Gettysburg, PA

Gettysburg Connection

Paula D. Olinger, longtime community contributor, has died

Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University in 1981. She published, Images of Transformation in Traditional Hispanic Poetry, in 1985. She traveled, and had a lifelong desire to learn and experience different cultures and was an advocate for all. She was fascinated by religion and had been Catholic, Orthodox Jewish, and most recently Buddhist. While teaching at the college, she had the idea to create The Center/El Centro, a community after school program in her family home. She created a wonderful atmosphere and environment for so many children and families in the community to come, learn, and grow together. Paula believed strongly in the value of service learning and collaborated with the Spanish Department to provide tutors for the children which immensely benefited both the children and college students.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO

Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon

Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
YORK, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Democrats continue supporting their candidates

Over 50 demonstrators met on the Gettysburg Square on Friday evening to continue expressing their support for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman, and Marty Qually. The demonstrators brought signs and raised their voices in support of abortion rights, voting integrity, democracy, and freedom. The group meets on Friday afternoons...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro

Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Will Lane to present original songs

Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood

A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen

Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

United Way kicks off annual food drive

Everyone is feeling the pinch at the grocery store, but some Adams County residents are in extra pain. United Way of Adams County Executive Director Laura McMahon hopes the 16th Annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive will provide some relief. United Way and its partners ACNB Bank, Kennie’s Marketplace, and...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site

World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) starts tonight with a very special guest presentation. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, will discuss her grandfather’s wartime leadership at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center. NOTE: Free tickets for this event...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg deals with speeding, car crashes

Responding to a noticeable increase in the number of car accidents in the borough as well as repeated complaints about speeding vehicles, the Gettysburg Police Department has set up speed check points at several places. “I’m getting a lot of emails about speeding,” said Mayor Rita Frealing. Police...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

