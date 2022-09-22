Read full article on original website
Legislature back in action, LGBTQ training videos make waves: Your guide to Michigan politics
The Michigan state legislature was back in full force this week for the first session days since July— so buckle up, sit back and peruse the highlights of what was a week full of Michigan political news. With the Senate meeting Tuesday, Sept. 20, and the House on Wednesday,...
Detroit News
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
michiganradio.org
House OKs "Emotional Support Animal Act"
Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan Department of Education tells teachers it’s OK to hide pronouns from parents
A Traverse City-area parent alleges that her local school district is not being forthright with parents when it encounters students who say they are in a gender-fluid situation. She cites as evidence materials taken from a high school foreign language class. Sally Roeser says that a teacher in the Traverse...
ClickOnDetroit.com
More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
wmuk.org
The MSP has turned its Chatfield investigation over to the Michigan Attorney General
In a statement, the State Police said the department turned over the case to investigators with the Michigan Attorney General’s office. The statement also said it’s now up to the attorney general to complete the investigation. No reason was given. The full statement:. Detectives from the MSP submitted...
Matt Hall faces challenger Justin Mendoza in fight for Michigan House seat
Incumbent Republican lawmaker Matt Hall will face Democratic challenger Justin Mendoza in the fight for the newly drawn 42nd District seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. MLive has partnered with the nonpartisan League...
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
Proxmire’s father sparks bill for bulletproof windows
Just over a year after the killing of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire, there’s an effort in Lansing to prevent this from happening again and keep officers out of harm’s way.
1470 WMBD
Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
New street drug in Michigan
Good morning, today is Saturday. This morning, we want to alert you to a new street drug in Michigan that is deadly and dangerous — Xylazine. This is an animal tranquilizer seen in fentanyl, another potent opioid. ...
michiganradio.org
New U of M survey finds high election confidence among local Michigan officials
The University of Michigan Center for Local, State, and Urban Policy (CLOSUP) surveyed 1,856 local governments in Michigan about confidence in midterm election security. 85% of respondents said they are “very confident” that their jurisdiction’s final vote results will be accurate. That’s up from 63% in 2020.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
As college student, West Michigan congressional candidate argued against women voting, working
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican congressional candidate John Gibbs argued in college that the U.S. has “suffered” since women gained the right to vote in 1920, and said men could be considered smarter than women, CNN reported Wednesday. He also questioned whether women should be in the...
Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says
Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
hillsdalecollegian.com
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
abc12.com
Democrats pulling away in races for Michigan governor, attorney general and secretary of state
Democrats increased their leads in races for Michigan's top three elected offices in a poll poll exclusive to ABC12 News. Exclusive poll: Top Michigan Democrats widen leads; ballot initiatives more popular. Results released Thursday show incumbent Democrats in the top three offices of the state widening their leads in re-election...
