ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

COVID-19 relief funds paid for crime surveillance and more in Arizona

By Jessica Boehm
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 3 days ago

Mesa allocated $3.3 million of federal pandemic relief funds to create a citywide crime surveillance program called the Real Time Crime Center .

  • The center allows officers to use security cameras on roads and in public spaces to have virtual eyes around the city.

How it works: Detective Richard Encinas tells Axios Phoenix the center is used to deliver information to police in real time, allowing them to quickly identify and apprehend criminals and respond to "suspicious activity."

  • He says center operators witnessed a serious rollover vehicle accident at the intersection of Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue recently and were able to deploy police and fire officials to the scene before a witness called in the accident, saving "precious minutes."
  • Glendale operates a similar program .
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NJ3nE_0i5puzKh00 Mesa's Real Time Crime Center. Photos: City of Mesa

State of play: Mesa is one of hundreds of cities across the nation, including many others in Arizona, that are using some of the funds they received from the American Rescue Plan Act to supplement their law enforcement operations.

  • Cities and counties across the country received $350 billion total through ARPA and have allocated about $101 billion so far.
  • The money was meant to help alleviate the impacts of the pandemic, but few limitations were put on local governments, so municipalities are using it for a range of projects, Axios Phoenix found through a partnership with the Marshall Project.

Zoom in: Many Arizona cities allocated the funds to pay for police officer salaries or bonuses.

  • Phoenix dedicated $29 million for up to $2,000 in bonuses for full-time essential employees, including officers.
  • Chandler allocated $750,00 toward hiring incentives for sworn police officers, detention officers and dispatchers.
  • Scottsdale plans to spend all $29 million it received to pay for police and fire operations.

Zoom out: A new Marshall Project report found that localities across the country have allocated around $52.6 billion so far for "revenue replacement," a vague catch-all category.

  • Nearly half of that went to projects that mentioned police, law enforcement, courts, jails and prisons.

Between the lines: President Biden is embracing the law enforcement spending and using it as evidence that Democrats don't want to defund the police.

Of note: Cities and counties also allocated hundreds of millions of dollars on other categories that don't directly relate to the pandemic.

  • Phoenix will spend up to $10 million on the rehabilitation of its 27th Avenue Recycling Facility.
  • Maricopa County allocated $3 million to improve drinking water infrastructure at county parks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

Honduras man charged with high-speed flight from Arizona immigration checkpoint

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old man from Honduras was charged with high-speed flight from an Arizona immigration checkpoint last week, authorities said. Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after fleeing checkpoints on West Arivaca Road near Amado with agents in pursuit, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona said in a press release.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Arizona water: Running out of river, running out of time

Let’s be clear about this: It’s not just about Arizona water. Every time you lift a glass of water to your lips, enjoy a hot shower or fill up your swimming pool, there’s a certain amount of fraught history coming out of the faucet. From personal health...
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Mesa, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

Three men reportedly shot overnight in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Three men were taken to the hospital after they were reportedly shot in Glendale early Sunday morning. Around 2:30 a.m., Glendale police officers responded to a report about a shooting near Maryland Avenue and 52nd Drive. Officers found three men who had been shot at while they were reportedly driving in their car in the area. The driver said the three of them had been in Phoenix earlier when they were confronted by some men in another vehicle.
GLENDALE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Police Seize 52 Pounds of Fentanyl from Smuggler

Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) troopers on September 14 seized more than 50pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Pima County, according to a release from this week. “During the traffic stop, the trooper observed multiple indicators of criminal activity,” the release said. “A subsequent search of the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Covid#Real Time Crime Center#Infrastructure#Stapley Drive#The Marshall Project
azbigmedia.com

Which professions can afford to buy a home in Arizona?

Arizona’s current popularity may have caused home price increases and limited inventory, but homebuying is still affordable for many professionals in metropolitan areas. Tucson lets you save up for a down payment relatively quickly, while Phoenix’s healthcare practitioners are particularly well placed to buy a home in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix mobile home community residents being told to leave the property

PHOENIX - Residents of a mobile home community in Phoenix are being told to leave, and they say the deadline to figure out what's next is just too soon. Families are still shocked by a letter sent to them. The letter is a Notice of Termination of Tenancy, due to a change in land use. Residents have 180 days to move out, and eviction follows if they fail to leave by April 1, 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kiowacountypress.net

Nonprofit group builds tiny homes to shelter Arizona youths

For more than three years, 23-year-old Baneen Albotaify bounced from one friend's house to another, sleeping on couches or in laundry rooms while working on her college degree. The stress was high, but she couldn't afford a place of her own. "I was really depressed. I was always in survival...
TUCSON, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Over 5 years of prison time given to Arizona woman for drug-related charge

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years of imprisonment on Friday for a meth-related charge. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell said 41-year-old Brandy Williamson, of Arizona, received 72 months of imprisonment in federal court in Omaha. Williamson was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
OMAHA, NE
scottsdale.org

City pulled into neighborhood spat over house

A legal battle among neighbors over the construction of a two-story house in the Peaceful Valley neighborhood has drawn the City of Scottsdale into the middle of the fight in Maricopa County Superior Court. Local attorney Rylan Stewart wants to build a two-story home and even got the building permits...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

$80M farm sale heralds new epicenter of growth

The Arizona Dairy Co. earlier this month sold its last 270 acres in Mesa on the southwest corner of Sossaman and Elliot roads for $80 million, paving the way for a mammoth manufacturing campus projected by the new owner. Shopoff Realty Investments said in a news release after the sale...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say

Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
319
Followers
222
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy