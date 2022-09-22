ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Where (and when) to enjoy fall foliage in Washington state

By Melissa Santos
Axios Seattle
Axios Seattle
 3 days ago

Sure, Washington is the Evergreen State. But one of my favorite months in Seattle is October, when the leaves of our (non-evergreen) trees turn rich shades of red, orange and ochre.

What's happening: Early October provides the best opportunities for enjoying fall foliage in the Seattle area, according to a much-viewed fall leaf map from David Angotti.

  • The week of Oct. 3 is when deciduous trees in King and Snohomish counties will hit their autumnal color peak, the map predicts.
  • Then, the week of Oct. 10 is when leaves in other counties in central and western Washington will be their most vibrant, per the map.
  • Trees in Eastern Washington are projected to reach their color peak a little later in the month.

The bottom line: If we're lucky, we'll be able to enjoy a few weeks of spectacular fall foliage — before Seattle's inevitable onslaught of rain and wind knocks it to the ground.

Axios Seattle

Axios Seattle

Seattle, WA
