Tuscaloosa, AL

92.9 WTUG

Man Killed in Shooting at Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Saturday Night

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Saturday night. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the mutli-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, told local media Sunday morning that Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to River Road Apartments on 8th Avenue Northeast on reports of a shooting.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Shooting death under investigation at apartment complex in Tuscaloosa

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments. TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Tuscaloosa police investigating Saturday shooting death

A man is dead after a Saturday night shooting is Tuscaloosa. At around 11 p.m. Saturday, the Tuscaloosa Police Department was called out to the River Road Apartments at the 400 Block of 8th Ave. N.E. There, one male was found shot and deceased. The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Violent Crimes...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Suspect indicted in drive-by Birmingham shooting that killed woman, injured her husband

A 26-year-old man has been indicted in a drive-by shooting earlier this year that killed Birmingham woman and injured her husband. A Jefferson County grand jury issued indictments against Charles Eugene Knight Jr., 26, on Aug. 25, according to court records made public Friday. He is charged with capital murder in the death of 40-year-old Michelle Denise Kemp Gilder and attempted murder in the shooting of Reginald Gilder.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
#Violent Crime
Shelby Reporter

Shots fired in Hoover road rage incident

HOOVER – An investigation is underway after a road rage incident occurred in Hoover on Thursday, Sept. 22 near the intersection of Alabama 119 and U.S. 280. Hoover police received a call about an incident near the 5300 block of U.S. 280 at 10 a.m. on Thursday, leading to the investigation.
HOOVER, AL
92.9 WTUG

Deputies Arrest Several Students After Thursday Brawl at Tuscaloosa County High

Several juveniles were arrested Thursday morning following a fight at Tuscaloosa County High School, police have confirmed to the Thread. According to Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, TCSO deputies and Northport Police officers were called to assist a school resource officer who requested backup after a fight broke out on campus.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

3-year-old child attacked by dog in Aliceville

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 3 year-old child was attacked by a dog in Aliceville Thursday morning, according to Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones. Jones says the child “suffered severe injuries to their head.”. A bystander shot and killed the dog, according to Jones. The attack happened just before...
ALICEVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

NEW VIDEO: Shots fired during road rage incident on Highway 280

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed shots were fired during a road rage incident on Highway 280 in Hoover Thursday morning, September 22, 2022. Captain Keith Czeskleba with Hoover PD said two men got into a road rage incident in the 5300 block of Highway 280. During the...
HOOVER, AL
wtva.com

One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
CBS 42

Suspect sought in fatal Jefferson County hit-and-run

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County deputies are searching for a suspect vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the victim was hit by a black Ford F-150 on the 700 block of Lock 17 Road around 2:15 p.m. The vehicle should have […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Suspect arrested following fatal Calera shooting

According to Calera Police, officers responded to a residence in the Kinsale Subdivision around 7:30 p.m. for a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of Lashondra Monique Wilder with multiple gunshot wounds. Shelby County Major Crimes Task Force was requested to assist with the investigation.
CALERA, AL
95.3 The Bear

1 Hurt, 1 Jailed After Monday Shooting at South Tuscaloosa Apartments

A young man has been arrested after a shooting at Cypress Creek Apartments in south Tuscaloosa left a teenager injured Monday evening. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to DCH Regional Medical Center in response to a shooting victim who arrived at the hospital in a private car.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

