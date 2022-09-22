ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YC's Mongolian Grill expanding to Scottsdale and Phoenix

By Jeremy Duda
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
Mongolian barbecue fans will have some new options soon as a local chain plans to expand later this year and next.

Driving the news: YC's Mongolian Grill plans to open a third location near Raintree Drive and Loop 101 in north Scottsdale. Co-owner Geoff Stanisic tells Axios that the restaurant is expected to open in October, but he didn't have a firm date.

  • A fourth location is planned at Fifth Avenue and Fillmore Street in Phoenix, next to Cibo Pizzeria.
  • Stanisic says there's no target date for that location, which has additional restrictions and regulations because it will be in a historic home, but he hopes to have it open within a year.
  • "We're excited to leave the facade and be a part of the neighborhood," Stanisic says of the home, which was built in 1913.

Of note: YC's already has two locations: one at Elliot and Kyrene roads in Tempe and the other at Power and Ray roads in Gilbert.

Zoom out: The pandemic was unkind to YC's , causing the closure of three locations, including the original restaurant, which opened in 1991 at Southern Avenue and McClintock Drive in Tempe.

  • "I'm very grateful to be rebuilding," Stanisic says.

My thought bubble: I've been a devoted YC's customer for more than 20 years and I'm excited that I'll soon be able to eat there more frequently without venturing far from my central Phoenix home.

  • If you like your food spicy, I recommend the Layser's Hot Special sauce recipe for your stir-fry.

