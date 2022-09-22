ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Original Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Has Died at 72

John "Little John" Hartman, the founding drummer of the classic rockers The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported this week. Hartman played on all of the Doobies' hits of the 1970s, including "Listen to the Music" (1972), "Jesus Is Just Alright" (1972) and "Takin' It to the Streets" (1976). The drummer's visage is prominent on the cover art of the band's 1971 self-titled debut album.
Billy Corgan and Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Mendel Just Got Engaged

Congrats are in order for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel as the couple are now engaged. Mendel revealed the news of Corgan popping the question rather matter-of-factly in a posting about her 30th birthday party. ‘Tis true, I turned 30 yesterday. Thank you all...
Here’s How Mark Morton Ranks Every Lamb of God Album

Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed his personal ranking of every Lamb of God album. The only record not included in this ranking, which Morton did via video with Revolver, is Omens, which will be released on Oct. 7. Since fans haven't had the opportunity to hear it yet, he didn't feel it would be entirely fair to discuss how it fares amid the rest of the Lamb of God catalog.
Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live

Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
You’ve Been Saying Chad Kroeger’s Name Wrong All Along

Last names are commonly mispronounced — it happens to the best of us. One last name that pretty much everyone has been saying wrong all along is that of Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, and he's finally confirmed the proper way to say it. Though Kroger is obviously spelled with...
Sublime Biopic Finds Director, Screenwriter + Studio Home

Sublime's promising career may have been cut short by the death of singer Bradley Nowell, but their music has lived on and now their story will be told in film form. Sony's 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, Dave Kaplan and Pater Paterno are developing a film about the iconic ska-punk band.
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Nico Vega’s Aja Volkman Are Separating

This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up. In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
