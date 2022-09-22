Read full article on original website
Paula D. Olinger, longtime community contributor, has died
Dr. Paula Olinger, 75, of Gettysburg, Pa died in her home on Saturday, September 17th, 2022. She passed away from complications of dementia. Dr. Olinger taught Spanish at Gettysburg College and retired in May of 2018 after almost 40 years of teaching. Dr. Olinger received her Ph.D. from Brandeis University in 1981. She published, Images of Transformation in Traditional Hispanic Poetry, in 1985. She traveled, and had a lifelong desire to learn and experience different cultures and was an advocate for all. She was fascinated by religion and had been Catholic, Orthodox Jewish, and most recently Buddhist. While teaching at the college, she had the idea to create The Center/El Centro, a community after school program in her family home. She created a wonderful atmosphere and environment for so many children and families in the community to come, learn, and grow together. Paula believed strongly in the value of service learning and collaborated with the Spanish Department to provide tutors for the children which immensely benefited both the children and college students.
Embracing mission excites YWCA’s first Black CEO
Tymia Q. Green was fully exposed to Abraham Lincoln while growing up in the 16th president’s home state of Illinois. Decades later, she is settling in as the first Black chief executive officer of the YWCA in the borough where the president said as part of his immortal Gettysburg Address, “It is for us the living, rather, to be dedicated here to the unfinished work which they who fought here have thus far so nobly advanced.”
Adams Invites Applications for $5 Million in Covid Grants
Adams County has been given a Covid relief shot in the arm with a $5 million dollar grant that Commissioner Marty Qually called the “most significant grant program in the county’s history.”. The Board of Commissioners approved guidelines for applications for the funds at its monthly yesterday. Before...
Obituary: Jeremy J. Dillon
Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, PA died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home. He was born June 13, 1981 in Gettysburg, PA to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick. Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon)...
GASD School Board Rejects James Gettys/Lincoln Elementary HVAC Project
The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board of Directors voted last night to reject a proposed $33,789,000 project that would have replaced the HVAC systems and perform other work at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. The vote effectively delays the project at least a year unless there is an...
LASD to address behavior issues; Will review policies on dress codes and cell phones
As school enters its second month, Littlestown Area School Superintendent Christopher Bigger said “It feels like school. It was a really smooth start to the year.” Bigger thanked the staff for their hard work. District enrollment is decreasing, moving down to 2,007 total students in comparison to last...
Democrats continue supporting their candidates
Over 50 demonstrators met on the Gettysburg Square on Friday evening to continue expressing their support for Democratic candidates Josh Shapiro, John Fetterman, and Marty Qually. The demonstrators brought signs and raised their voices in support of abortion rights, voting integrity, democracy, and freedom. The group meets on Friday afternoons...
Dancing with local stars 2023 participants announced
The YWCA Gettysburg & Adams County and the Adams County Arts Council have announced the cast of the 2023 Dancing with the Local Stars presented by WellSpan Health benefit event. The teams will be:. Peter Miele and Denice Staub. Lisa Wolkind and Bruce Moore. Michael Cogliano Sr. and Rachel Smith.
Middle East Justice and Peace group to show film on Israeli apartheid
Have you ever wondered what the word “apartheid” actually means for people living in such a situation? The Middle East Justice and Peace Group of South Central Pennsylvania, associated with the Adams Unity Coalition, will sponsor a community event on Thursday, September 29 at 7:00 p.m. A short...
Adams County Dems welcome Shapiro
Gubernatorial candidate Attorney General Josh Shapiro visited Gettysburg Saturday afternoon to rally county Democrats for his campaign to win governorship of Pennsylvania in November. More than 150 supporters filled the new county committee headquarters at 52 Chambersburg Street. Outside the venue, a handful of so-called MAGA supporters mounted a mini...
Will Lane to present original songs
Gettysburg resident Will Lane will present a one-hour program of original songs at St. James Lutheran Church on the corner of York and Stratton Streets in Gettysburg on On Sunday, September 25 at 4:00 p.m. The songs have their roots in many years of community organizing and work with students...
Bicycle repair station installed in rec park
A new cycle repair station has been installed in the Gettysburg rec park. The station allows cyclists to make minor repairs on their bikes and to pump up their tires. The station is located on the Biser trail near the parking area on S. Howard Ave. Funds for the station...
Stricklands to sell lot where gift shop stood
A decades-old photo shows a diaper-wearing Julie Strickland wrapped in her father Tony’s arms in the family’s Baltimore Street, Gettysburg souvenir store with a rack of t-shirts behind them. Strickland Enterprises has grown into several stores since then, but their flagship Blue and Gray Gift Shop at 531...
Big HVAC project under review at GASD; Asst. Superintendent Lay will retire
At its regular board meeting on Tuesday evening, the GASD school board approved replacement of the high school athletic field and received a final briefing on the $33.8 million HVAC replacement at Lincoln and James Gettys elementary schools. A final vote to approve the latter project is anticipated at the next scheduled meeting, September 19.
Obituary: Tiffany P. Bollen
Tiffany P. Bollen, age 52 of Shippensburg, passed away September 20, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Januar…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
United Way kicks off annual food drive
Everyone is feeling the pinch at the grocery store, but some Adams County residents are in extra pain. United Way of Adams County Executive Director Laura McMahon hopes the 16th Annual Bag the Bounty Food Drive will provide some relief. United Way and its partners ACNB Bank, Kennie’s Marketplace, and...
How Harrisburg Works: The rules for Pa. lawmaker per diems, speaker v. leader, and other Q&As
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Capitol is a convoluted place. Spotlight PA’s Stephen Caruso wants to help you understand how the sausage really gets made, how your tax dollars are spent, and how Harrisburg works (or doesn’t). Below, Caruso answers three reader questions. Have your own? Submit them...
World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site
World War II Weekend at Eisenhower National Historic Site (NHS) starts tonight with a very special guest presentation. Susan Eisenhower, granddaughter of Dwight and Mamie Eisenhower, will discuss her grandfather’s wartime leadership at the Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) Museum and Visitor Center. NOTE: Free tickets for this event...
160th anniversary reenactment of Antietam battle this weekend
This weekend’s Reenactment and Living History event will feature Dunker’s Church and West Woods, the bloodiest day on American soil, along with an extensive Living History area for an all-around, all-day educational Civil War experience for the whole family at the Historic Daniel Lady Farm!. This is an...
Gettysburg deals with speeding, car crashes
Responding to a noticeable increase in the number of car accidents in the borough as well as repeated complaints about speeding vehicles, the Gettysburg Police Department has set up speed check points at several places. “I’m getting a lot of emails about speeding,” said Mayor Rita Frealing. Police...
