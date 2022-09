Table of Contents What Is The Ookkie Skateboard? Benefits of the Ookkie Skateboard Downsides of the Ookkie Skateboard A Few Thoughts About The Ookie Skateboard Verdict: Should You Buy The Ookkie Skateboard? I am lucky to have friendly neighbors, including the two teen girls who live directly across from my home. They always make time to say hello to my 4-year-old and ask her about her day, which essentially makes them rockstars in my toddler’s eyes. That’s why I was terrified the first time I saw them riding skateboards down the street. Do I love seeing strong, female role models daily for my young daughter? Of...

