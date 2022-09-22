YC's Mongolian Grill expanding to Scottsdale and Phoenix

Mongolian barbecue fans will have some new options soon as a local chain plans to expand later this year and next.

Driving the news: YC's Mongolian Grill plans to open a third location near Raintree Drive and Loop 101 in north Scottsdale. Co-owner Geoff Stanisic tells Axios that the restaurant is expected to open in October, but he didn't have a firm date.

A fourth location is planned at Fifth Avenue and Fillmore Street in Phoenix, next to Cibo Pizzeria.

Stanisic says there's no target date for that location, which has additional restrictions and regulations because it will be in a historic home, but he hopes to have it open within a year.

"We're excited to leave the facade and be a part of the neighborhood," Stanisic says of the home, which was built in 1913.

Of note: YC's already has two locations: one at Elliot and Kyrene roads in Tempe and the other at Power and Ray roads in Gilbert.

Zoom out: The pandemic was unkind to YC's , causing the closure of three locations, including the original restaurant, which opened in 1991 at Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive in Tempe.

"I'm very grateful to be rebuilding," Stanisic says.

My thought bubble: I've been a devoted YC's customer for more than 20 years and I'm excited that I'll soon be able to eat there more frequently without venturing far from my central Phoenix home.