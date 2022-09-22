Read full article on original website
Cove School District Offering Free and Reduced Meal Plans
COVE, OR – (Release from the Cove School District) If you have not applied for Free/Reduced meals please do so! These applications have an impact on federal dollars available to the school. This year, Oregon has Expanded Income Guidelines for certifying students up to 300% of the federal poverty level at no charge to parents. For example, the threshold for a family of four is now $83,250 annually or $6,938 per month. Applications are available from the Elementary office or on our website under shortcuts – mealtime online at the bottom of the page. Applications are confidential and evaluated locally only by the local program manager – they are never submitted or forwarded to other agencies. Questions? Call Kelsey at 541 568-4424.
Oregon Department of Forestry celebrates conclusion of statewide plantings of Hiroshima peace trees
LA GRANDE – (Release from the Oregon Department of Forestry) A four-year-long campaign to plant saplings grown from the seeds of trees that survived the atom bombing of Hiroshima finished Sept. 21 with a celebration at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s headquarters in Salem. That date was chosen because it is the International Day of Peace as declared by the United Nations General Assembly back in 1981.
Slick Ear Fire burning near Elgin
PENDLETON – Umatilla National Forest officials advise visitors that smoke may be visible in the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness from a small wildfire burning near the Slick Ear Trail #3104 on the Pomeroy Ranger District. The Slick Ear Fire was discovered on Sept. 14 following a lightning storm and is located...
Island City Upcoming Hydrant Flushing
ISLAND CITY – (Release from the City of Island City) The City of Island City will be conducting fire hydrant flushing starting Monday, October 3, 2022, and concluding Friday, October 21, 2022. This spans a 3-week period, and flushing will only be conducted Mondays thru Fridays, 9am – 4pm. This is necessary to ensure adequate water volume and pressure for fire suppression and to detect any potential problems in the water system. This may cause some discoloration and sediment in our service lines. If you should detect any discoloration or sediment in your water, let an outside faucet or a cold-water bathtub faucet run until the discoloration or sediment has cleared. Please check for discoloration prior to washing clothes. If you have any questions, please call the City of Island City at 541.963.5017.
Storm that dumped golf ball-sized hail on Wallowa prompts Gov. Kate Brown to request $2 million for recovery
In early August, eastern Oregon saw a powerful storm packing golf ball-sized hail that left extensive damage to property and cars, and Friday the state approved $2 million to help the residents of Wallowa recover. “This community has been left reeling,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a letter to lawmakers...
Contractor pleads guilty to theft
A Baker City man pleaded guilty Thursday morning, Sept. 22 to four criminal counts, including aggravated first-degree theft, for failing to do construction work after taking money from several local clients. Kenneth Edward Hackett, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated first-degree theft, a Class B felony, and two...
When to Call 911 for an Ambulance
LA GRANDE – (Release from the City of La Grande Fire Department) How do you tell the difference between a true emergency and a minor problem? Certain Symptoms are so alarming that the need for emergency care or even an ambulance is obvious. But what should you do about more common illnesses and injuries.
Oregon Pine Cone Hunter Stumbles Upon The Second Largest Bull Elk In State History
Sheesh, talk about a MONSTER. According to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, an elk in Union County, Oregon with antlers with a size of 406 6/8 has officially been recorded, giving it the second place record for a Rocky Mountain elk in Oregon. The elk’s skull and antlers...
Prison time for driving & weapons charges
CANYON CITY – According to Grant County Circuit Court Documents, a man will spend time in prison following guilty pleas to multiple charges, including felon in possession of a firearm. Jack Daniel Bates, 47, pleaded guilty to Criminal Driving While Suspended or Revoked; Felon in Possession of a Firearm;...
EOU Men’s Cross-Country Jumps to No. 6 in National Rankings
LA GRANDE – (Release from Eastern Oregon University) The second Men’s Cross-Country Coaches’ Top 25 Poll of the 2022 season was released by the NAIA Thursday morning, Sept. 22. Eastern Oregon’s Men’s Cross Country jumped up seven spots from their preseason ranking and now sits at No.6 in the country.
I-84 through Oregon closed in both directions by big, wind-blown fire
Travelers getting an early start on their Labor Day trips are not getting farther east on Interstate 84 than six miles past Pendleton. A wildfire closed eastbound lanes initially from Baker City to Ontario. and by mid-afternoon Thursday the closure was extended to near Pendleton because of the limited parking space in Baker City and La Grande in Oregon.
