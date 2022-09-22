Allentown Fair culinary awards: Who won blue ribbons for their winning recipes?

For the past eight years, I’ve had the chance to be part of something special.

I’ve been a judge at the Allentown Fair’s culinary contests, which bring together the Lehigh Valley’s most talented amateur bakers and home cooks to battle for prizes, blue ribbons, and bragging rights.

It’s a lot of fun to see how creative the contestants are every year. It’s a special community event.

Here’s the first of two rounds of blue-ribbon recipes.

PA Preferred Junior Baking: Cookies, Brownies and Bars

First place: AnaiaMueller of Hellertown

Plant-based carrot cake cookies

What you’ll need

Cookie ingredients

2 tbsp. organic yellow ground flax

5 tbsp. warm water

1 cup sifted organic oat flour

1 cup PA Preferred whole organic rolled oats

1/2 cup sifted organic almond flour

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp, cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. sea salt

1 cup grated carrots (about 3 medium carrots)

1/2 cup organic almond butter

1/4 cup melted organic coconut oil

1/2 cup PA Preferred pure maple syrup

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup organic raisins

Icing

4 ounces vegan organic cream cheese

1 1/2 tbsp. vegan organic butter (cashew-based Miyokos brand a good choice)

2 cups organic powered sugar

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

Satin Ice fondant

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line two large cookie sheets and baking trays with parchment paper. Combine flex and warm water and set aside. In a large bowl, mix oat flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

In a medium bowl, add almond butter, coconut oil, maple syrup, carrots and vanilla and stir well. Then incorporate the flax mixture. Fold wet ingredients into dry ingredients using a spatula until combined. Fold in raisins.

Scoop batter onto the cookie sheets and shape using a medium-sized cookie cutter of your choice. Allow one to two inches of space in between each cookie so they can expand as they bake. Bake until golden brown about 24 minutes.

Icing: Using a mixer with a beater attachment, cream together vegan butter, vegan cream cheese and then add powdered sugar and vanilla. Frost cookies.

Shoo-fly pie

First place: Christine Gossman of Allentown

Wet-bottom shoo-fly pie

What you’ll need

Crust:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp. salt

6 tbs. chilled butter

2/3 cups chilled shortening

Crumbs:

3 cups flour

3 cups sugar

3/4 cup shortening

3/4 tsp. salt

Filling:

1 cup molasses

3 cups hot water

1 tsp. baking soda

Crust: Combine flour, salt, butter and shortening and slowly add 1/2 cups of ice water. Kneed, separate into two discs. Chill overnight. Roll out and form into two deep dish pie-tins.

Crumbs: Combine flour, sugar, shortening and salt. Reserve 1 1/2 cups of the crumbs.

Combine crumbs (minus reserve) and molasses mixture. Pour into prepared pie tins. Bake 350 for 20 minutes. Sprinkle remaining crumbs evenly over both pies. Bake an additional 40 minutes.

Sandwich cookie

First place: Madison Stettler of Schnecksville

Strawberry shortcake sandwich cookies

What you’ll need

1/4 lb. melted butter

1 1/2 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/2 pint sour cream

1 tsp, vanilla

3 cups flour

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

Filling:

1 pint heavy whipping cream

2 cups powdered sugar

1 8-ounce bar of cream cheese

2 1/2 cups fresh strawberries, cut into pieces

Preheat oven at 325.

Mix melted butter, sugar and eggs. Add sour cream and vanilla and blend. Then add flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. Blend well and chill in the fridge for an hour before you bake.

Scoop dough into balls onto an ungreased pan. Bake at 325 degrees for 8 to 10 minutes.

Filling: Combine cream, powdered sugar and cream cheese and blend. Fold in the fresh strawberries.

Once cookies are cool, spread filling on half the cookies, using the other half of the cookies as the tops of the sandwiches.

Mad J’s BBQ Meat

First place: Les Smith of Easton

BBQ brisket

What you’ll need

11-pound brisket

6 tbsp. sweet smoked paprika

2 tbsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp. black pepper

2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp. hot chili powder

Combine all the spices and rub liberally over the brisket. Put the brisket into a smoker for eight hours. Then slice and keep warm in a crockpot.