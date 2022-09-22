Read full article on original website
Week 3 of the NFL season was very similar to each of the first two weeks of the season. The under didn't hit nearly as high as it did in the first two weeks of the season, but it did hit more than the over for the third consecutive week.
Broncos, Wilson edge Niners, Garoppolo 11-10 in prime time
DENVER (AP) — Nine three-and-outs. No touchdown passes. Only 126 yards passing. It was one of the ugliest games of Russell Wilson’s storied career. To him, it was a thing of beauty. “We’re still learning each other as a whole new system,” Wilson said after the Broncos grinded out an 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. “There’s so much greatness in store, and I can’t wait for it. “But just watching our defense battle, battle, battle ... everyone believed in each other and that’s what football is all about.”
