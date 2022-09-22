Read full article on original website
Related
Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
wbrc.com
Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments. TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.
Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death
A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband
A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot, seriously injured by Birmingham police after pointing gun at officers, officials say
A 23-year-old man was shot by Birmingham police after authorities say he pointed a gun at them inside an Ensley apartment. The wounded suspect has not been identified, but he was taken to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Two West Precinct officers were dispatched at 11:40 a.m. Saturday on a...
Suspect charged with capital murder in drive-by killing of 13-year-old in Birmingham
A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a 13-year-old Birmingham boy gunned down on the front porch of his home six months ago. Birmingham police on Friday announced the arrest of Tadarius Rashad Hammond, 30. He is charged with capital murder in the March 5 killing of Jaylon Palmore.
Heavy police presence on 30th Street Ensley
According to a post from the BPD, the shooting took place in the 2400 block of 30th Street Ensley.
“Vulnerable, Elderly” Woman Badly Hurt In “Completely Random” Attack At Tuscaloosa Publix
A Tuscaloosa woman will require multiple surgeries after she was viciously, randomly beaten at the Publix supermarket on the Strip, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon. In a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, University of Alabama Police said they were called to the store just after 4 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shelby Reporter
Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident
HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
wbrc.com
Two fatal hit and runs have left families devastated in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This morning’s hit and runs happened less than 24 hours after another deadly hit and run in Jefferson County. Two families within two days now trying to cope with tragedy. Stephanie Schillaci and her family mourning the loss of her uncle Teddy Self. He was...
Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High
Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
wbrc.com
3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville
ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
Suspect sought in fatal Jefferson County hit-and-run
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was hit by a black Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Lock 17 Road around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle should have […]
Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting
According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
Man found slain on front porch in Birmingham’s Inglenook community
An investigation is underway after a man was found slain on the front porch of a Birmingham house. Birmingham police identified the victim as Curtis Alvin Ware. He was 66. The discovery was made just before 9 a.m. Thursday in the city’s Inglenook community. Police arriving on the scene...
1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments
A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Fallen Bibb County Deputy’s fiancée speaks out about his death
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The fiancée of fallen Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson speaks publicly about his passing for the first time. The sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty last June during a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect. Angie Prince tells CBS 42 that Johnson was the love of her […]
Comments / 0