As fall begins, we remember Seattle's hot, hot summer

As of Thursday, we've put summer behind us — but the memory of this year's hot weather will linger well into autumn.

What's happening: Washington state saw higher temperatures than average from June through August, data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows.

Statewide, last month's nighttime temperatures were the warmest on record for the month of August, according to NOAA.

By the numbers: The average high temperature in August was 84°F, about 7° above the historical average from 1895 to 2000, per NOAA .

July, meanwhile, was about 4.5° hotter.

Between the lines: Heat waves are becoming more severe, frequent and longer lasting with climate change, Axios' Andrew Freedman writes.

The big picture: It wasn't just Washington.