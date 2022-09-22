Read full article on original website
KSLA
SFD crews called to fight vacant house fire near downtown
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Crews with the Shreveport Fire Department were called to a fire near downtown on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 28. The blaze could be spotted from KSLA News 12′s Tower Cam. Crews got the call at 5:48 a.m. to the 900 block of Sam Fertitta...
KSLA
Forest Estates residents say short notice on rent increase ‘ridiculous’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Residents of Forest Estates are speaking out after they say there was a sudden spike to their rent. Some say they had just one month notice before the rent on their lots nearly doubled. “With this rent increase, from less than $300 to $525 is ridiculous....
KSLA
Firefighters move into Shreveport’s new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport Fire Department has a new home for one of its stations. Firefighters have moved into the new Fire Station 8 on Greenwood Road a few blocks from the Louisiana State Fair Grounds. We’re told the new station has modern amenities and more space for...
KSLA
Shreveport law firm demands cease and desist for Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. The letter was sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, as well as other city officials and state agencies, late in the day Monday, Sept. 26. In the letter, attorney Jerald...
KSLA
Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Almost 400 too many. Caddo Correctional Center has a major overcrowding problem that’s being described as dire. The Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee met Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss possible solutions. [RELATED: Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center]. Right...
KSLA
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
KSLA
Red River Revel expanding across downtown Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Red River Revel is expanding its boundaries beyond Festival Plaza this year!. The annual arts festival has partnered with the Shreveport Downtown Development Authority for what they’re calling Revel+. It’s a free shuttle service that will have seven different stops and 34 points of interest to explore across downtown Shreveport.
KSLA
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
KSLA
Shreveport organization collecting supplies for Floridians as Hurricane Ian approaches
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Florida residents bracing for Hurricane Ian, an organization in the ArkLaTex is preparing to lend a hand. Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) is collecting supplies that will be shipped to Florida this week. “We are going to be collecting bottled water, cleaning supplies, and clothes,” Keith...
KSLA
Real-Time Crime Center says ‘small cases’ to blame for delay in camera installations
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More than a year ago, the City of Shreveport unveiled the Real-Time Crime Center, a central network of cameras that multiple agencies can access to respond to emergencies and crimes. Only two cameras have been permanently installed, aside from cameras registered with citizens. During Mayor Adrian...
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
KSLA
What is a growth recession and how could it impact you?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Recession fears continue to loom, but talk of a certain kind of recession is also being fueled. This includes what’s called a growth recession. J.T. McDaniel, of McDaniel Financial joined KSLA News 12 on Monday, Sept. 26 to talk about what this means and how it could impact people in the ArkLaTex.
KSLA
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
KSLA
How grant from Project Safe Neighborhood will help SPD target crime
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At a news conference held Tuesday, Sept. 28, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith announced the department has once again been awarded a Project Safe Neighborhood grant. [RELATED: Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future]. “Just recently we’ve been awarded Project...
KSLA
LSUS hosts open house for diversity office
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement (DICE) at Louisiana State University Shreveport held an open house for their new facility on Wednesday, Sept. 28. The opening of the office is meant to be a physical representation of the campus’ commitment to DICE initiatives.
KSLA
Shreveport mayor & SPD chief speak on violent crime statistics, hopes for future
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and SPD Chief Wayne Smith held a news conference on Tuesday, Sept. 27 to address violent crime. “Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration,” said Perkins. Officials say 2021 was the deadliest year in the city’s history when...
KSLA
Sunny skies here at home while Hurricane Ian nears landfall
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Ready for more beautiful weather? That’s the good news I hope will help you crest the middle of the week. Sunny skies, blue skies, and very little cloud cover are expected today here in the ArkLaTex. Highs today in the mid-80s are expected and it will be comfortable as well since we are seeing low humidity. Clear skies tonight as well and it’ll be cool, similar to the last couple of nights and mornings, with lows in the low and mid-50s.
KSLA
PETA responds to Fair Grounds Field demolition
“Public safety remains the number one priority for our administration." Shreveport law firm demands cease & desist on Fair Grounds Field demolition. Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. Investigators testify in Taylor Parker trial. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Parker is...
KSLA
New D.I.C.E office opens on LSUS campus
The focus is on stopping gang activity and gun violence. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Only two cameras have been permanently installed, aside from cameras registered with citizens.
KSLA
Artist unveils two murals at MLK Health Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The MLK Health Center in Shreveport unveiled two new murals on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Local artist Cathy Cobb said she wanted to maker her work reflect the beauty of the Highland neighborhood. The murals feature flowers and trees along an outside fence and inside wall of...
