Pataskala, OH

High-speed chase turns into drug bust on I-270

By Adam Conn
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pataskala Police Department arrested two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high-speed chase that ended on Interstate 270 south.

At 12:51 a.m. Thursday, officers tried to pull over the drivers of a Ford truck which donned stolen license plates, but the truck sped away and onto the interstate. The driver of the truck pulled over into the median and both suspects attempted to flee before being apprehended, according to a Pataskala PD social media post.

Among the items discovered in the truck were several small bags of unidentified drugs, a handgun with a plastic bag of bullets, four phones, a scale, lighter and approximately $850 in cash.

The driver has outstanding warrants and was charged with weapons under disability, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business with other charges pending. The passenger was transported to a nearby hospital and will be charged with failure to comply and receiving stolen property, also with additional charges pending. Police have yet to release the name of the suspects.

