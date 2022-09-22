COVE, OR – (Release from the Cove School District) If you have not applied for Free/Reduced meals please do so! These applications have an impact on federal dollars available to the school. This year, Oregon has Expanded Income Guidelines for certifying students up to 300% of the federal poverty level at no charge to parents. For example, the threshold for a family of four is now $83,250 annually or $6,938 per month. Applications are available from the Elementary office or on our website under shortcuts – mealtime online at the bottom of the page. Applications are confidential and evaluated locally only by the local program manager – they are never submitted or forwarded to other agencies. Questions? Call Kelsey at 541 568-4424.

COVE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO