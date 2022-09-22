ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Person standing in yard killed after truck runs off road in Horry County: SCHP

By Hannah Strong Oskin hannah.oskin@myhorrynews.com
 3 days ago
CONWAY — A Horry County resident standing in a yard was killed Sept. 21 when a pickup truck ran off Pee Dee Highway. A 2013 GMC pickup was traveling on Pee Dee Highway near Gunters Island Road around 6:50 p.m. when it left the road, struck a fence then ran into a yard and hit a pedestrian, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report.
A Richmond County resident, with a home in South Carolina, was killed this week after being struck by a truck that ran off the road. According to various news reports — from WBTV, WMBF and the Sun News of Myrtle Beach —citing the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2013 GMC pickup truck ran off of Pee Dee Highway in Galivants Ferry around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday evening, driving through a fence and hitting 68-year-old Ronald "R.J." Hewitt.
