ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Huge Snake Found Coiled Up in Kid's Toy Box

By Robyn White
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A huge coastal carpet python has been found coiled up in a kid's toy box at a home in Australia.

Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson of Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast was called to a home in Ashgrove, Greater Brisbane to remove the unwanted visitor.

Pictures posted to Facebook show the snake resting in the box of brightly colored toys.

"This Carpet Python just wanted to join in and play with the toys too. Unfortunately though, he wasn't invited," Wilkinson said in a Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5dSx_0i5pvt8y00
A photo shows a coastal carpet python in a kid's toy box. Snake catcher Brandon Wilkinson was called to a home in Greater Brisbane, Australia, to remove the unwanted visitor. Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold

Carpet pythons are non-venomous snakes that live throughout Australia. Coastal carpet pythons can be found across most suburbs in Greater Brisbane and will sometimes slither into properties in search of shelter.

Wilkinson told Newsweek that the snake had gotten in through an open window.

"Likely felt very vulnerable, so he curled up in something small and secure," he said.

Despite having a fearsome reputation, snakes do not look to harm humans unless directly provoked.

Thanks to its position in the Southern Hemisphere, the weather is beginning to warm up in Australia, marking the beginning of the snake season.

Snakes are more active in warm weather, meaning conflicts with humans become more likely. But most snakes found within homes are looking for shade and dark places to hide from the sun.

Wilkinson said that the removal of the python was not difficult as the snake was not aggressive.

"Most python jobs are fairly straight-forward for a trained catcher. The snakes are normally well tempered, of course it depends a lot on the circumstances," Wilkinson said.

"A snake that's been harassed by the pet dog, the cat, or the neighbor who tried catching it themselves will of course be a lot more agitated…[Coastal carpet pythons] have around 80 recurved (backwards facing) teeth, so they can give a nasty bite. However, if left alone, they're 100% harmless."

Coastal carpet pythons are one of the largest snakes found in the Greater Brisbane and Sunshine Coast areas. They normally grow up to 11 feet in length but in exceptional cases can reach 13 feet.

As a non-venomous species, carpet pythons are extremely strong and kill their prey by suffocation. After coiling their body around the prey, every time it takes a breath, the python will constrict more and more, until eventually the victim dies. The snake then swallows it whole.

They usually feast on rodents, possums, reptiles, birds and frogs but some particularly large carpet pythons can feast on small cats, dogs and chickens.

Comments / 164

Michelle Youngblood
3d ago

I would of made a new door and would of messed my pants. I don't like snakes that is why if I see one I don't mess with it. I live here in GA so we have all kind of snakes.

Reply(9)
57
G. S.
3d ago

that just makes me sick to my stomach. even after he got the snake out of the house, I would not want to go back in. snakes give me the willys. he would have been searching my house from top to bottom.

Reply(2)
33
Who is it?••• -
3d ago

As a side note : I once encountered a green python in my yard. my feet became a blur, my elbows were pumping and both knees were churning when I ran flat out up a tree where I found myself clutching my pearls and screaming like a tornado siren..come to find out I forgot to put the garden hose away 😲😟🤔🇺🇸✌••• -

Reply(14)
28
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Snake Bite#The Snakes#Birds#Coastal
natureworldnews.com

1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter

During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
ANIMALS
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Python
Daily Mail

Photographers make horrific discovery as 11 wild horses including pregnant mares are found slaughtered in a national park - as the culling is blamed on 'lies and propaganda'

Two photographers say a herd of 11 brumbies they documented for many years have been brutally slaughtered in a national park as they claim culling of the wild horses is based on 'lies and propaganda'. On Sunday Cooma couple Michelle and Ian Brown made the gruesome discovery that the entire...
PUBLIC SAFETY
msn.com

Man Returns Home From Having His Dog Cremated To Find A Strange Pooch on His Porch

One of the most moving things I’ve ever heard about losing a pet is that, while they are only with you for a little while, you are their entire lives. For animals like dogs and cats, their lifetimes are so short compared to ours that we experience many instances of pet loss throughout our pet-having years. I have a friend who absolutely believes that her current dog is a miniature reincarnation of one she had in her youth that has come back to find her again.
PETS
Maya Devi

Meet the twin who lived inside his brother for 36 years

A man, who farms for a living, had his twin living inside him for 36 years. The man, Sanju Bhagat, was born in 1963 in Nagpur, a city in Maharashtra, India. He was widely teased in his village because of his large stomach, which made him look nine months pregnant.
Sara B

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
Maya Devi

Video of a human-faced fish stuns and scares the internet

Stories about creatures resembling humans have forever fascinated people. Here is one such case which has caught the attention of netizens. A tourist in Miao village, Kunming, China was visiting a lake when he spotted a spooky fish with some unique markings. This rather unusual fish has been identified as a carp.
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
111K+
Post
978M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy