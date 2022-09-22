ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
michiganradio.org

House OKs "Emotional Support Animal Act"

Michigan lawmakers are trying to clarify and formalize the process of getting an emotional support animal. Supporters argue passing the proposed Emotional Support Animal Act would make sure only those who need a support animal would receive a certification. Democratic state Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) said the current system needs...
ClickOnDetroit.com

More than 500 Michigan doctors agree to support lawsuit challenging abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan voters will decide the future of abortion care in November, but until then there are still multiple court cases playing out. Abortion remains a top issue for voters and with less than 50 days to the election, there are still a lot of moving parts. On Thursday, a group representing 514 doctors from around Michigan filed in support of a lawsuit from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the Michigan Supreme Court.
1470 WMBD

Debt collector faces at least five class action lawsuits: report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. – A Central Illinois-based collection agency and so-called “customer engagement agency” is subject to at least five class action lawsuits around the country essentially accusing the firm of mishandling a massive data breach. The suits have been filed by former customers and employees of Bloomington-based...
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MLive

Masks advised in 7 Michigan counties this week, CDC says

Michigan has seven counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s down from 14 counties last week. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low (green), medium...
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
hillsdalecollegian.com

Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing

Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
