Concerned residents hope to form advisory group in response to proposed Menomonee Falls landfill expansion

Waukesha County Board to make decision on Moor Mud Baths settlement
WAUKESHA — The County Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this is the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. If approved, the settlement could bring an end to years of litigation related to the site.
Froedtert South plan spurs concerns, may be best fit in long run
Change is hard — and often unwelcome at first blush. That was well-illustrated last week when Froedtert South announced plans to move the emergency room at Froedert Kenosha Hospital, 6308 Eighth Ave., and convert it to a 24/7 urgent care clinic. The announcement got a hostile reception before the Kenosha City Council.
REAL ESTATE | Neighbors question hard stop on construction of 2 chain restaurants on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
September 24, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “The weeds are about 8 weeks high,” said one neighbor as a couple pieces of heavy equipment sat idle at the construction site of a new Panera Bread and Chipotle, a popular Mexican Grill style restaurant. The construction...
PHOTO GALLARY | Cleanup underway as strong winds bring down trees/branches across Washington County, WI
September 25, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Dark clouds and scattered showers had been coming and going across Washington County, WI and right around 6 p.m. the winds kicked in and Mother Nature brought a little excitement to a lazy September Sunday afternoon. Strong winds pulled the...
Washington County residents hit with rate increase by WE Energies starting January 2023
September 22, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – As neighbors in Washington County, WI face a November 8 referendum question to permanently raise their taxes about 10% for an anti-crime proposal, WE Energies is now piling on with a proposed 8.4% increase as well. In August neighbors received...
Madam Chino, the West Allis store reducing waste while innovating fashion
Madam Chino is a West Allis store that is dedicated to reducing clothing waste and upcycling old clothes to create something new and keep garments out of landfills.
Milwaukee hosts Harbor Fest 2022; all things fish, water, boats
MILWAUKEE - Harbor Fest returns to Milwaukee's riverfront on Sunday, Sept. 25. Join Harbor District Milwaukee, Milwaukee Riverkeeper, and Riveredge Nature Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. for family fun celebrating all things fish, water, and boats. Harbor Fest takes place in front of UWM’s School of Freshwater Sciences...
Carroll University’s Top-Rated Nursing Program Offers new Associate Degree in Nursing to Help Address the Nursing Shortage in Wisconsin’s Urban Communities
WAUKESHA, WI – Wisconsin is suffering from a large nursing shortage that was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The need for nurses is so great that nursing programs across the country are finding it challenging to recruit students to address the shortage. Carroll University’s Nursing Program, ranked number...
Could a 1% sales tax fix Milwaukee County's budget woes?
A possible solution to Milwaukee County's $1 billion problem: add 1-percent to Milwaukee County's sales tax.
Racine County Bar Association to hold memorial service
RACINE — The Racine County Bar Association will conduct a memorial service for three deceased attorneys at 2 pm Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Racine County Courthouse, 730 Wisconsin Ave. Before a massive revision of Wisconsin trial practice effective Jan. 1, 1976, Wisconsin trial judges maintained their own calendars....
Meet Brown Deer Village President Wanda Montgomery
Wanda Montgomery, President of Brown Deer Village, embraces the diversity of her village. She is proud to serve a community that is welcoming of everyone. In the next five years, Montgomery envisions vacant buildings coming back to life and full of new businesses as a major goal for Brown Deer Village.
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
Multiple incidents of garbage cans being placed on Wisconsin county highway, deputies warn
RUBICON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers to be aware of their surroundings after numerous reports and incidents have occurred due to garbage cans being placed on a county highway. Deputies say that they have received at least three complaints of garbage cans...
Kenosha sees gas price hike after deadly Ohio BP refinery explosion
Gas prices are on the rise in Kenosha, jumping nearly .40 cents in just a few hours following a deadly explosion at a BP refinery in Ohio.
Clerks across Washington County, WI begin mailing absentee ballots for November 8, 2022 election
Washington Co., WI – Supplies for the November 8th General Election were received from the Washington County Clerk’s Office and 285 absentee ballots were mailed on Thursday for the November 8 election. Below are sample ballots mailed out by clerk Jilline Dobratz from the Village of Jackson.
Acuity Insurance Promotes Three Employees
Three more employees at Acuity Insurance have been promoted. Stacy Blatz is promoted to Associate Actuary. Stacy started her Acuity career in June 2016 as an Actuarial Analyst. She has a bachelor’s degree from Bradley University where she minored in economics and majored in actuarial science – business. Stacy also holds the Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society (ACAS) professional designation. She resides in Sheboygan Falls.
Nightmare move to Waukesha; woman tells Contact 6, 'I was misled'
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Hiring the wrong moving company can be a financial and emotional nightmare. Since 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has gotten 170 complaints about moving companies. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that consumers can encounter scammers who price gouge or even take their belongings hostage.
Bureaucracy is a barrier as Wisconsin cities try to curb deadly driving on urban highways
Tristain Thomas remembers seeing plenty of reckless driving while living along Milwaukee’s West Fond du Lac Avenue during his childhood. A police officer would park just blocks away from Thomas’ home in the Grasslyn Manor neighborhood to catch drivers barreling down the four-lane state highway. “He would sit...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
Share your thoughts on a new rail design from MN to WI to IL
The Wisconsin and Minnesota Departments of Transportation are seeking public input on a new rail project that will take travelers between the Twin Cities, Milwaukee, and Chicago.
