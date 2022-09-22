BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide at the 400 block of 8th Avenue NE, River Road Apartments. TVCU reports that on Sept. 24 around 11:00 p.m., Tuscaloosa Police were called to the location on a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim who was shot dead, according to TVCU. The Violent Crimes Unit was brought in to conduct an investigation.

