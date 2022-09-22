Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Fall-like temps return soon, and we’re closely watching the Tropics
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The first day of the weekend has been wonderful as clear skies dominated our weather for the day. We have been unseasonably hot and with so much humidity in our area, the feel like temperatures have been even hotter. Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for tomorrow, but we will get a cool down as a cold front will be moving into our area tomorrow afternoon. With that front, we will see cooler temperatures and some widespread showers will be possible as the front moves through.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression #10 is now Tropical Storm Hermine
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Tropics are quickly heating up. Tropical Depression #10 formed Friday morning, and it became the 8th named tropical storm of this season on Friday afternoon. At the time it was upgraded to a tropical storm, it had max sustained winds of 40mph...moving NNW @ 10. It’s surrounded by dry air which isn’t the best environment for it to thrive. Plus, it’ll be encountering more wind shear (change in wind speed and direction with height) over the next few days. So, it’s expected to fizzle out by early next week. It’s no threat to the U.S.
WTOK-TV
13th Annual Rose Hill Cemetery Tour
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Tonight, you could’ve taken a journey down to the rose hill cemetery off eighth street to hear about the history of Meridian. The 13th annual rose hill cemetery costume tour was hosted tonight as it gives the people of Meridian an opportunity to hear stories about the history of Meridian and Mississippi.
WTOK-TV
Tropical Depression 9 has formed in the Caribbean Sea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Update on the Tropics: Tropical Depression 9 formed over the Central Caribbean Sea this morning. It is moving WNW at 13 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen before entering the Gulf of Mexico. We will be sure to keep you all updated in the days to come.
WTOK-TV
Taste of Meridian event brings crowd to downtown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In downtown, food was the main attraction at the Taste of Meridian event Saturday evening. Several Queen City restaurants and food vendors filled the City Hall lawn showcasing their most popular dishes. Multiple businesses from different food backgrounds came together to highlight the food they think...
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
Tropical storm Ian forms in the Caribbean Sea
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Storm Ian formed in the Caribbean Sea on Friday night. It was upgraded from what was known as Tropical Depression #9. At the time it was upgraded, it had max sustained winds of 40mph. It’s expected to gradually strengthen this weekend as it moves over the warm waters of the Caribbean along with a more prime environment for development. It’ll bring impacts to Jamaica and the Cayman Islands this weekend, then it’ll impact parts of Cuba Sunday into Monday...possibly as a hurricane.
WTOK-TV
Salvation Army of Meridian prepares for Angel Tree Program
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Salvation Army of Meridian is gearing up for the holiday season as they prepare for its Angel Tree program. The Angel Tree program provides Christmas presents, clothing, and food to over 450 children and seniors throughout Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton, and Neshoba counties. This year the...
WDAM-TV
Early morning fire damages 2 vacant houses on North 15 Street in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - One vacant house was destroyed, and another received damage during a fire in Laurel early Friday morning. According to Laurel Fire Department Chief Leo Brown, firefighters received a call from 911 dispatch at around 5:30 a.m. of a fully involved house fire on 110 North 15 St. that spread to a vacant home next door.
The Daily South
This Legendary Laurel, Mississippi, Drive-In Is Beloved By Ben and Erin Napier
Every great Southern town has its tried-and-true eateries. The places where you can't make a reservation, but you can always count on a line out the door. Where things have been done the same way for 50 years with no signs of changing. And where you're guaranteed to get a great meal at a great price with the best service. In Laurel, Mississippi, that spot is Phillips Drive-In—better known to locals as PDI.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate Game: Enterprise shows dominance once again over Quitman
QUITMAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Enterprise and Quitman were playing each other for only the second time since 1997 Friday night. Enterprise would kick the ball off to Quitman and the Panthers would start with the ball. After a few failed plays in the opening drive the Panthers quarterback, Jias Davis,...
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders - Rocky Rockette
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Whether it be cleaning kennels or adopting out dogs and cats, the Director of the Lauderdale County Animal Control believes that this job is not meant for anyone who just loves animals, but they must want to make a positive impact. “I saw a lot of need...
WTOK-TV
UWA puts No. 8 West Georgia to the test
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - West Alabama hosted No. 8 West Georgia Saturday and battled them through the third quarter. Late in the first quarter starting quarterback, Tucker Melton would connect with Darius Nalls to give UWA a 7-6 lead. The Tigers would hold onto that lead heading into the locker room at the half.
Bond set for woman accused of shooting 4-year-old in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Jones County woman who allegedly shot a four-year-old and fled to Alabama is now back in Mississippi. Loretta Densie Elkins, 37, was charged with aggravated assault on Friday. Investigators said a bullet from her gun hit a nearby guard railing and struck a four-year-old girl in the abdomen on […]
WTOK-TV
Brookdale Senior Living hosts first homecoming celebration
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Brookdale Senior Living in Meridian hosted its first homecoming celebration Thursday evening. The staff, residents and their families were invited to the homecoming parade, pep rally, dinner and dance. Southeast Lauderdale High School Marching Band, cheerleaders, and some members of the football team were also a...
Mississippi woman accused of shooting 4-year-old arrested
Investigators believe Brown fired a handgun during an altercation with others at the apartment complex, and she inadvertently struck the child.
WTOK-TV
GOTW: Russell Christian Academy remains unbeaten during Homecoming
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors beat the Cornerstone Eagles 32-20 to remain undefeated on the season. It was a special day for the Warriors as they were celebrating Homecoming. In RCA’s first drive, they quickly got on the board after John Bennie Jones found Kamron Darden for the touchdown.
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 23, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 22, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. At 6:14 AM on September 22,...
kicks96news.com
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
WDAM-TV
Laurel man in custody after Lindsey Drive drug raid
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man is in custody after a drug raid Thursday morning. Police said 40-year-old Antonio Wright is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute within 1,500 feet of a church and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
