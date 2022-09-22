Person standing in yard killed after truck runs off road in Horry County: SCHP

Read full article on original website
2 hurt in crash on Highway 66 near Loris that caused vehicle to hit home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a crash involving two vehicles near Loris that caused one of them to hit a nearby home, authorities said. It happened at about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. […]
The Post and Courier
Horry County pedestrian killed in yard when pickup truck runs off road
CONWAY — A Horry County resident standing in a yard was killed Sept. 21 when a pickup truck ran off Pee Dee Highway. A 2013 GMC pickup was traveling on Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road around 6:50 p.m. when it left the road, struck a fence then ran into a yard and hit a pedestrian, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report.
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were sent to the hospital with injuries after two vehicles crashed near Loris Saturday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 5:13 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 66 and Daisy Road. HCFR said one of the vehicles hit a nearby home. Lanes of traffic […]
Woman identified in fatal Georgetown car crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Coroners Office (GCCO) says a 57-year-old woman has died following a car crash that happened Friday. According to GCCO, Loretta McCutcheon, 57, died at the scene of a car crash in Georgetown County. Georgetown County Fire and EMS responded to a crash along Browns Ferry Road Friday […]
wpde.com
Coroner: Williamsburg County woman killed in Georgetown County crash
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 57-year-old Williamsburg County woman was killed and another person injured Friday night in a two-vehicle crash on Browns Ferry Road near Georgetown, authorities said. Loretta McCutcheon of Nesmith was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. about […]
Richmond County man hit, killed in yard when truck ran off road
GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. — A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald “R.J.” Hewitt.
live5news.com
Car rolls over in Little River-area crash
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car rolled over Friday morning in a Little River-area crash. The crash happened Friday morning near Coquina Harbor Drive, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Two cars were involved in the crash. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No other details were immediately available.
nrcolumbus.com
Tabor City man dies in motorcycle wreck
A 28-year-old man driving a motorcycle without a helmet was pronounced dead at the scene of a high-speed wreck Saturday night in Tabor City. According to Major Russell Conway of the Tabor City Police Department, the notification of the wreck came in “a little after 8 p.m.” Saturday.
WMBF
Georgetown police find skeletal remains while searching for missing man
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Georgetown said skeletal remains were found while searching for a missing man. The Georgetown Police Department said it was conducting a search for Wesley Blake with Community United Effort dating back to Saturday. The department said skeletal remains were found in a “dense thick...
wpde.com
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
2 injured after fiery crash along Highway 544
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday after a car hit a tree and caught on fire along Highway 544, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The crash happened at about 12:51 p.m. near Pervisant Drive, HCFR said. The fire was put out but lanes of traffic are blocked. Only one car […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots at full capacity this weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — All parking facilities at Myrtle Beach International Airport are at full capacity this weekend, according to the airport’s Facebook page. Passengers traveling through MYR this weekend are asked to arrive early, as overflow parking options may cause delays. Signs are posted throughout MYR roadways that will direct passengers to overflow […]
wpde.com
Dillon Co. man calls 911 before dying from stabbing, deputies says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Dillon County man called 911 after he was stabbed just before 1 a.m., Friday, on Grove Street in Dillon, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said two men got into an argument and that's when one stabbed the other, and died...
20 displaced in 2-alarm River Oaks fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating after a structure fire Friday morning at a multi-unit residential structure. HCFR officials said they were dispatched at 1:35 a.m. to the 500 block of White River Drive in the River Oaks area of Horry County. A second alarm was sent out, but the […]
insideedition.com
Urn Containing Human Remains Found on South Carolina Shore, an Increasing Problem for the Coroners Office
An unlucky Myrtle Beach goer stumbled upon an urn filled with human remains, a common occurrence in Myrtle Beach. Once the remains had been found, Myrtle Beach Police handed them over to the Horry County coroner, Robert Edge, according to ABC 15. "Maybe somebody wanted to bury this at sea...
NTSB: Improper parts installation likely cause of deadly 2021 plane crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Improper parts installation was the probable cause of a deadly May 2021 plane crash near Myrtle Beach, according to a final accident report published last month by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). James Marklin Harper was killed May 21, 2021, when his plane crashed along Socastee Boulevard. The plane […]
wpde.com
Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
WMBF
‘A friend to all’: Road renamed in honor of late Georgetown County sheriff
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One road in Georgetown County now bears the name of its native son and longtime Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb. Pleasant Hill Road was renamed on Thursday to Lane Cribb Highway. Cribb was brought up in Pleasant Hill where friends said his main ambition...
