Coushatta, LA

KSLA

SFD crews called to fight vacant house fire near downtown

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to a fire near downtown on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The blaze could be spotted from KSLA News 12′s Tower Cam. Crews got the call at 5:48 a.m. to the 900 block of Sam Fertitta...
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Coushatta, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Coushatta, LA
Government
KSLA

Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

What is a growth recession and how could it impact you?

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Recession fears continue to loom, but talk of a certain kind of recession is also being fueled. This includes what’s called a growth recession. J.T. McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial joined KSLA News 12 on Monday, Sept. 26 to talk about what this means and how it could impact people in the ArkLaTex.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

How grant from Project Safe Neighborhood will help SPD target crime

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a news conference held Tuesday, Sept. 28, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced the department has once again been awarded a Project Safe Neighborhood grant. [RELATED: Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future]. “Just recently we’ve been awarded Project...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

LSUS hosts open house for diversity office

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE) at Louisiana State University Shreveport held an open house for their new facility on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The opening of the office is meant to be a physical representation of the campus’ commitment to DICE initiatives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Sunny skies here at home while Hurricane Ian nears landfall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Ready for more beautiful weather? That’s the good news I hope will help you crest the middle of the week. Sunny skies, blue skies, and very little cloud cover are expected today here in the ArkLaTex. Highs today in the mid-80s are expected and it will be comfortable as well since we are seeing low humidity. Clear skies tonight as well and it’ll be cool, similar to the last couple of nights and mornings, with lows in the low and mid-50s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition

“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

New D.I.C.E office opens on LSUS campus

The focus is on stopping gang activity and gun violence. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Only two cameras have been permanently installed, aside from cameras registered with citizens.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood. The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

