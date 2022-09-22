SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Ready for more beautiful weather? That’s the good news I hope will help you crest the middle of the week. Sunny skies, blue skies, and very little cloud cover are expected today here in the ArkLaTex. Highs today in the mid-80s are expected and it will be comfortable as well since we are seeing low humidity. Clear skies tonight as well and it’ll be cool, similar to the last couple of nights and mornings, with lows in the low and mid-50s.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO