fold in the fresh strawberries.

Once cookies are cool, spread filling on half the cookies, using the other half of the cookies as the tops of the sandwiches.

Mad J’s BBQ Meat

First place: Les Smith of Easton

BBQ brisket

What you’ll need

11-pound brisket

6 tbsp. sweet smoked paprika

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp. black pepper

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp. hot chili powder

Combine all the spices and rub liberally over the brisket. Put the brisket into a smoker for eight hours. Then slice and keep warm in a crockpot.

WFMZ-TV Online

Day after 6th birthday, Berks boy loses cancer battle

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A young Berks County boy lost his hard-fought battle with a cancerous brain tumor Thursday night, a day after celebrating his 6th birthday. The family of Ryder Knechtle announced his death Friday morning on the Rally for Ryder Facebook page. "We are so sad," his...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
lvpnews.com

Miss Lehigh Valley finds fulfillment as St. Luke’s physician assistant

Miss Lehigh Valley, a physician assistant at St. Luke’s University Health Network, has found meaning and reward in both arenas. The glamour of competing in beauty pageants might not seem compatible with the reality of working with under-served populations in one of the most economically-challenging areas in the region, but for Physician Assistant Riley Slate, it’s a perfect fit.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

11-year-olds shouldn’t have access to slot machines. Period. | Turkeys & Trophies

It’s hard to understand how an 11-year-old girl could get away with playing a slot machine at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, Monroe County. It happened 10 times recently, where the girl played 10 different slot machines. Another two 13-year-old girls also got away with playing slots. We acknowledge it’s a shame that Mount Airy is forced to do the job of the children’s parents. Each child who gambled was accompanied by one or both parents, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. But when it comes to enforcing state gambling laws, the buck stops with the casino owners. Mount Airy will pay a steep price, a $160,000 fine. The casino already bans kids from the casino floor during hours they should be in bed, according to the Mount Airy website. The casino makes kids wear wristbands and lets them cross the casino floor under adult supervision to get to restaurants. We suggest Mount Airy follow the lead of Wind Creek Bethlehem — don’t allow kids on the casino floor, period. Restaurants accessible only via the casino floor aren’t open to kids at Wind Creek, according to the Wind Creek website. They can eat at restaurants accessible via the outlet mall or the hotel. Don’t let kids on your casino floor, Mount Airy. It’s the right thing to do.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fall Fest in Carbon County

LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
