Read full article on original website
Related
Neal Schon Responds to Steve Perry’s Journey Lawsuit – ‘What a Bunch of Total Crap’
Journey guitarist Neal Schon has responded to former vocalist Steve Perry's recent lawsuit against him and keyboardist Jonathan Cain, calling the claim a "bunch of total crap." Perry's suit claims that Schon and Cain registered 20 of Journey's most successful hits through their company Freedom JN LLC in 2020 for...
John Bonham’s Grandson Jager Henry Drops Pop-Punk Song ‘Hate Me’
Jager Henry is the grandson of the late, great John Bonham, and he's continuing his family's musical legacy by creating his own songs. Today (Sept. 15), he's added to his catalog with a new pop-punk track called "Hate Me." Unlike his father Jason Bonham and his grandfather before him, Henry's...
Trivium’s Matt Heafy Reveals Pop-Punk Past, Covers Blink-182 With Anthony Vincent
Everyone has to start somewhere, and before Trivium's Matt Heafy delivered some of the most killer gutturals in metal, he actually was a pop-punk kid. Heafy shared his past while highlighting a new collaboration he did with Ten Second Songs mastermind Anthony Vincent, with the pair teaming up to cover Blink-182's "dammit" in 20 different styles.
Why Ozzy Osbourne Thinks ’13’ ‘Wasn’t Really a Black Sabbath Album’
Black Sabbath's 2013 comeback album 13 was historic, but nearly a decade after its release, metal's founding fathers don't look back on it quite fondly. Most recently, Ozzy Osbourne has came out and said that it "wasn't really a Black Sabbath album" in an interview with Stereogum. Upon its release,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Original Doobie Brothers Drummer John Hartman Has Died at 72
John "Little John" Hartman, the founding drummer of the classic rockers The Doobie Brothers, has died at 72, as Ultimate Classic Rock reported this week. Hartman played on all of the Doobies' hits of the 1970s, including "Listen to the Music" (1972), "Jesus Is Just Alright" (1972) and "Takin' It to the Streets" (1976). The drummer's visage is prominent on the cover art of the band's 1971 self-titled debut album.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Names the Band He Never Wants to Follow Onstage
The one and only Chad Kroeger from Nickelback recently joined Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez to talk about the band’s new album Get Rollin’, the trouble Chad got into as a kid, what it felt like playing a concert on 9/11 and more. Nickelback recently returned with the...
Billy Corgan and Longtime Girlfriend Chloe Mendel Just Got Engaged
Congrats are in order for Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his longtime partner Chloe Mendel as the couple are now engaged. Mendel revealed the news of Corgan popping the question rather matter-of-factly in a posting about her 30th birthday party. ‘Tis true, I turned 30 yesterday. Thank you all...
Here’s How Mark Morton Ranks Every Lamb of God Album
Lamb of God guitarist Mark Morton has revealed his personal ranking of every Lamb of God album. The only record not included in this ranking, which Morton did via video with Revolver, is Omens, which will be released on Oct. 7. Since fans haven't had the opportunity to hear it yet, he didn't feel it would be entirely fair to discuss how it fares amid the rest of the Lamb of God catalog.
RELATED PEOPLE
Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Says ‘No Hot Chicks’ Listen to Metal, Denies Cheating on Wife – Report
Maroon 5's Adam Levine reportedly mused that "no hot chicks" listen to metal in a direct message between him and a woman who is not his wife, according to a screenshot obtained by TMZ. But the pop-rock singer and former The Voice star subsequently denied cheating on his spouse of...
Megadeth’s Dirk Verbeuren Pays Tribute to Late Soilwork Bandmate David Andersson
Dirk Verbeuren, the Belgian musician who's currently the drummer in Megadeth, has given a touching remembrance of David Andersson, the Swedish guitarist who recently died at the age of 47. Verbeuren and Andersson were bandmates in the melodic death metal band Soilwork until Verbeuren left the group in 2016. Andersson...
The Black Dahlia Murder Announce Show Honoring Trevor Strnad With Revised Lineup
The Black Dahlia Murder will play an Oct. 28 show in Detroit, Michigan to celebrate the life and legacy of late vocalist Trevor Scott Strnad. Co-founding guitarist Brian Eschbach will now occupy the role of frontman and vacating the guitar role has afforded the death metal icons the ability to bring back guitarist Ryan Knight.
New Found Glory’s Chad Gilbert Confirms ‘The Cancer in My Spine Is Gone’
Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory has bested cancer once again. The musician confirmed on Thursday (Sept. 15) that the tumor found in his spine last month was surgically removed by doctors this week. Last year, the pop-punk rocker had successful surgery on a similar tumor affecting his adrenal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ on Billboard Chart at No. 1, ‘My Hero’ At No. 3
Nearly two weeks after the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert was held, two classic Foo Fighters songs — "Everlong" and "My Hero — have climbed their way into a total of four different Billboard charts, with "Everlong" claiming the No. 1 spot on the Hot Hard Rock Songs chart.
Muse Drummer Names One of His Favorite Songs to Play Live
Muse took us a bit by surprise this year with just how heavy some of the songs on their new album Will of the People are. In a new interview with Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez, drummer Dominic Howard expressed how fun it is for them to perform their metal-leaning songs live, and named which of them is one of his favorites.
Ghost’s Tobias Forge Didn’t Understand TikTok Until a Month Ago
A plethora of artists have had songs go viral this year on TikTok due to a variety of reasons, including Ghost. Funny enough, though, frontman Tobias Forge admitted that he didn't even understand how the video platform worked until about a month ago. Many of the songs that experienced a...
Music Is Inherently Political – An Interview With Death Metal Musician + Ph.D Candidate Giovanni Minozzi
Giovanni Minozzi is nothing if not ambitious and multifaceted. Aside from being the bassist and primary lyricist for Italian death metal band Despite Exile, he’s on the cusp of completing his Ph.D. in Political Philosophy and Social Sciences. In light of those accomplishments, we spoke to Minozzi about his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Living Colour Releases Remake Of ‘Cult Of Personality’ With Steve Vai After Rock In Rio Set
Living Colour and Steve Vai would be a supergroup we could really get on board with. The two recently collaborated on a remake of LC's mega hit "Cult of Personality," released yesterday, September 16. It comes after the two acts teamed up at the Rock In Rio festival where Vai...
You’ve Been Saying Chad Kroeger’s Name Wrong All Along
Last names are commonly mispronounced — it happens to the best of us. One last name that pretty much everyone has been saying wrong all along is that of Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger, and he's finally confirmed the proper way to say it. Though Kroger is obviously spelled with...
Sublime Biopic Finds Director, Screenwriter + Studio Home
Sublime's promising career may have been cut short by the death of singer Bradley Nowell, but their music has lived on and now their story will be told in film form. Sony's 3000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, Dave Kaplan and Pater Paterno are developing a film about the iconic ska-punk band.
Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds + Nico Vega’s Aja Volkman Are Separating
This past Friday (Sept. 16), Imagine Dragons’ lead vocalist Dan Reynolds tweeted that he and his wife, Nico Vega frontwoman Aja Volkman, are splitting up. In his Twitter post (which you can see below via Reynold's Facebook reshare), Reynolds wrote: “I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”
Loudwire
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0