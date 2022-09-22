Read full article on original website
Related
This economy has ‘one foot in the grave,’ 20-year Wall Street vet and chief strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management says￼
The Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike on Wednesday in its attempt to lower high inflation is highly debated, with some economists and investors applauding the decision to once again raise borrowing costs and others arguing it will be harmful. JP Morgan Asset Management’s chief global strategist, with over 20...
How to earn more money from your savings now that banks are raising interest rates
The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate five times this year, most recently on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing effort to slow the pace of inflation. The idea is that since the U.S. central bank is making it more expensive to borrow money, the demand for goods and services will drop, thereby causing prices to fall.
On The Money — Bank chiefs under fire for low savings interest rates
Lawmakers want to know why interest rates on savings accounts aren’t rising as fast as the Federal Reserve’s baseline interest rate range. We’ll also look at GOP resistance to a key priority for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) and up to $45 billion in pandemic relief fraud. But...
Big U.S. banks' prime rate soars to highest since 2008 financial crisis
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Three major U.S. banks are raising their prime lending rates to the highest levels since the global financial crisis of 2008, following a hefty interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fed’s Powell to America: Brace yourself for more pain ahead
Fed policymakers raised rates for the fifth time this year in a bid to kill the highest inflation in more than four decades.
Senate Democrats are punting a bill to ban members of Congress from trading stocks to the lame-duck session: 'It's not going to happen before the election'
Senate Democrats won't release a consensus bill to ban congressional stock trading until after the midterms. "It's not going to happen before the election," said Sen. Jeff Merkley, a leading advocate on the issue. It comes just a day after Nancy Pelosi said the House could vote on a bill...
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
The Market Crash Americans Aren't Seeing
However, many American investors haven't noticed even wilder moves in foreign exchange. The strong U.S. dollar could help some businesses but hurt others. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate
Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
Bill addressing U.S. lawmakers' stocks imminent in House -Speaker Pelosi
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Proposed legislation to tighten rules on U.S. lawmakers' stock holdings and trades should come together later this month, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.
India's RBI announces 500 billion rupee overnight repo
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct an overnight variable rate repo auction for 500 billion Indian rupees ($6.25 billion) on Thursday, the central bank said. “On a review of current liquidity conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct a Variable Rate Repo auction on September 22,” RBI said in a statement on Wednesday.
U.S. House Democrats release framework for bill to restrict members trading stocks
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. House Democrats on Thursday released a framework for legislation that would restrict lawmakers and other senior government officials, including the Supreme Court, from trading in stocks.
House Oversight Committee rejects GOP effort to probe Hunter Biden
The House Oversight Committee on Tuesday rejected a GOP effort to seek documents related to the Biden family's international business deals, as Republicans attempt to lay the groundwork to investigate Hunter Biden under a GOP-led House.
Kamala Harris to Head to Asia on Heels of Biden's Vow to Defend Taiwan
A senior administration official acknowledged that Biden again said he would aid Taiwan against a Chinese attack, but also that the policy "hasn't changed."
The City Where the Most People Make Money Flipping Homes
A recent analysis reveals that high mortgage rates have not undermined the home flipping market yet.
Washington Examiner
Big bank CEOs grilled on Capitol Hill: Washington Photos of the Week
The CEOs of the nation's largest banks found themselves in the hot seat this week as lawmakers grilled them on everything from overdraft fees to social issues. In two days of testimony, first before the House Financial Services Committee followed by the Senate Banking Committee, Republicans accused the executives of liberal bias, pointing to the decision by banks to pay for their employees' abortion costs. Democrats zeroed in on diversity and consumer protections.
Crypto-billionaire on massive political contributions: 'I want to do what's right for the country'
Cryptocurrency billionaire Samuel Bankman-Fried, one of the top individual political donors of the 2022 midterm cycle, says that while the vast majority of his money going toward Democrats, his hope is to "do this in a bipartisan way." “I want to do what’s right for the country, and not optimize...
The Hill’s Morning Report — Schumer up against clock, calendar, math
Congress is battling the clock and the calendar with fewer than three legislative days to fund the government. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who demonstrated to his colleagues this summer his appetite for backroom deals, is in a bind. Without a surefire route to adoption of a short-term measure to fund the government after Sept. 30, Schumer started the preliminary process on Thursday, expecting to work with colleagues over the weekend to try to hatch an eleventh hour plan that can get enough votes between Tuesday night and next Friday.
The pandemic's real estate jobs boom is turning into a bust as layoffs hit
WASHINGTON — As housing sales slow amid higher interest rates, thousands of workers who found jobs in the booming housing market of the pandemic are now facing widespread layoffs with steeper cuts expected ahead. Some of the biggest players in the real estate industry, including RE/MAX, Redfin and Wells...
U.S. Latinos average salary growing: new report
A new study found that if U.S. Latinos were their own country, their gross domestic product would rank the fifth largest in the world. NBC News’ Gadi Schwartz takes a closer look inside the report’s findings.Sept. 23, 2022.
NBC News
503K+
Followers
56K+
Post
310M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0