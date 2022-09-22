Apply Now to Obtain I-84 Chain-Up Helper Permits for the Pendleton, La Grande or Ontario area

Read full article on original website
KDRV
Oregon Emergency Board sends $5-million to Klamath County, part of several disbursements
KLAMATH COUNTY & SALEM, Ore. -- A Klamath County state representative says this weekend he has $5-million routed to the County's residents "suffering from failed domestic wells due to drought." Representative E. Werner Reschke says he secured the emergency funding for Klamath County residents when the Oregon Emergency Board convened...
Shearer’s Foods announces fate of Hermiston potato chip plant devastated by fire
Its 230 employees were laid off in March.
focushillsboro.com
Along Oregon Roadways, 11 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Will Be Installed
Because of increasing money from the federal government, the state is expanding its infrastructure to facilitate more environmentally friendly forms of travel. Beginning in 2023, the Oregon Department of Transportation is planning to install 11 new charging stations for electric vehicles at various locations along Interstates 5 and 205, as well as on US Highway 97. These stations will be located in different parts of the state.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon EQC Rejects The Request For Metolius River Designation While Voting To Expand The Clean Fuels Program
Friday saw the unanimous approval of a large extension of the Clean Fuels Program, which aids in lowering pollutants that contribute to climate change, by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission. Additionally, the commission rejected a request for the Metolius River in Oregon to be recognized as an Outstanding Resource Water...
klcc.org
Oregon's EMS provider shortage reaches breaking point
At a meeting of the House Interim Committee On Veterans and Emergency Management on Thursday, EMS leaders laid out the crisis occurring in their industry. "The agencies that are in Southern Oregon are experiencing unprecedented workforce shortages and struggling to be able to provide services in a timely manner for our communities that we serve," said Sheila Clough, CEO of Mercy Flights, a non-profit ambulance organization based in Medford.
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Welcome to the High Desert highway that is one-of-a-kind in Oregon
The Oregon Department Of Transportation owns and maintains about 8,000 miles of state highways. One small section of that 8,000 miles is unique. And it’s located in the High Desert. Oregon Highway 27 starts as Main Street in Prineville. On its entire 44.78-mile southbound route, there is only one...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon’s novel approach to drug and mental health treatment hits milestone with funding of county-based service networks
A year behind schedule, Oregon’s novel approach to drug addiction has reached primetime. In November 2020, voters overwhelmingly approved Measure 110, making Oregon the first state nationwide to decriminalize the possession of small quantities of drugs and establish service centers to help people tackle their mental health and addiction problems. The centers were supposed to be operational by October 2021. This month, after a rough approval and funding process, those networks have been established.
yachatsnews.com
Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110
Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon gas prices up more than a dime for 2nd straight day; above $5 in Bend
For the second consecutive day, gas prices in Oregon have spiked more than 10 cents. The average price for regular unleaded is back above $5 per gallon in Bend. AAA reports the average price of gas statewide is $4.91. That’s up 11 cents since Friday and 22 cents since Thursday.
kptv.com
Oregon commission adopts strongest clean fuel standards in US
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission voted on Friday to adopt the strongest emissions standards in the country, according to the Oregon Environmental Council. The new rules will expand the existing Clean Fuels Program and are intended to reduce transportation emissions to 20% below 2015 levels by...
More than 300 people walk through downtown Portland calling for an end to state’s addiction crisis
An organizer for the fifth annual Portland Walk for Recovery asked the approximately 350 people gathered in Pioneer Courthouse Square on Saturday morning: “By a show of hands, how many of you have lost someone to addiction?”. More than half of the crowd lifted their arms high. The rally...
kptv.com
Marine toxin keeps razor clam harvest closed in northern Oregon
CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Razor clam harvesting is closed along the northern Oregon coast, the Oregon Departments of Agriculture and Fish and Wildlife announced on Friday. Authorities said domoic acid, a marine toxin, has been detected at above the human health limit at Clatsop and Tillamook county beaches. Domoic...
focushillsboro.com
To Fill The Housing Gap, Oregon Needs Thousands Of Construction And Government Workers
Oregon’s housing crisis is worse than before the Covid epidemic; a state economist told lawmakers Wednesday. Oregon has one of the highest homeless rates in the U.S., with 14,600 people seeking secure homes in 2020, or 2.5%. According to the Interagency Council on Homeless, only Washington, California, Texas, Florida, and New York had more excellent rates.
Crowded Oregon campsites see fights, ‘camp pirates’
Some Oregon parks officials say high demand for crowded campsites is leading to arguments, fistfights and even so-called “campsite pirates.”. Brian Carroll with Linn County Parks and Recreation said park rangers have had to play mediator this summer as would-be campers argue over first-come, first-served campsites at Sunnyside County Park, the Statesman-Journal reported Friday.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Department of Forestry celebrates conclusion of statewide plantings of Hiroshima peace trees
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) A four-year-long campaign to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima finished Sept. 21 with a celebration at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Salem. That date was chosen because it is the International Day of Peace as declared by the United Nations General Assembly back in 1981.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Slick Ear Fire burning near Elgin
PENDLETON – Umatilla National Forest officials advise visitors that smoke may be visible in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness from a small wildfire burning near the Slick Ear Trail #3104 on the Pomeroy Ranger District. The Slick Ear Fire was discovered on Sept. 14 following a lightning storm and is located...
mycentraloregon.com
Crooked River, Ochoco Creek Closed To Fishing
Due to ongoing drought and low water, ODFW is closing fishing in the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek from Saturday, Sept. 24 until at least Oct. 31. After several years of persistent drought in Central Oregon, streamflows and reservoirs in this region have reached historic lows. During the summer, water is released from Prineville and Ochoco Reservoirs into the Crooked River and Ochoco Creek for irrigators downstream of the dams. These releases also serve to maintain adequate flows for resident gamefish, including native redband trout and mountain whitefish.
yachatsnews.com
Director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality abruptly resigns three months before scheduled retirement
The head of Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality resigned from the job this week, three months before his scheduled retirement. Richard Whitman, who has led the agency since 2016, had announced in June that he would retire at the end of the year. Department spokesperson Harry Esteve said Whitman is resigning early due to personal reasons.
